Adidas Finally Cuts Ties With Kanye ‘Ye’ West Amid More Controversy

Adidas has been the slowest of the companies that have partnered with Kanye “Ye” West to cut ties. Today, the sportswear company announced that it was ending its almost decade-long partnership with the rapper after putting it under review the previous month.

Lone Wolf

Adidas stated that it would be terminating its contract with Ye immediately and ending production of all Yeezy products, and halting all payments to Ye and his companies. It will also disband the Adidas Yeezy business effective immediately.

Some have criticized the company for being so slow to react to the controversy surrounding alleged antisemitic comments that Ye has made in various interviews. Adidas has been under constant pressure from the public to cut ties after tweets from West targeting Jewish people ended in Twitter suspending his account.

Following the Twitter incident, West's Parish fashion week show included t-shirts that had “White Lives Matter” stamped across the back. Adidas risked customer backlash if it did not end its partnership with West.

For this reason, when they did decide to act, the company cut all ties completely, leaving no space for Ye to collaborate in the future.

Related: Sorry Millennials, You Can Buy a House in 15 Years, Best-Case Scenario

Cutting Ties

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness,” Adidas said in a statement.

The company admitted that the termination of the contract would impact it in the short term, costing it around $246.5 million in its full-year net income. The long-term damage will be far greater, though.

The partnership with Yeezy was set to bring in annual sales of around $1.1 billion to $1.7 billion, which would make up 4%-8% of Adidas's group revenue. Adidas shares fell close to 5%.

Long Road Ahead

The termination of Ye's contract comes at an inconvenient time for the company. Last week, Adidas cut its full-year forecast for sales growth and profit amid China's continued Covid-19 restrictions as well as lower demand in the United States and European markets since September.

The CEO, Kasper Rorsted, will also be stepping down next year, leaving his successor with the daunting task of reigniting excitement about the brand. The company is currently losing the Gen Z sneaker battle to Nike.

To fill the hole Yeezy has left behind in terms of products, the company may have to dig around in its archives to find another winner or expand its collaborations to companies such as Prada and Gucci.

Some would say that Adidas's partnership with West ran its course a long time ago but that the company was unwilling to give up its star seller. His controversies have been at the forefront of consumers' minds lately, though, forcing the company to rethink whether or not keeping the partnership was worth the potential damage to the company image.

More Articles From the Wealth of Geeks Network:

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.