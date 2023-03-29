Adnan Syed’s Conviction Reinstated: What This Means for the ‘Serial’ Podcast Case

There has been a significant development in the case of Adnan Syed, whose conviction for the murder of Hae Min Lee, his ex-girlfriend, was vacated late last year.

Multiple outlets have reported that a Maryland appeals court has reinstated the conviction against Syed on a technicality. According to The Baltimore Banner, prosecutors argued in the appellate court that “a new, legally compliant and transparent hearing” must take place that includes the family of Hae Min Lee and allows them time to attend the meeting and object to the proceedings.

Conviction Has Been Reinstated

The appellate court of Maryland, the state's second-highest court, ruled 2-1 that the actions of the Baltimore State Attorney's office were an attempt to sidestep the Maryland court system's appeals process. They scheduled a hearing without listing it on the court docket and only gave Hae Min Lee's brother and family one day's notice of the hearing, per The Baltimore Banner.

According to Lee's argument, he needed to receive more notice to attend the hearing in person. The prosecutors also neglected to show him the evidence or other information used in the decision to vacate the verdict.

The Victim's Family Rights Were Violated

The court's judgment read, “Because the circuit court violated Mr. Lee's right to notice of, and his right to attend, the hearing on the State's motion to vacate … this Court has the power and obligation to remedy those violations, as long we can do so without violating Mr. Syed's right to be free from double jeopardy.”

Hae Min Lee was murdered in early 1999, and Adnan Syed was convicted in 2000. His sentence was life in prison plus thirty years, and he served twenty-three years before the conviction was reversed, and he was released from jail.

The Serial Podcast's Role

Syed was released mainly because of the efforts of The Innocence Project, an organization that “works to free the innocent, prevent wrongful convictions, and create fair, compassionate, and equitable systems of justice for everyone.” and the podcast Serial, which brought the case to the attention to the public.

Serial host and producer Sarah Koenig looked into the case and asked The Innocence Project at The University of Virginia for assistance, per UVA Law. What Koenig meant to be one episode turned into an entire season of the case. The first episode of the podcast aired in 2014; it took another eight years for the Baltimore authorities to agree to review the case and release Syed. Syed is now forty-one years old.

The charges against Syed were dismissed after DNA evidence was tested and excluded him from the crime scene, according to Innocence Project.

What Happens Next For Adnan Syed

On Twitter, Syed's friend Rabia O'Chaudry responded and said, “I will do an Instagram live tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. to discuss, but for now: we stand by the integrity of the evidence that exonerated Adnan and urge the Baltimore Police and States Attorney's office to find the source of the DNA on the victim's shoes and find Hae Min Lee's actual killer.”

Will Syed Return To Jail?

The total effect this ruling will have on Syed is not yet known. There will likely be an appeal to the Maryland Supreme Court to contest this ruling, and at least one judge on the appellate panel dissented from the majority. The Associated Press reported that Syed would not immediately return to custody. The Baltimore Banner stated that the effect of the order has been stayed for 60 days and quoted Syed's lawyer, who said that Syed is free “for the time being.”

It is essential to note that the appellate court did not give Lee or anyone else the right of “limited-purpose party-in-interest,” according to The Washington Post, and they stated that it is possible that the hearing will not change the verdict that vacated the conviction.

