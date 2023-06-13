Adobe Lightroom Invites Photo Sharing Celebration

by
shutterstock 551352484 scaled e1675524524480
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

Adobe’s suite of digital photo editing tools has been the go-to for photographers for three decades, so it makes sense that the company often wants to highlight the great work that people have done with their products. Last month, the official Twitter account for Adobe Lightroom prompted users to share photos that they’re proud of, and the images people offer are fantastic. 

The Natural World

Many photographers take great pride in the photos they’ve taken and edited that highlight the beauty of the natural world around us, whether they’re stunning images of bodies of water, landscapes, the starry sky, or combinations of all three. 

Urban Spaces

Other photographers are excited to share photos highlighting the intensity of the urban spaces where many people live and work. 

When Lightning Strikes

Some took the opportunity to bring attention to their photographs of lightning striking. These pictures are challenging to take and perhaps even more difficult to make visually clear and exciting.

There are also various locations for these lightning photos that emphasize the oneness of the world no matter what’s outside our door. Some of the images show lightning striking mountains, while others were taken in the heart of major cities where lightning struck metal towers. 

Humanity at Its Finest

Of course, humans will always be interested in humans as subjects, so many photographers respond to the prompt with beautiful photographs of people doing various wonderful things. 

Some share images of artists at work, bringing beauty into mundane spaces or celebrating their art with fans. 

Others tell stories about moments that they captured that left them in awe at the things human determination can make possible. 

And, of course, some use their photos to celebrate the love humans can share and make the center of their lives. 

 

Website | + posts

Kyle Logan is a film and television critic and general pop culture writer who has written for Alternative Press, Cultured Vultures, Film Stories, Looper, and more. Kyle is particularly interested in horror and animation, as well as genre films written and directed by queer people and women. Along with writing, Kyle organizes a Queer Film Challenge on Letterboxd.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

Previous

13 Problematic Films That Would Never Be Released Today