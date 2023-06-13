Adobe Lightroom Invites Photo Sharing Celebration

Adobe’s suite of digital photo editing tools has been the go-to for photographers for three decades, so it makes sense that the company often wants to highlight the great work that people have done with their products. Last month, the official Twitter account for Adobe Lightroom prompted users to share photos that they’re proud of, and the images people offer are fantastic.

one photo that makes you go "i did that" — Adobe Lightroom (@Lightroom) May 19, 2023

The Natural World

Many photographers take great pride in the photos they’ve taken and edited that highlight the beauty of the natural world around us, whether they’re stunning images of bodies of water, landscapes, the starry sky, or combinations of all three.

I did this pic.twitter.com/nn2ibXgRjF — DEB Clark: Special Edition Coming Soon…. (@debc_nz) June 12, 2023

I stayed up all night to do this earlier this week. pic.twitter.com/i60W1s8TDR — Willard Sharp 🌪️⚡️ Dramatic Sky Chaser (@willardsharpwx) May 19, 2023

This recent one gave me that feeling ! pic.twitter.com/23kaRts5YK — Stretch (@stretchyHD) May 19, 2023

Urban Spaces

Other photographers are excited to share photos highlighting the intensity of the urban spaces where many people live and work.

I took this on my Note 9 and used the mobile version of Light Lightroom to edit this photo. https://t.co/NdzvcYgzbB pic.twitter.com/tKNOkEX66K — J.A. Trailer Jr. (@AGuyNamedJeff) June 12, 2023

Street photography captured in Financial District NY. Titled "Descent Into Madness" pic.twitter.com/P91Ma7ZPn2 — ilitch🇩🇴 (@ilitchpeters) May 20, 2023

When Lightning Strikes

Some took the opportunity to bring attention to their photographs of lightning striking. These pictures are challenging to take and perhaps even more difficult to make visually clear and exciting.

There are also various locations for these lightning photos that emphasize the oneness of the world no matter what’s outside our door. Some of the images show lightning striking mountains, while others were taken in the heart of major cities where lightning struck metal towers.

Took me six years to capture lightning striking this peak! pic.twitter.com/ft1ZPTGNDr — LoriGrace (@lorigraceaz) May 19, 2023

The moment lightning struck the CN Tower ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/KNc8NSLR3a — Tylersjourney.eth | SR 💎 (@Tylersjourney_) May 20, 2023

Humanity at Its Finest

Of course, humans will always be interested in humans as subjects, so many photographers respond to the prompt with beautiful photographs of people doing various wonderful things.

Some share images of artists at work, bringing beauty into mundane spaces or celebrating their art with fans.

I did that with ballerina 🩰 pic.twitter.com/n4aMi0J3oo — Jun Ishibashi / 石橋純 (@jun_artwork_) May 21, 2023

Others tell stories about moments that they captured that left them in awe at the things human determination can make possible.

Oh man so many photos during games… but this was one of my personal favorites bc I was watching Luka get defended by three players at one time through the lens and absolutely shocked to see Luka still got the pass he wanted off. I just remember saying WOW. https://t.co/Ll3bBuHXnU pic.twitter.com/KlakwqhKdR — Landon Thomas (@sixfivelando) June 11, 2023

And, of course, some use their photos to celebrate the love humans can share and make the center of their lives.