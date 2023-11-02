Sustainability Starts at Home: How To Adopt a More Eco-Friendly Lifestyle in 2024

The global green technology and sustainability market size amounted to an average of 13.76 billion dollars in 2022. And it is expected to continue to grow at a steady 20.8% rate, peaking at 62 billion dollars in 2030.

According to Federica Laricchia at Statista, the green tech and sustainability market will continue to grow for the next few years.

In 2022, over half the consumers worldwide intended to avoid buying as many new products as possible. Purchasing new products and constantly getting rid of old ones have severe environmental impacts. So, these climate-concerned consumers decided to turn to thrifting or buying used products instead. They also veered towards upcycling and fixing products they own as an alternative to buying new products.

According to D. Tighe, in 2021, 44% of consumers worldwide were committed to buying from more sustainable brands. This is especially true for consumers in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa or EMEA regions. In the US, fewer than 50 consumers prefer this way of living. In China, though, almost 70% of consumers seemed to like this lifestyle.

As consumers grow more concerned about their actions and impact on the environment, more and more people are veering toward sustainable living. People all over the world are adopting and designing sustainable homes and developing environmentally-friendly lifestyles. But what exactly is a sustainable lifestyle, and how can one adopt it?

What Is Sustainable Living?

How we live our lives — in a society or as individuals — impacts the environment around us. What we eat, where we live, and how we live, all leave a footprint around us. Sustainable living begins with this realization. It starts with taking responsibility for our actions and their environmental impact.

The basic idea is to make choices that reduce our impact as much as possible. This includes adopting alternative ways of doing things or making an effort to do things that offset the impact we do have on the environment.

Almost every lifestyle choice we make leaves a carbon footprint. Someone who leads a sustainable lifestyle would try to make choices that have a positive effect on the environment in the long run. The biggest objective is to leave the earth a healthy place where future generations can thrive.

To lead a lifestyle of sustainability, one must consider one's role in various things. They need to know how they are making use of natural resources, their carbon footprint, how much waste they are creating, and how they are contributing to pollution. Of course, one cannot entirely stop leaving an impact, but small and big lifestyle changes can help one severely reduce it.

The Importance of Sustainable Living

Adopting a sustainable lifestyle is not just good for the environment but for our health and that of our family. Living sustainably means making healthy choices for the environment and ourselves, both in the long and short run.

For example, when we attempt to reduce food wastage, we tend to eat healthier and fresher. Shopping locally is great for the environment, but it also means getting access to organic and healthy produce grown locally. It removes our dependence on exotic foodstuffs and adds fresh nutrition to our plates.

Suppose you wish to conserve energy and reduce dependence on fossil fuels. In that case, you will be more prone to walking or cycling short distances, which is, again, great for our physical health in the long run. At home, you can use smart appliances to reduce energy wastage. A lot of energy gets used to heat and cool a household. Something as simple as making sure your water heater is in top shape can go a long way in reducing energy wastage.

Sustainable lifestyles are about balance. It reduces wastage and focuses on growth. When you focus on reducing your carbon footprint, you waste less and grow more. You not only consume less red meat to reduce your environmental impact but also add more diverse flavors and elements to your plate.

How To Live a More Sustainable Lifestyle

The need for greener homes and lifestyles is urgent. Here is how you can live a more eco-friendly lifestyle:

Reduce Waste Generation

Today, globally, we produce about 2 billion tons of solid municipal waste. On average, an individual produces 0.74 kg of waste a day. With about eight billion people inhabiting the planet, wastage is a serious problem.

The sustainable way would be to reduce the waste we do daily by living as simply as possible. One can do this in various ways. Upcycling pieces of Furniture instead of throwing them into landfills. Proper grocery planning and storage of fresh produce to help reduce food wastage. The basic idea is to use what one has and buy what we need while wasting as little as possible.

Compost

It is not possible to completely eradicate food waste. What one can do is compost all that kitchen waste. A small composting system can give you enough fertilizer to run an organic vegetable patch of your own. Larger composting systems can help run entire greenhouses while also producing biogas.

Use Solar Panels

Most of the energy we use on a daily basis comes from fossil fuels and is, thus, non-renewable. But there are renewable resources around us that we can use daily. Setting up solar panels in the house can produce enough energy to run the entire household. It will save you a lot of money on power bills in the long run.

Collecting and conserving rainwater is another way to make use of natural resources. You can use this water to water plants, wash clothes, for other farming needs, etc.

Use Biodegradable Products

There are biodegradable alternatives available for almost everything we use and throw away on a daily basis. Biodegradable toilet rolls, tissues, and even sanitary pads are readily available in the market. Using compostable garbage bags may not seem like much, but it can help the environment.

With the amount of waste we create, we have created a massive landfill problem. Even biodegradable products take a while to decompose and may outlast humanity. It is essential to help how we can now if we are ever to address the problem.

This article was produced by Joy and Thrill and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.