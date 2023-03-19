15 Best Adult Card Games for an Epic Good Time

Game nights are one of the best ways to bond with friends. But as we get older, we start to look for different kinds of fun. You don't need to stop playing games just because you're a grown-up. So what are the best adult card games out there?

Here are the 15 best adult card games for your next party or game night. Though many adult card games have similar rules and playstyles, each offers a unique aspect to bring refreshing gameplay.

Pair any with some board games for adults, and you will never be bored again.

#1. Cards Against Humanity

If you've never heard of Cards Against Humanity, think Apples to Apples, but with an NC-17 rating.

Here's a quick breakdown: each player has a handful of white cards with random adult-themed content. This could be anything from “Camel Toe” to “Bill Clinton.” One player draws a black card with a prompt of either a fill-in-the-blank question or statement. The other players play their funniest white card, and the active user gets to choose the one they think is the funniest.

The best part about playing games with Cards Against Humanity is the endless expansion packs available. It's a hilarious game with infinite replay value, and many consider it the best adult card game on the market. Cards Against Humanity is so influential, it has inspired many of the games on this list.

#2. What Do You Meme?

What Do You Meme? is another popular game. It replaces the black cards of Cards Against Humanity with photo cards of memes. Players then play the funniest pop culture references, random phrases, or adult-theme jokes that best correspond to the meme.

The rules are almost the same as Cards Against Humanity. On a player's turn, they choose a random photo card from the deck. The other players then select the funniest possible text from their own hands.

The player who chose the photo card then judges the played cards, awarding the meme photo to the player with the funniest meme combination. The first player with five cards wins the game.

This is a fun thing to do when bored, especially for a younger crowd, as many of the memes are from the last few years. However, anyone with an imagination can play this super fun game. And this is another great game with solid expansion packs to keep adding to your collection.

#3. Exploding Kittens

Exploding Kittens is a strategic card game based on Russian roulette. Sounds contradictory? Let's explain.

The goal of Exploding Kitten is to avoid the “Exploding Kitten” card, which ends the game. You can do this by using the cat-themed “Defuse Cards.” These feature actions like laser points and kitten yoga which are meant to distract the kittens from exploding. You can also play game-sifting cards that allow you to skip turns.

Exploding Kittens has released expansion pack after expansion pack, giving endless gameplay combinations. As one of the best adult card games, this game perfectly balances strategy and luck.

#4. Utter Nonsense: Naughty Edition

This is one of the best party games out there. The original game was a popular family-friendly version, and PlayMonster heard the call for an adult version of Utter Nonsense. They went back to the drawing board to create this Not Safe For Work (NSFW) version of the game.

Each player draws seven phrase cards. After, they select an accent card from the top of the deck. It's their job to choose one of the phrase cards that they believe is the funniest or most appropriate given their accent card. After all players perform their best accents, the group votes on who they think has the best combination.

Because of this game's fun, it can be a regular staple in your game night routine. And who knows, you might enjoy it so much you save money because you end up staying in more.

#5. Smart Ass

Smart Ass, labeled from 12+, is a fun board game for older and younger players. The game centers around allowing anyone to blurt out answers at any time.

This fast-paced game gives eight clues. The first person to yell the correct answer gets to move their donkey closer to the end. With its simple concept, everyone will be talking about it after the party.

#6. Joking Hazard

Inspired by the writers behind the webcomic Cyanide & Happiness, the game creators developed this extremely NSFW game.

Players will choose the best combination of cards to create their own Cyanide & Happiness-themed comics with the funniest punchline.

All the cards in Joking Hazard have unique illustrations and dialogue, so the combinations are limitless, giving the game excellent replay value.

#7. Drunk, Stoned, or Stupid

This party game is like the “who's most likely to…” idea most commonly seen in high school yearbooks. For example, the first card reads, “Wake up with half a burrito in bed.” Players can advocate for the cards, as they want to collect the most to win at the end of the game.

As a voting game, players will choose who they think is most likely to do the phrase on the cards. Drunk, Stoned, or Stupid would work well as an icebreaker game. Players can tell stories of the outrageous situations they've been in, making this a great game to play with new friends!

#8. The Voting Game

In a similar vein to Drunk, Stoned, or Stupid, the basis of The Voting Game is the same as “who's most likely to.” This game, however, poses a question, and then players use their cards to vote anonymously for which player they think is the answer to the question.

This game is one of the best for close friends, as it may reveal hilarious insights into your friendships.

#9. Fear Pong: Internet Famous

Fear Pong is perfect for those trying to drink and game. This drinking game combines beer pong with truth or dare without the truth option. The game comes with 100 waterproof dare coasters and two ping-pong balls.

Set up a beer pong game like usual, but with the coasters underneath the six cups. If you make the ball in the cup, the opposing player can complete one of the two provided dares to keep the cup in play or refuse the dare, drinking the cup of beer instead. Whoever loses their cups first loses the game.

#10. Codenames

Codenames is a game all family members can enjoy. This fun card game is labeled as “adult” because it is generally challenging but gratifying.

The game starts with a series of words laid out on the table like a grid. The “spymasters” are individuals tasked with getting their teammates to guess the words on the table corresponding to the color on the small map only they can see. The catch is they can only get one-word clues for their team.

One of the most challenging adult card games, Codenames, is equally stressful and rewarding. Getting the right combination of words feels so satisfying, but a wrong guess can give the opposing team more points or end the round altogether.

Codenames also has an adult expansion pack that, surprisingly, makes the game even harder. The adult-themed cards make it hard to come up with hints that don't sound too similar, though this version of the game lets you be more creative and dirtier than the original.

#11. Quickwits

If you're looking for a fast-paced game that's easy to understand, then Quickwits is the game for you.

Each card has a category and symbol on it. Players take turns drawing cards, putting them face up in front of them. When the cards match symbols, players must give examples of the category on the opponent's card. If they do so first, the player gets to keep the card. The objective of the game is to win as many cards as possible.

Each game lasts 20 to 30 minutes, and it is a fun game that'll keep the party lively and interactive.

#12. That's What She Said

Like other fun adult card games, That's What She Said relies on jokes deemed inappropriate for children. Some claim this game has some of the dirtiest cards of all adult card games, with even more innuendo and sexual content than Cards Against Humanity.

Each round starts with a setup card with a ridiculous prompt like “Every time I look at a cucumber, I think…” or “My new favorite happy hour drink is called…” Players choose the funniest or most accurate responses from the cards in their hands. The main player then chooses which they think is the funniest, awarding the prompt card to the winner.

The game designers emphasized the cards' balance, making each combination potentially hilarious. It gives the game excellent replay value.

#13. Pick Your Poison

The next game comes from the creators of The Voting Game and is more family-friendly than most of the games on the list. Instead of “who is more likely” situations, this game focuses on “would you rather” scenarios.

The “judge” player makes the “would you rather” scenario from the cards in their hand. Other people playing have to decide which of the options they would choose. If they agree, they win, but the judge wins the round if they disagree. This is an excellent game for your next party if you want lots of fun discussions and debates.

Getting larger groups to agree on a scenario is difficult, but this game is also fun with a smaller group.

#14. These Cards Will Get You Drunk

If you're looking for a party game to start the fun, These Cards Will Get You Drunk is a great place to start. This drinking game is quick and easy to understand.

There are no winners or losers in These Cards Will Get You Drunk. The only goal is stated exactly in the game's name. Each card will give you a prompt that will most definitely make someone take a drink. The prompts can be as simple as “You Drink” or as complicated as “You are Simon. Everyone plays Simon Says. First person that messes up drinks.”

#15. Secret Hitler

If you've ever played and loved Mafia, this is the adult board game for you.

Secret Hitler starts with one of three roles: Liberal, Fascist, and Hitler. The game starts at “night,” with everyone closing their eyes while the Fascists identify each other. When the game begins, the Liberal players try to identify the fascists and take down Hitler before they take over the government.

Each round, the players elect their government's President and Chancellor. They work together to enact a policy, either liberal or fascist, from a random deck of cards. Because there are more fascist policies than liberal ones in the deck, it's hard to be sure what anyone's true intentions are. Chaos, yelling, and mistrust are always at play with Secret Hitler.

This is one of those adult games that may make you question your friendships, as close friends are often guilty of betrayal. But despite this, this is always a party favorite.

What Should I Consider When Picking The Perfect Game?

There are so many adult board and card games on the market today you might be overwhelmed trying to pick the best one for your next game night.

The first thing you should consider is the number of players. If you are having a big game night, choose Cards Against Humanity or Pick Your Poison, as they allow more players. If it is only you and a date, then most of these options won't work, as the more people, the better. You would be better off finding other date ideas.

You also want to consider the group you're playing with. Are your uptight family members going to be there? Will your innocent grandma attend? Some of the games we list are much dirtier than others.

Playing time is also important when choosing the right card or board games. Select a fast-paced party game with a quick turnaround if you're at a party. If this is a dedicated game night, you can choose a game that will last longer.

Final Thoughts

Game nights are some of the best ways to get to know new people and connect with old friends. You will have a great time no matter which adult party game you choose!

This article was produced by Wealth of Geeks.