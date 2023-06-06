Swifties Are Using This Secret Method To Skip Bathroom Breaks During The Eras Tour

Numerous Taylor Swift fans have chosen to sling on adult diapers rather than take a trip to the bathroom during her esteemed three-hour spectacle, otherwise known as The Eras Tour.

The concert series began on March 17, 2023, and stunned audiences with a setlist spanning sixteen years of music through one “bejeweled” three-hour and fifteen-minute performance.

Bad Blood With Ticketmaster

According to TikTok, those who choose to have “the best day” remiss of any accidents claim “The Great War” they endured to purchase the tickets served as the catalyst for Swifties researching the best adult diapers on the market.

When Eras Tour tickets went on sale, Ticketmaster shut down for a brief period, preventing millions of interested concert-goers from acquiring tickets and granting access to more and more scalpers. Swifties sued Ticketmaster and Live Nation over this “bad blood.”

Although tickets became a rare commodity to fans, a few “lucky ones” were able to achieve a “state of grace” in resale. One father spent a “treacherous” $21,000 for four tickets as a last-minute endeavor following a ticket scam.

With tickets costing an average of $1,500 per pop, fans are willing to indulge in adult incontinence protection to avoid missing a smidgen of the pop experience.

No Missing Cruel Summer for These Swifties

While wearing the adult diapers, concert-goers inhale every stage spectacle, glorious choreographed dance, and stellar sound design from Taylor’s powerhouse vocals, but is this new “style” worth “dancing around all alone” in a soggy, soiled diaper? Should we “shake it off” and not question this practice, or should we walk out “the other side of the door?” Not waiting in extensive lines for a subpar public restroom does sound “enchanted.”

A TikTok of one woman shows her trying to fashion a diaper under her shimmering gold outfit without the puffy fabric poking through her dress. Despite difficulty with outfit configurations and jumping around drenched, diaper-bearing super fans believe the diaper rash is all worth witnessing “Cruel Summer” live.

This tip appeals to individuals with bladder problems and incontinence issues, but a new question arises in the face of abusing the system. Should concert attendees utilize items reserved for those with conditions and disabilities, or should able-bodied individuals share in the collective “epiphany” that bathroom breaks are no longer needed when they have diapers?

Dedicated Fans Wearing Diapers to Concerts

Or are we on the verge of finding our way “out of the woods” by wearing disposable underwear to concerts in the future? Is this the “change” we need?

I attend a lot of shows, and while the “question” of when to use the bathroom always arises, I haven't yet reached the point of donning a diaper at live music events, but as someone who spent over $2000 to attend three Eras tour shows in Tampa, I see why some guests choose to.

So it goes.