Elon Musk Worries About Advanced AI’s Role in Sam Altman’s Ouster From OpenAI

In a shocking move on Friday, November 17, 2023, the Board fired Sam Altman, the co-founder and CEO of OpenAI, claiming “he was not consistently candid in his communications with the Board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities. The Board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI.”

In the days following, Elon Musk raised questions about what the board had learned that led to the firing. Then, in a recent interview, Altman confirmed the existence of what he called “Model Q*.”

What Is Model Q*?

OpenAI is a research laboratory founded by Elon Musk, Sam Altman, and others working to advance artificial intelligence (AI) in the way most likely to benefit humanity. AI has made incredible progress over the past few years, as evidenced by its use in many industries, such as self-driving cars and automated medical diagnosis tools. OpenAI has been working to create applications such as the ChatGPT, an AI long language model for generative AI that became one of history's most popular consumer applications after it was released to the public this time last year.

According to Reuters, several staff researchers wrote a letter to the board of directors warning of a powerful artificial intelligence discovery that they said could threaten humanity. Some at OpenAI believe Q* (pronounced Q-Star) could be a breakthrough in the startup's search for what's known as artificial general intelligence (AGI). OpenAI defines AGI as autonomous systems that surpass humans in most economically valuable tasks.

However, in a recent interview with The Verge, after being rehired as OpenAI CEO, Altman had, “No particular comment on that unfortunate leak,” referring to the Q* model breakthrough.

Criticisms of AI

Despite the potential benefits of artificial intelligence, there are also serious risks associated with its development. AI systems have the potential to cause harm if not implemented properly. This is compounded by many AI applications being developed and deployed without proper oversight or regulation.

OpenAI board member Ilya Sutskever, was hired by Musk from Google to work at OpenAI. She expressed remorse at participating in the OpenAI Board's action of firing Altman. That led Musk to his X social media account, where he asked Sutskever, “Why did you take such a drastic action? If OpenAI is doing something potentially dangerous to humanity, the world needs to know.”

Musk later defended Ilya in another tweet, worried about what he might have known. “I am very worried. Ilya has a good moral compass and does not seek power. He would not take such drastic action unless he felt it was absolutely necessary.”

Altman, in an earlier interview with ABC News, acknowledged the risks. He said, “We've got to be careful here. I think people should be happy that we are a little bit scared of this.”

Pause Giant AI Experiments

More than 1,000 technology and AI luminaries, including Musk, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, and Andrew Yang, penned an open letter urging a moratorium on the development of AI. they cited, “profound risks to society and humanity.”

Their goal is to give time for governments and organizations to create regulations and safeguards that ensure AI systems are implemented responsibly and ethically. The proposed moratorium would ensure that robust AI systems are developed only when we have the assurance that their effects will be beneficial and risks can be appropriately managed.

Concerns raised in the letter include the following:

Flooding information channels with propaganda.

Eliminating jobs.

Developing nonhuman minds that might eventually outnumber and replace us.

Losing control of our civilization.

Possible Conflicts of Interest by Moratorium Signatories

Critics of the moratorium argue that several countries are locked in an arms race to develop AI. Even if the suspension were implemented, it would only slow down the U.S. based companies while the rest of the world could surpass us.

Additionally, some of the signers could have a vested interest in slowing down the progress of AI.

According to Medium, OpenAI uncovered the investments in 1X's AI robot “NEO,” in direct competition against Elon's Tesla Bot. Tesla has been working on AI for several years. Elon Musk initially co-founded OpenAI to create a safer artificial intelligence, yet had to step away in 2018 due to a potential conflict of interest between the AI research done by Tesla to develop autonomous driving and OpenAI.

Musk has also invested in other AI companies like DeepMind and Vicarious. Mark Zuckerberg is the other notable investor in Vicarious. DeepMind was later acquired by Google's parent company, Alphabet. OpenAI and DeepMind are actively researching AI technologies; any moratorium on AI could significantly hurt their business.

OpenAI's Attempt To Address Concerns

Sam Altman co-founded a crypto project in 2021 called Worldcoin. Worldcoin published a blog post addressing some of the criticisms of AI and positioning itself as the protocol that empowers all to authenticate their humanness online without relying on a third party.

Although cryptocurrency investments have fallen out of favor with the drop in Bitcoin's price, Worldcoin has ambitions of distributing value by creating Universal Basic Income (UBI). Since AI is expected to eliminate many jobs, UBI is the only solution if individuals need to learn unique skills that AI can't replace.

It is difficult to deny the potential benefits of artificial intelligence in many areas of life, but it is equally important to consider the associated risks.

OpenAI, the nonprofit created by Altman and Musk, is a shield against our innovation. It was born out of Musk's fear that an AI might inadvertently lead to the end of humanity as we know it. He saw such a potential outcome as too much of a risk not to take precautionary measures.

In his New Yorker profile, Sam Altman mentioned prepping for survival as one of his hobbies. In 2016, he told Tad Friend, “My problem is that when my friends get drunk, they talk about the ways the world will end. After a Dutch lab modified the H5N1 bird-flu virus five years ago, making it super contagious, the chance of a lethal synthetic virus being released in the next twenty years became, well, nonzero. The other most popular scenarios would be AI that attacks us and nations fighting with nukes over scarce resources.”

These are not recent worries. Stephen Hawking told the BBC nearly 10 years ago, “The development of full artificial intelligence could spell the end of the human race.”

Elon Musk and others could be right to call for caution regarding developing specific applications of AI. A moratorium could be essential in ensuring that AI is developed responsibly. In an X interview for DealBook Summit 2023, Elon predicts AGI in less than three years.

Hopefully, this will give humans time to create regulations and safeguards that protect us from potential harm.

