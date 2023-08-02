Adventure Awaits: 12 Pet-Friendly Hotels in New England

Enjoy all four seasons in New England – but make the most of it by bringing your four-legged friend. This northeast region of the U.S. is famous for its fall foliage, lobster rolls, beaches, and lush landscape. Adventures range from hiking to craft breweries and meandering Small Town U.S.A., looking for antiques and retro treasures.

The area is generally very accommodating for travelers with pets in tow, whether it's patio dining, outdoor tasting rooms at vineyards, and – yes – hotels, too, many of which go above and beyond for pets.

Kimpton Taconic Hotel (Manchester, VT)

Not only will your pup get a personalized welcome, but your standard dog-friendly guest room includes a fluffy Orvis dog bed, food, and water bowls, and a Timberwolf USA braided climbing rope collar.

Among the many dog-friendly hotel amenities in the Kimpton Taconic Hotel’s additional Pampered Pooch package, you’ll receive a frozen doggy dessert treat and concierge-level hiking suggestions. Dogs aside, the property welcomes all pets, with no size restrictions – as long as the pet is comfortable using the elevator.

The Williams Inn (Williamstown, MA)

Cats, lizards, and dogs – oh my! The Williams Inn knows that pets are family, and they’re at-the-ready to ensure even larger dogs have enough space to lounge. This one is an absolute stand-out among the pet-friendly hotels in each state. Plus, dogs and cats receive a tasty welcome treat (sorry, Guinea pigs!).

The hotel charges a $100 pet fee per stay and a two-dog limit per room.

The property has large grassy areas, an outdoor patio to hang out on, and walking trails directly behind the hotel for convenient adventure time with your buddy. The hotel’s upgraded VIP experience, the Very Important Paws Package, includes a collapsible water bowl, blanket, unique logo leash, and locally-made treats.

The Beatrice (Providence, Rhode Island)

Providence, known for its incredible WaterFire river experience, sure knows how to make a dog feel welcome. They have a dog park known as Bell Street Dog Park, a cozy dog-friendly bookstore, Books on the Square, and Trinity Brewhouse welcomes dogs in the outdoor seating area. With such a busy itinerary, your dog will appreciate the $150 Pampered Pup Package at The Beatrice (maximum dog weight is 35 pounds), which includes a doggie bed, bowl, and treats from a local bakery.

Hartstone Inn & Hideaway (Camden, ME)

Three pet-friendly private suites await at Hartstone Inn & Hideaway – just minutes away from the dog-friendly boating adventures offered at Camden Harbor Cruises. Guests of the inn are allowed up to two pets in each room, with a fee of $25 per pet per night. The maximum weight for pets is 35 pounds, and they’re not allowed in the main inn.

The three pet-friendly private suites – French Thyme, Carriage House, and Normandy – have private entrances. However, dogs cannot be left unattended in the guest rooms.

Lockwood Hotel (Waterville, ME)

When pet parents arrive at Lockwood Hotel, they (and their furry friends) are welcomed with open arms and cozy pet beds. The VIP package includes a plush toy, lobster doggie cookies, a travel bowl, a memento, a detailed map of local dog-friendly hikes, restaurants, and stores, plus a discount card to Loyalty Biscuit Co. across the street.

The property’s signature restaurant, Front + Main, even offers an indulgent menu – just for pets. Vacationing pets can enjoy mussels, a turkey dinner, dog beer, and a cookies & cream dessert. No weight or size restrictions apply here, and the guests may have two pets for a $75 per-stay fee.

The Red Lion Inn (Stockbridge, MA)

One of the most recognizable hotels in Massachusetts’ famed Berkshires area, The Red Lion Inn has welcomed four-legged friends for decades. Part of the incredible service includes a welcome adventure box filled with toys, scrumptious all-natural & organic dog treats, a special paw & nose balm (hello, spa moment!), flea & tick spray, and a collapsible dog bowl.

Those looking for a little solo time away from their buddy are in luck. The hotel has a network of the area’s best groomers and pup spas, which often include a discount.

A $40 pet fee, per pet, per night applies.

Hyatt Centric Faneuil Hall Boston (Boston, MA)

Upping the weight limit, compared to some of New England’s pet-friendly hotels, the Hyatt Centric Faneuil Hall Boston allows pets up to 50 pounds for a $100 pet fee per night. The Dogcation Package includes a dog bowl, bed, and bag of treats. Once settled and unpacked, guests can take their dogs to walk the city’s famous Freedom Trail – just steps from the hotel – and visit the Boston Public Garden.

Briarcliff Motel (Great Barrington, MA)

Skip the ruff life and opt for retro-modern instead at the upscale Briarcliff Motel – a fabulously funky getaway spot for outdoor adventurers, art and culture lovers, road-trippers – and pet lovers. Best of all, there are no weight restrictions or fees to bring along your bestie.

Though the area is known for its hiking and outdoorsy adventures, you can also find fun hiking Monument Mount, just across the street, and French Dog Park in Egremont, only six miles away.

Terramor Outdoor Resort (Bar Harbor, ME)

Explore the great outdoors of Maine, and finally book that glamping trip you’ve been yearning for – and do it all with your trail dog (or lazy-but-adorable yurt dog, of course). Dogs are utterly spoiled at Terramor Outdoor Resort, where they’re welcomed with treats and access to a dedicated Puppy Park for some off-leash zoomies.

Although dogs can’t be left solo in the glamping tents, the hotel helps coordinate dogsitting with a local dog boarder (at an additional cost) – especially helpful if you want to tackle a trail that’s not dog-friendly—all of this extra TLC for a nominal $30 per pet, per stay fee.

Canopy by Hilton Boston Downtown (Boston, MA)

Hooray for Hilton! The brand understands the importance of PTO (pet time off) and has rolled out the red carpet. With this in mind, Canopy by Hilton Boston Downtown allows guests to bring pets as large as 75 pounds. It’s easy to plan a fun day, including some R&R at the nearby Rose Kennedy Greenway and Boston’s historic Harborwalk, or see if the rumors about driving in Boston are true. Either way,

Go ahead and splurge on a room with sweeping city views; you and your puppers deserve it.

The Wanderer Cottages (Kennebunk, ME)

Dogs (and owners) looking to enjoy the idyllic Kennebunk, Maine area find the lodging at The Wanderer Cottages ideal. From the dog’s perspective, who wouldn’t want to start each day with a breakfast treat bag – delivered with care just for them? The humans and pups alike will enjoy the nearby hiking, and Gooch’s Beach – where leashed pups are welcome before 9 am and after 5 pm – is just minutes away. Many of the local shops are dog-friendly as well.

Guests are allowed one or two dogs – a combined total of 60 pounds – in each room for a $40 per night fee.

Abby’s Lantern Hill Inn (Mystic, CT)

The area of Mystic is a maritime wonderland of-sorts, bustling with shops, restaurants, historic cruises, and the famous Mystic Aquarium. Additionally, it’s close to the state’s popular casinos, Foxwoods & Mohegan Sun. Luckily, there are several quaint and cozy accommodations like Abby’s Lantern Hill Inn that are pet-friendly.

The fee here is just $20 per pet per night, making it a budget-friendly option for pet parents looking to bring their furry friends on vacation.