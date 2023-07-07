24 Adventure Movies With Similar Vibes to Indiana Jones

With the release of the recent Indiana Jones film, some people may crave some great adventure films. Who can blame them? Adventure is one of the most enjoyable film genres, with so many adventure films to choose from. In a recent post from an online community of movie fans, users expressed their opinions on films they found similar to Indiana Jones.

1. The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy (1999) might be the one movie on this list that can rival the Indiana Jones series. It's a great adventure film starring Brendan Fraser with exciting action scenes and comedy that lands. Its sequels are also beloved. One user says, “These are pure gold, personally I love them more than indiana jones.”

2. The Adventures of Tintin

Steven Spielberg helped bring Indiana Jones to the silver screen in the 1980s alongside George Lucas. Unsurprisingly, he'd succeed at making another great adventure with The Adventures of Tintin in 2011. The film is based on the classic comic book of the same name. It never received a sequel, but it is still beloved. One user said, “It's one of the best films Spielberg's made in the post-2000s era.”

3. Uncharted

The Uncharted video games have been called Indiana Jones rip-offs for years. That's probably why it works so well as an adventure film. With this one, you can expect all the usual globe-trotting, treasure-hunting shenanigans. One user says, “It wasn't a 10/10 but still a fun time.”

4. Jungle Cruise

Jungle Cruise, like Pirates of the Caribbean, is based on a theme park ride and is also a great adventure film. It stars Dwayne Johnson alongside Emily Blunt in a quest for a magic tree while competing against Conquistadors and an expedition of German explorers. If that sounds like a good time, this is right up your alley.

5. Three Kings

Three Kings isn't a typical adventure film like the rest on this list. It has some lighthearted moments but is a dark film tonally since it takes place during the Gulf War. Three soldiers set out to find Saddam Hussein's stash of gold and run into many obstacles along the way. This one's worth a watch for George Clooney alone.

6. The Goonies

The Goonies is essential viewing for any adventure movie fan. It follows a group of kids hunting for treasure with the hope of saving their homes from foreclosure. Along the way, they run into Fratellis, who want the treasure for themselves. One of the main characters is even played by Ke Huy Quan, Short Round from the Indiana Jones films.

7. Journey to The Center of The Earth

In 2008, Brendan Fraser was busy starring in a third sequel to The Mummy and Journey to the Center of the Earth. This film sees While it wasn't a massive hit with critics or audiences, you can still have a good time with it if you want a decent adventure film.

8. Captain America: The First Avenger

It may not seem like it, but the first Captain America film is an adventure movie despite being a comic book film. One comment by a user of the online community makes a compelling argument, “It has Nazis, leaves the over-the-top superhero stuff for war scientists and the occult, has a charismatic hero, a dash of romance, and captures the feel of an old adventure serial until the finale.”

9. Jumanji

Jumanji is a film that follows the havoc caused by a board game named Jumanji. The game unleashes jungle-related creatures with each turn, leading to an exciting movie with plenty of thrills. In addition to this film, there are two sequels that continue the story.

10. National Treasure

Nicolas Cage's role in National Treasure as treasure hunter Benjamin Gates is one of the best in his career. Gates feels like a flawed, younger version of Indiana Jones. The film is good and sees Gates steal the Declaration of Independence to pursue a Freemason treasure. I recommend the second National Treasure film as it is as good as the first.

11. Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

The Tomb Raider video games were heavily inspired by Indiana Jones and helped inspire the Uncharted series. Like Uncharted, Tomb Raider received a film, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. Protagonist Lara Croft races the Illuminati to several treasures around the world. It received a sequel, and a Tomb Raider reboot was released in 2018. If you want that Indiana Jones vibe, you can't go wrong with these films.

12. Sahara

Aside from production issues, like possibly breaking international law, Sahara is an underrated gem when it comes to adventure movies. It has Matthew McConaughey, Salma Hayek, and was shot in the UK and Morocco on location. One user said, “This is an underrated gem. I think a lot of people thought this was a chick flick.” It might have bombed at the box office, but it's still worth checking out.

13. The Lost City of Z

Based on the true story of Percy Fawcett's disappearance, The Lost City of Z follows Fawcett and his attempts to find a lost city in the Amazon rainforest. The film stars Charlie Hunnam as Fawcett with a pre-Spider-Man Tom Holland as his son. Check this one out for yourself to see why it was named one of TIME magazine's best films of 2017.

14. Big Trouble in Little China

Big Trouble in Little China is a classic 80s adventure film. It's got over-the-top action, a damsel in distress, a scary villain, and Kurt Russel. What's not to love about it? One user says it is “By far my favorite 80s movie.” It didn't catch on immediately with audiences but eventually reached cult status on home video.

15. Operation Condor

Speaking of China, Operation Condor stars one of China's biggest stars, Jackie Chan. In this film, he takes on Nazis searching for gold, similar to Indiana Jones. The film didn't become too popular in North America, but it became a cult favorite and received a sequel in 2012.

16. Fool's Gold

If you enjoyed Matthew McConaughey in Sahara, you might also enjoy Fool's Gold. It's about a divorced couple who reunite in search of buried treasure. The movie was hated upon release and even won a Razzie award. It doesn't have Nazis, but it does have gold, and that's all that matters. Right?

17. Hudson Hawk

In Hudson Hawk, Bruce Willis plays the role of a cat burglar who gets involved in the hunt for a device made by Leonardo da Vinci. The film is silly and lighthearted with its goofy sound effects cartoon-style. It also has some action elements as well. The film is definitely worth watch despite its negative reception.

18. The Kid Who Would Be King

Fans of King Arthur may be interested in The Kid Who Would Be King. The film centers around a young boy searching for Arthur's sword Excalibur to defeat the evil enchantress Morgan le Fay. It's likely not receiving a sequel anytime soon, meaning you have plenty of time to check it out yourself.

19. Land of The Lost

As a remake of the classic 70s series about dinosaurs, Land of the Lost didn't succeed at the box office and disappointed critics and audiences. Over ten years later, opinions on the film have started to change. One online forum user called it “stupid-funny but still funny.”

20. Onward

Onward is an adventure film tailor-made for families. It's a Disney Pixar film about two brothers on a quest to resurrect their deceased father. This leads them to several magical obstacles that put their quest at risk. Onward is just one of the many great Disney adventure films.

21. The Rundown

The Rundown has the honor of being one of Dwayne Johnson's first movie roles. He plays a bounty hunter doing one last job, which sends him on a quest to Brazil. This film has all the adventure you could want in a movie, along with some great comedy and action.

22. Jewel of The Nile

It won't be as good as Indiana Jones, but Jewel of the Nile is a decent adventure flick. After an explosion destroys their ship, the film's characters set off on an adventure to find the Jewel of the Nile. Even though it's a sequel to Romancing the Stone, you don't have to watch that film to enjoy this one.

23. Pirates of The Caribbean: Curse of The Black Pearl

Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl gives off the perfect Indiana Jones vibe. It has a treasure, a threatening villain, and plenty of locations for the main characters to visit. This is the first film in the Pirates of the Caribbean series, but there are plenty of others if you don't enjoy this one.

24. Kong: Skull Island

Kong: Skull Island is yet another film about the famous giant ape, but it stands out on its own. The film acts as a period piece set in the 1970s and sets up future films in the MonsterVerse. It also has some fantastic action scenes featuring King Kong himself.

