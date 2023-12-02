Adventure Travel Around the World—10 Thrilling Experiences

When planning a trip, what do you search for? Are you a shy, timid adventurer hoping to blend in and walk at the back of guided trips? Or do you hope to plunge off the steepest mountains via bungee cord or dive into shark-infested waters while exploring a new place? Experience adventure travel around the world—from extreme hikes to dives to volcano boarding and more!

If climbing the highest slopes of a volcano or deep-diving into the depths of oceans with crocodiles make it on your bucket list for adventure travel around the world, you're in for a treat. These are the best adventures for all those thrill seekers in your life.

1. Flying Dutchman Zipline, St. Maarten, Caribbean

Before billowing down a 1,050 ft. drop, instructors advise participants to board a ski lift to the top of the mountain. Once at the top, guests breeze through other ziplines and rides such as the Schooner Ride, a tubed waterslide-esque attraction—remiss of the water— and a shorter Canopy Zipline. After completing the preliminary rounds, inhale the beauteous surroundings. On your right, gaze at the cerulean blue of the Caribbean Sea, and on the left, peer over the island of St. Maarten with variegated houses and miles of forestry.

Trot up a few wooden stairs and snuggle into a harness fixed 2,800 ft. high over jaw-dropping views. Situate your feet on the metal gate as the instructors explain the best course of action to cruise through the high-altitude drop. When they open the barricade, sit back, and mosey down thousands of feet of wireline.

Book your zipline experience here.

2. The Bach Long Bridge, Vietnam

Scared of heights? This is either the attraction present in your worst nightmares or a rite of passage to overcoming your fears. The Bach Long Bridge in Moc Chau, Vietnam, hangs 500 feet above trees, wildlife, and those sane enough to remain on the ground and invites interested visitors to test their trust in themselves. At 2,073 feet, the Bach Long Bridge earned the Guinness Record for the longest glass-bottomed sky bridge in the world.

Bach Long Bridge introduces brave souls to a pristine white bridge, and according to the website, the experience of crossing the bridge equates to a euphoric experience that closes the gap between the past and the present. When walkers cross this path, they may fall into complete bliss, feel a magical spark, or cry with delight at conquering their fear of heights.

Book your walk here.

3. Bike Death Road, la Paz, Bolivia

Peddling down Bolivia's Death Road comprises 43 miles spotted with memorial crosses commemorating the lost souls who fell to their deaths off the side of the path, 43 miles of narrow switchbacks, and with one wrong turn, you'll plummet 2,000 feet off the side of a cliff. Aside from the perilous portion of the trip, the scenic journey presents visitors with spectacular views of mountains encased in fog, marvelous greenery, and gargantuan rocks looming over your head as you glide down 11,800 feet of gravel (40 miles).

Each trip shuttles passengers up to the peak of Death Road for proper instruction and bike maintenance before hurtling down Death Road for four hours. Stops along the way include a visit to La Senda Verde Wildlife Refuge Sanctuary and Eco Lodge—a respite for rescued monkeys, birds, and other exploited animals, and a pause for a snack before passing through San Juan's cascading waterfalls.

Book your bike ride here.

4. Dive With Crocodiles in the Cage of Death—Australia

You've seen films about cage diving with Great White sharks, but have you ever heard of a clear cage that allows you to snorkel with the deadly creature known for their “death rolls,” a spinning dance that assists them in breaking up food? The Crocosaurus Cov is the only establishment in Australia that allows visitors to dive with crocodiles. One to two people enter the glass cage, clad in bathing suits and goggles before workers lower the vessel into the water. During each session, employees stick to a feeding regimen to illustrate the crocodile's natural behavior for the guests.

Book your dive here.

5. Swim in the Devil's Pool—Zambia

Infinity pools evoke the image that a fourth wall of the water basin doesn't exist. In the Zambezi River in Zambia, swimmers float to the rocky edge of the Victoria Falls Waterfall and peer over the edge as millions of gallons tumble over the edge into one of the largest waterfalls in the world. Since the waterfall carries millions of gallons of water each minute, visitors can only participate in this adrenaline-fueled event six months out of the year when water levels run low. Swimmers travel to Zambia between August and January to look out over the crest and down 320 feet to the base of the waterfall.

Book your swim in the Devil's Pool.

6. Wing Walk in the UK

While boarding a plane from your home country to a new one, do you ever wish you could exit the indoor cabin and stand on the wings of the aircraft? Ormer Locklear entertained that same dream and started walking on airplane wings in 1918. Since the pioneer's first walk, daredevils and companies run by daredevils tapped into the chilling activity and created businesses off of wing walking.

The Wing Walk Company in the UK hosts wing walking out of three locations in England. Participants must be 187 pounds or under and demonstrate adequate physical ability before boarding the aircraft. Walkers climb from the cabin to the rig—without help— before standing tall on the plane's wing and letting the chilly breeze ruffle through their hair. Pilots fly at altitudes between 100 and 700 feet and jet between 80 and 110 mph speeds.

Book your wing walk here.

7. Swing at the End of the World—Ecuador

Remember that freeing sensation of learning how to swing into the heavens atop a seated contraption, all thanks to a technique called pumping? An Ecuadorian treehouse, or La Casa Del Arbol, houses this singular swing, harboring childhood fantasies for adult-aged kids. The swing rocks across from the active Tungurahua Volcano. During the treehouse's construction, the fixture allowed residents to keep watch over the active volcano. Years later, an older man constructed the swing as a bribe to get his grandkids to visit him atop the hill in Baño, Ecuador.

Now, the ropes attached to the swing hang from a sturdy metal pole rather than shaky tree branches, permitting guests to swing safely. The swing does have a seatbelt 8,530 feet above the Ecuadorian landscape. For those worried about safety measures, riders buckle into a seatbelt before launching through the air.

Book your swing at the end of the world.

8. Edgewalk—Toronto, Canada

Have you ever dreamed of walking on a platform clocking in at 1,168 feet above Toronto's bustling sidewalks and businesses while a mere harness holds you in place? If you answered yes, the Edgewalk Toronto is the bucket-list attraction you've been missing out on. An instructor fastens you into a safety harness to hold your body weight and latches the harness to a rail a few feet above the platform.

All participants line up; the bravest soul goes first for one of two suspensions over Toronto. For the first position, Edge walkers, inch backward, resting your heels over the platform's edge, and relax into the harness' grip as you starfish spread over Toronto. The second position entails Edge walkers standing a few feet before the platform's edge and leaning forward into the harness' grasp, staring out into Tortonto's horizon.

Book your walk if you dare.

9. Volcano Boarding—Cerro Negro, Nicaragua

Lace up your hiking boots because a four-wheeler is on its way to whisky you toward Cerro Negro, an active volcano on the outskirts of Leon, Nicaragua. This feisty four-wheeler picks you up at a hotel—or at a meeting place in Leon— and transports you to the base of Cerro Negro, a 2,388-foot active volcano that counted its last eruption 14 years ago. Volcano boarders grab their gear and trek up the black sand on the side of the volcano—envisioning what you will look like as you plow down the magnetite moments later.

The best way to cruise down Cerro Negro is by sitting on the board—a slab of wood with a slim piece of metal attached to the underside and a rope leashed to the middle. Boarders fashion themselves into the board, grab the rope, sit back, and let the metal roll over the finite pieces of rocks strewn about the side of the volcano. You can stand up as if you were snowboarding. However, you pick up way more speed when you sit on the board— and if you're anything like me, you'll want to go as fast as possible.

Book your Volcano boarding experience here.

10. Hike El Caminito Del Rey—Malaga, Spain

El Caminito Del Rey gained status as the former most dangerous hike route in the world, but with years of restoration and upkeep, the hike lost that title but maintained a dangerous reputation. The nearly five-mile footpath clutches the sides of Desfiladero de los Gaitanes gorge, which winds through canyons, cliffs, and valleys near the river Guadalhorce. Brace yourself for a mammoth natural fixture with walls extending 3,000 ft. high.

Traverses cross the footbridge, situated 328 feet above the gorge's gape, and peer down, across, and above their surroundings, noting creatures like vultures, ibex, and eagles roaming around the forestry and a juniper tree fixed in the fossils spread throughout the landscape. Hikers must wear a protective helmet for the entire duration of the hike.

Book your hike now.

Adventure Travel Around the World—Is It for You?

Are you interested in diving deep into water swarming with crocodiles, hungry for fresh meat, or are you looking for more of a trek down a narrow footpath etched into the side of a gorge? Whichever adventure travel activity suits you, the daredevils across the world offer all kinds of attractions to meet your needs.