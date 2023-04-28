Summer fun is approaching, and Altoona, Iowa is the place to be. Adventureland Park opening date 2023 will be May 6 at 10 am. Adventureland will look different to guests and visitors, with several new additions and park improvements, and will feature a brand new event lineup offering Iowans a reason to visit all season long.

Opening Day on May 6 will feature a flag-raising ceremony and the Festival of Bands. The waterpark, Adventure Bay, will be open for guests beginning Saturday, May 27. Adventure Bay features Iowa's longest lazy river, largest wave pool, and dozens of water slides and will be open through Labor Day.

Rides aren't the only thing bringing the fun and adventure. Adventureland announced its new Summer Concert Series, which opens on June 2 on the Adventureland Main Stage, where national and local acts will perform every Friday and Saturday night throughout June.

New Adventures Await With New Rides

The highlight of the 2023 season is the return of the log ride, Draken Falls. The beloved ride was a staple at the park from opening day in 1974 through Labor Day 2015. It was replaced in 2016 by the Monster roller coaster. Draken Falls makes its return this season as Adventureland has improved the ride. The ride will end with the same 40-foot drop, including an aerial panoramic turnaround and an airtime hill.

The new log ride will be even better with the addition of Adventureland's seventh roller coaster, Flying Viking. The coaster will be intertwined with the log ride, adding even more thrill to both rides. Climbing to a height of 50 feet, the coaster is perfect for Viking invaders from young kids to adults.

Celebrate Your Holidays With Adventure

Families and visitors can countdown the days to July 4 with Celebrate America. Each night of the extended Fourth of July holiday weekend, there will be concerts and live music on the Boulevard, which concludes with a massive fireworks display on July 4. The best part is visitors won't have to pay extra as all concerts are included with park admission.

The holiday fun continues beyond there. On Labor Day weekend, the all-new Kids Fest brings exciting family-friendly events and entertainment to Adventureland. It's the perfect way for families to celebrate the end of summer, including the last weekend at Adventure Bay.

The Fun Continues Into Fall

When summer's over, that doesn't mean the fun at Adventureland has to be. Guests can don their best lederhosen and raise a glass to Adventureland's Oktoberfest. This beloved Iowa tradition returns on Saturday, September 16, and is a 21+ event.

The 2023 season ends with the terrifyingly popular Phantom Fall Fest. Visitors can enter the scary season starting on September 23 with four haunted houses, three scare zones, spine-tingling thrill rides, and exclusive Halloween tricks and treats.

Plan Your Visit to Adventureland Park

“Adventureland Resort is gearing up for an entire season of events, thrills, and new attractions with the introduction of all-new events, Kids Fest and Celebrate America, and building on the beloved Oktoberfest and Phantom Falls Fest,” says General Manager Bill Lentz. “Our 2023 event lineup only adds to the thrills we have in store with the additions of the Flying Viking roller coaster and Draken Falls log flume.”

Adventureland offers a variety of ways to have fun this year, from live music to new rides and from Opening Day to Phantom Fall Fest. The best way to take advantage of Adventureland's year-long thrills is with a 2023 Season Pass. To see the 2023 operating calendar or purchase a Season Pass, visit the Adventureland Park website.

