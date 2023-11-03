3 Ways To Get Paid To Advertise On Your Car

You have seen them on NASCAR and Formula One race cars, trains, buses, and even taxis. Big ads of small and big brands display their new products and services to anyone who glances their way.

You probably know that these brands pay a lot of money to have their ads put up on these vehicles. Did you know you can get paid to advertise your car and make extra money while following your everyday routine?

Yes, it’s not just professional drivers. If you drive around a lot, some car advertising companies will pay you to slap their shiny, attention-grabbing car wraps on your car.

Owning a car can be expensive. The average car payment for a new car is roughly $648 monthly. Wouldn’t it be nice to have some help offsetting that expense? You can also put the extra money towards insurance, gas, maintenance, roadside assistance, and the other costs of car ownership.

If you live in or frequently visit a highly-populated area and can handle all the attention, you can pocket some extra monthly cash as an on-road advertiser.

You’ll drive your car around as you usually would. The only thing that changes is the look of your vehicle. This has got to be one of the easiest ways to make money. In this article, we’ll discuss legitimate ways to get paid to advertise your car.

How Does Car Wrap Advertising Work?

Before we discuss car wrap advertising, let’s understand what it entails.

Companies are always looking for unique ways to advertise. Car wrap advertising is a distinctive way to earn while you drive a branded vehicle. The main motive is to grab people’s attention on the road while you’re out and about.

Many brands feel that marketing via car wraps is an ingenious way to have eyeballs on mobile outdoor advertising. Think about it: a brand uses a newspaper or billboard for advertising. People must read that newspaper or drive by that particular billboard if they’re going to see the ad.

Car wrap advertising is when the advertiser prints on a special adhesive vinyl covering so it can be stuck to your car temporarily. It’s a safe procedure and can be removed easily without spoiling the paintwork.

As one of the most effective forms of advertising today, a single car wrap can reach 30,000-70,000 mobile impressions per day.

These brands contact third-party car wrap advertising services that have a database of drivers. These services always recruit drivers who have a particular car, drive in specific regions, and clock in a certain amount of miles per month.

If you’re in the car wrap advertising companies database and meet the advertiser’s criteria, you’d probably be hired for the gig. This way, the brands can reach a much bigger audience for a much lower price.

How Much Can You Get Paid to Advertise on Your Car?

Ah, the fun part. You are making the cash. Getting paid for simply going about your daily routine with an ad on your car sounds exciting, right? But how much can you get paid to advertise on your vehicle?

Well, car advertising can be lucrative, but it depends on a few factors:

The car you drive.

The car wrap advertising company you choose to go with.

The length of your contract.

How much of your car do you agree to have wrapped?

How much do you drive in a day?

The route you take.

You can make anything from $200 to 1,000 a month. That’s a good deal since you don’t need extra effort to earn this money. Not to mention, you may be able to get a commission if you refer someone to the company you’re representing!

Payment is usually made by check or direct debit. And most companies do expect an initial commitment of 1-3 months.

Get Paid to Advertise On Your Car With These Legitimate Car Advertising Companies

Car wrap advertising is a legitimate way to earn money by simply driving around with an ad wrapped around your car. Here are a few legitimate car advertising companies.

1. Wrapify

Wrapify was founded in 2015. It operates in all 50 states and works with hundreds of major brands, including Petco, Microsoft, Google, and Bud Light. To qualify to advertise with Wrapify, the company will ask you to share your driving habits first.

To do this, download the Wrapify app from the Google Play Store or App Store and activate it to track daily commuting miles. It’s free to download. You’ll become eligible for ad campaign offers once you’ve reached 50 commuting miles. This is done to determine your usual route.

If you meet the advertiser’s driving criteria, Wrapify will send you ad campaign offers in your area.

Requirements include:

Be at least 21 years old

Have a clean criminal and driving record

Drive at least 25 miles per day

Own a car that is 2010 or newer

The car’s body must be free from body damage and rust

How much you’ll get paid to advertise on your car will depend on factors like our location, how extensively the wrap covers your vehicle, what times of the day you’re driving, and how many miles you drive.

They currently offer four sizes of car wrap advertisements – full, partial, light, and topper wrap. Expect to earn anything between $174 to $452 per month.

Reviews: 3.8 out of 5 stars on the 3.8 out of 5 stars on the App Store

2. Carvertise

Carvertise is an award-winning company that pays to advertise cars. As one of the most iconic car advertising companies in the industry, they specialize in partial (sides) and whole (entire car body) wraps.

The Delaware-based advertising company claims to run hundreds of marketing campaigns and boasts a network of over half a million drivers. With an A rating from the Better Business Bureau, Carvertise recruits and screens drivers for their brand partner’s campaigns with 4-point quality checkpoints.

Requirements include:

Be at least 21 years old

Have a clean driving record and good driving habits

On a 2008 or newer car with a factory finish paint job

Drive at least 30 miles per day (or 800 per month)

To apply, you’ll be asked to submit a simple application. If you’re selected, they’ll contact you and take your car to their facility and wrap it in just a few hours.

You’ll be allowed to approve the vinyl wraps placed on your car. Typical ad campaigns last 3-6 months. You can earn up to $350 to $1500 per campaign.

At the end of the campaign, the company will take out the wrap from your car via one of their professional installers. If you want to get paid to advertise with Carvertise, apply and renew your agreement after every campaign.

Reviews: A- with the A- with the Better Business Bureau , 1.83 out of 5 stars from customer reviews.

3. Nickelytics

Nickelytics is a newer company in the car advertising space. Launched in early 2019, they’re already working with big brands like Nationwide, The Penny Hoarder, and Wesbanco. The Florida-based car advertising company claims to offer one of the most competitive payouts in the industry, starting at $175 per month.

To qualify, you must:

Be at least 18 years old

Have a clean driving record

Own a newer car, not more than ten years old, with the body in good shape

Drive at least 30 miles per day (or 450 per month)

If you meet the qualifications, Nickelytics will take your car to their facility and wrap it in just a few hours, or you can try the self-install option. Then you can go about your life and start earning money.

Reviews: 3.7 out of 5 stars from customer reviews on the 3.7 out of 5 stars from customer reviews on the App Store , no BBB rating yet.

Other Car Advertising Companies

There are several car wrapping companies listed online. Free Car Media, ReferralCars, StickerRide, and Car Bucks are some of the ones we found listed in several places. But after doing some research, we couldn't find enough favorable reviews for them to recommend them.

So, we decided to go with the car wrap companies listed above. If you want to make extra money by advertising your car, we suggest looking into one of these other companies.

How To Find Legitimate Car Wrap Advertising And Avoid Car Wrap Scams

While there are many legitimate car wrapping and advertising companies, there are car wrap scams out there. Here are shows to avoid being a victim:

Legit car wrapping services won’t ask for any upfront payment

The idea is to get paid to advertise on your car, not you doing the paying. A legitimate company should not charge you a fee. It would only send you money that you’ve earned.

Some sketchy companies will contact you from the blues and ask you to wire money or deposit “urgent” checks before they place ads on your car. Avoid them. If you’re a victim, file a complaint at ftc.gov/complaint under Scams and Rip-offs.

Legit companies will screen your car and driving habits

If a company doesn’t seem to care about your car or driving habits, chances are they’re a scam. Many scams begin by sending unsuspecting drivers unsolicited texts and emails with too-good-to-be-true offers. Legit companies ask for this information to help match you with the right advertiser.

A Legitimate Company displays updated contact info

Legitimate car wrap advertising companies have a working physical address, email,l and phone number on their site. You can spot a scam by Googling the company name and seeing if relevant results arise. If you see scam alert articles posted about them, run and never look back.

Also, check out the company on the Better Business Bureau’s website. Try some of these car wrapping companies listed above to avoid getting scammed.

Additional Ways To Make Extra Cash With Your Car

Advertising on your car isn’t the only way to make money with your vehicle. Additional venues that will help you earn with your car have specific requirements. They expect you to have a clean driving record, a valid driver’s license, and car insurance. Your vehicle should be clean and in great shape, and you should agree to a background check.

If you fit into the above parameters, you might be able to snag some extra cash with one of these four ways while driving your car.

App-Based Delivery

America is on a never-ending chase for convenience. Due to their busy schedules, people need their food, groceries, and liquor delivered to their doorstep.

Food delivery services have exploded in recent years. The best delivery app jobs will pay you up to $25 an hour to deliver groceries and other goods to people who don’t or can’t leave their homes to do the shopping themselves.

It’s free to sign up, and the process is similar across the apps – download the delivery app, create an account, and set up a payment method. Once verified, you can make money on your terms.

Rideshare Driver

Do you like driving around town and meeting new people? If so, you might want to check out rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft that will pair you with people who need rides.

S,o how do these apps work? When people contact Uber or Lyft for a ride, the app searches their drivers’ database in that particular town or city. The driver closest to the rider gets the first opportunity to pick up the rider.

If that driver is unavailable, the app will contact the next closest driver. In other words, you get to pick which rides you take and which you don’t. Your job will be to help people get to their destinations. When you drop the passenger off, you let the app know to get paid for the ride. Payment is usually made every week.

Your earnings will depend on how many miles you clock up – the more you drive, the more money you make. It’s also possible to go for both apps simultaneously. Another perk is being able to set your schedule. You can open the app only when you’re available or in the mood to drive others around.

The requirements are similar: you must be at least 21, have an eligible 4-door car, own an iPhone or Android phone, have a valid driver’s license with at least a year of driving experience, and carry insurance on your vehicle.

To check Lyft’s state-by-state requirements, click here. To see Uber’s, click here.

Rent Your Car Out

If you rarely use your car, consider offering it for short-term rentals to travelers. You could make some quick money by making your vehicle available to people who need it.

Turo is a car rental online platform that will connect you with such people. How much you’ll earn will depend on factors like your location, the make and model of your car, the year, and the amount of time a driver rents it out.

As the car owner, expect to get 65-85 percent of the total trip price.

Carpooling

You can get paid to carpool in select cities. For example, if you live in the Washington D.C. area, carpoolers earn incentives called pool rewards to reduce traffic and pollution. It’s not just D.C. Other states or metro areas may offer similar rewards. Google search “get paid to carpool in (your city)” or visit your state’s government website for opportunities.

Or ask around and let people pay for gas. Put up notices in public places or at work to find riders. You could earn money in the process if you get enough riders. While it pays, carpooling programs won’t pay you as much as you’d be using the ways above. But it’s still extra money in your pocket, which is a good thing!

So now you have an idea of how you can turn your daily commute into a money-making trip. Remember, as a driver, you need to adhere to the regulations specified by the company.

Summary

If you're looking for a creative way to make some extra money, consider advertising on your car. There are several ways to do this, so there's sure to be an option that fits your needs. Read the terms and conditions carefully before signing up to know what's expected of you.

Have you ever advertised on your car? What was your experience like? Let us know in the comments below.