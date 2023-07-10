15 Common Pieces of Advice That People Hate Hearing The Most

Whether solicited or unsolicited, some pieces of advice are the go-to response for sticky situations. An online forum member asked others to give their opinions on which ones they hate hearing the most. Here’s the consensus.

1. “Everything Happens for a Reason”

It sounds good, but no one really wants to hear that as consolation when they’re going through a difficult situation. While this advice is usually offered to help people cope with whatever adverse circumstances are occurring at the time, sometimes it does more harm than good. In essence, it may not be the best thing to utter depending on the gravity of the moment.

2. “Sleep When The Baby Sleeps”

As a mother of three children and one on the way, no parent EVER wants to hear that they should sleep when the baby sleeps. Should I cook when the baby cooks and wash when they wash as well? The fact of the matter is, it doesn’t work that way.

When the baby sleeps, you’re trying to get other things done that you couldn’t get done when they were awake. You also want time to yourself and just a moment to breathe. So, yeah, I hate this one as well.

3. “Just Ignore The Bullies”

Ignoring bullies doesn’t always work, as they may take it as a sign that you’re weak, and they should mess with you some more. Sometimes it worsens the situation, and often, the person being bullied has already tried ignoring the bully! One user stated, “Ignoring the bully never did anything but make them kick my behind more!”

4. “Don’t Go To Bed Angry”

This piece of advice is a toss-up for me. I get the idea behind talking about your frustrations so that you don’t wake up with the same animosity as the day before. On the other hand, if the conversation isn’t going anywhere, maybe it’s best to get some space, go to bed, and try again the next morning.

Another respondent said she feels like when she goes to bed, she often wakes up, thinks the argument was petty anyway, and doesn’t feel angry anymore.

5. “Be Yourself”

If only it were that easy, and if only there weren’t some horrible characteristics that people really do need to run away from. The consensus amongst members of the forum was that a lot of people go through life trying to figure out who they are in the first place. Some contributors felt that everyone shouldn’t be themselves but instead work on eliminating toxic behaviors, not embracing them.

6. “Don’t Take It Personally”

Eh. Some people in the world are easily offended by constructive criticism, some are sensitive and just want to get everything right, and others are rightfully indignant and SHOULD take it personally. Why? Because the person that committed the offense meant to insult them. One respondent said it’s high time to stop being a pushover and to get away from the negative energy that gets the message right, but the delivery was all off.

7. “There Are Plenty of Fish in The Sea”

After a difficult heartbreak or even when the split is amicable, many people don’t want to hear that there are tons of other guys or girls out there waiting to be found. When you think about the amount of time and vulnerability you invest in a relationship, that alone can be draining to think about!

8. “Do What You Love”

Oh, if only it were that easy. Sadly, we live in a world where realistically, doing what you love doesn’t always pay the bills. Some people are fortunate enough to marry the two and get to do what they love while earning enough to keep up with the cost of living.

A few forum members expressed the idea of not just saying that but coming up with ways that the person can actually do what they love and be sustained financially, if possible.

9. “Don’t Compare Yourself to Others”

I agree with this to an extent, but not fully. When it comes to looks and superficial elements of one’s identity, I’m all for it. If I’m around people with good vibes and I like how they conduct themselves, I don’t see the problem if you’re trying to improve your overall well-being.

Or, if someone is ambitious and very successful, and you’re comparing and taking notes to better yourself, I don’t think the comparison is bad. This advice depends on the situation for me.

10. “Be The Bigger Person”

It’s always annoying when someone wrongs you, and then your friends or family members tell you to be the bigger person. I know it’s like a great philosophy to live by to keep the peace, but it gets frustrating having to always be the one to solve a problem you didn’t create. One user said, “Why do I have to be the bigger person, and I’m the one who should be receiving an apology? No more! YOU come to ME when you’re mature enough to admit your faults.” Food for thought!

11. “Stay Positive”

Telling someone to stay positive is a really good piece of advice, in my opinion, but I agree with one commenter that said you have to read the situation to know when to use it. For example, if a friend is waiting for test results and they’re panicking, “stay positive” might be the way to go. If a loved one is experiencing grief because someone passed away, they probably don’t want to hear that cliché form of consolation. So, with this one, tread lightly!

12. “Don’t Take “No” for an Answer”

While this is nice in theory, you don’t always get what you want. There are times when you can negotiate your way into getting the desired outcome, or you may find another avenue. However, when someone is venting their frustrations and knows it’s a dead end, no one wants to hear that they should march in and make demands to change what they know can’t be changed.

13. “Get Over It”

This phrase is one of the worst things to say to someone who is truly struggling. I’m sure if any of us could get over things as soon as we wanted to, we would. Human emotions are more complex than that. Several forum members said they hate when people tell them to get over something instead of acknowledging the validity of their feelings.

14. “Don’t Make Assumptions”

They say you can’t offer a genuinely informed opinion if you don’t fully understand a situation. While that is true, two things can be true simultaneously. There’s not always time to inform yourself, and going with your gut or what you can see on the surface may have to suffice for the time being. Moral of the story: Sometimes it is what it is based on what is available to you at the moment.

15. “Calm Down”

For mental health’s sake, you might need to calm down at times to keep yourself from getting overly worked up. But, depending on the situation, you may have to take a few minutes to scream, cry it out, and vent your frustrations so that you can process what you’re feeling. I’m good with telling people to take a step back to breathe and regroup. I also understand that everyone doesn’t like being told to calm down when their emotions are raw. To each his own!

