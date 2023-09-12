Aerosmith Postpones Farewell Tour Dates After Steven Tyler Has ‘Bleeding’ Vocal Cords

Rock band Aerosmith has postponed several dates of its Peace Out: The Farewell Tour after singer Steven Tyler damaged his vocal cords. The tour, which features Black Crowes as the opening act, just began on September 2 and was scheduled to conclude on February 29, 2024 in Cleveland.

“I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next 30 days,” Tyler said in a statement on Aerosmith’s social media. “I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.”

Aerosmith Has Rescheduled the Postponed Tour Dates

According to Variety, six Aerosmith tour dates have moved to 2024. The rescheduled dates are as follows:

Monday January 29, 2024 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Wednesday February 14, 2024 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Saturday February 17, 2024 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

Wednesday February 21, 2024 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Monday February 26, 2024 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Thursday February 29, 2024 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Aerosmith also posted on social media that “all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Refunds will be available for those unable to attend. Fans with questions regarding refunds are asked to reach out to their point of purchase.”

Aerosmith formed in Boston in 1970 and consists of Tyler, guitarist Joe Perry, bassist Tom Hamilton, guitarist Brad Whitford, and drummer Joey Kramer. They are best known for the songs “Sweet Emotion,” “Walk This Way,” “Dream On,” “Dude (Looks Like a Lady),” “Love in an Elevator,” and “I Don't Want to Miss a Thing” from the Armageddon soundtrack. Aerosmith has sold more than 150 million records worldwide, making them the best-selling American hard rock band of all time. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001, have 18 platinum and 12 multiplatinum albums, and won four Grammys.

Last year, Variety reports that Aerosmith canceled a string of concert dates in Las Vegas after Tyler entered rehab. “As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years,” Aerosmith said in a joint statement. “After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.”

Tyler spoke with Howard Stern in 2016 about the Farewell Tour. “Aerosmith is not over,” said Tyler. “I love that band more than life itself and I mean that from my heart of hearts. We’re doing a farewell tour but, you know, it’s only because it’s time.”