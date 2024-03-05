Uplift Your Wanderlust: Explore with Affirm Payments and BNPL

The concept of the Buy Now Pay Later system has been around for several hundred years, but it's only a recent occurrence that's seen its prevalence and growth in popular retailers and e-commerce worldwide via companies such as Affirm, Afterpay, and Uplift. Statista said the BNPL lending market was valued at a few billion dollars in 2019 and gained a 2,400 percent growth by the end of 2022.

Although concerns about the ethics of consumer debt and factors like inflation led to a notable decrease in the overall use of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services such as Affirm payments in 2023, TNMT's reports indicate stability in adopting this payment method within the travel industry. Despite these challenges, the latest data reveals that there are approximately 79 million BNPL users in the USA, with the largest demographic segment being Gen Z. This suggests that while broader economic conditions have impacted BNPL's general popularity, its application in travel remains consistently favored, especially among younger consumers.

The Rise of BNPL in Travel

“We're seeing BNPL growing across every industry, but especially in travel because the price points deter people from buying,” says David Ciccarelli, CEO of Lake, a lakehouse rental company. “They might not be able to afford $2,000 now, but they'd happily sign up to pay $200/month – that's far more palatable, and travel businesses know that.”

Based on one survey, approximately 42 percent of travel industry businesses in North America have a BNPL payment method for customers, with another 16 percent expected to offer this option by the end of 2024. By offering methods like Uplift or Affirm payments, the travel industry has seen a remarkable uptick in sales—a soaring 20-40% jump in average ticket values and a 20% boost in checkout conversions. BNPL also slashes fraud rates, assures higher revenue, and minimizes payment-related booking errors. This isn't just a ticket to higher sales—it's a gateway to luxury for passengers, opening doors to better seats and extras like seat upgrades or travel insurance.

Check Out the Consumer Perspective

“In my travel and itinerary management business, buy now pay later has become a very attractive payment financing option because it is less costly than traditional credit cards,” says Maarten, Director at Gecko Routes. “Whereas a credit card would require a customer to pay interest on the loan financing, BNPL usually doesn't need the addition of interest on the initial loan. With BNPL, the customer would be presented with fixed amounts to pay via installments.”

BNPL provides financial flexibility, allowing travelers to book trips and accommodations without immediate full payment, spreading the cost over time. For budget-conscious travelers, it helps in better financial planning and management, as payments are divided into smaller, manageable amounts over set periods. This flexibility can be particularly appealing to younger travelers or those with limited upfront funds, enabling them to enjoy travel experiences that might otherwise be out of reach financially. The other benefit is that if you've planned your travel dates early, you may be able to have it all paid for by the time you go. This gives you the freedom to use your money to enjoy your holiday.

Take Control of Your Finances with Affirm Payments and BNPL

For those of us who aren't great at putting aside money for that trip you've been wanting to go on, BNPL makes a lot of sense because you're now obligated to put money towards it, or you'll default on the loan. You definitely don't want to do that because companies like Uplift, Klarna, and Affirm report to credit agencies. Not only that, you want to use them the next time you travel, so burning bridges isn't a great idea. These are a few of the dangers of BNPL.

The other risk—that many have unfortunately experienced—is overusing BNPL and accumulating more debt than you can manage. Seeing those repayment figures of $20 can easily lure you into thinking, “That's not much,” and suddenly, you have ten $20 payments and a $200 repayment figure.

Making Informed Choices: Tips for Using BNPL in Travel

If you're planning a vacation, write down all the major costs, such as flights, hotels, and activities. Go on to sites like Google Flights and Booking.com and price those items. With Uplift and Affirm, you can spread out repayments to affordable monthly amounts. For example, a $600 flight on Hawaiian Airlines could set you back $76 monthly for nine months, including interest. If you can afford that after your usual expenses, then go for it.

Using the lenders' apps frequently is beneficial. You can check how much you owe and what your upcoming payments are. This will help you to see if you can afford to add in extra purchases. You will also notice they have an item called ‘purchase power' with a figure beside it. Unfortunately, this amount can lure you into thinking that's how much the BNPL provider will approve you for. However, this figure is just an indicator. Your approval is still based on other factors, such as your credit score, and is never a guaranteed amount.

Experience Ease: Pay in 4 with BNPL

Though the ‘Pay in 4' BNPL option might seem more suited for minor purchases, it can be quite beneficial for travel-related expenses, especially for budget-conscious travelers. For smaller trips with lower overall costs, ‘Pay in 4' plans like those offered by Afterpay or Klarna can be very useful. These plans allow travelers to distribute the price of accommodations or domestic flights across several paychecks. Splitting these costs into four equal payments, typically without interest, makes handling finances more manageable and predictable, making such trips more accessible.

For more substantial travel expenditures, such as international flights, luxury cruises, or all-inclusive resort packages, BNPL options like those provided by Affirm or Uplift are more fitting. These platforms are designed to handle more significant amounts and offer longer repayment terms. However, watching the interest rates on these longer-term financing options is essential. While some plans may offer low or no interest rates, others might have rates comparable to traditional credit cards.

Navigate Smartly: Choose the Perfect BNPL Platform for Your Financial Journey

Affirm: Known for partnering with big retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Target, Affirm payment plans offer various BNPL options, including pay-in-four and extended monthly payment options.

Afterpay: Offers pay-in-four and monthly payment plans. It's known for its user-friendly process and is a common choice for fashion and lifestyle purchases. Out of all BNPL platforms, Afterpay is the easiest to get approval for.

Klarna: Klarna has various payment options, including pay-in-four and monthly financing. It is widely used in the fashion and luxury brand sectors. It offers features like zero-fraud liability and a range of integrations.

PayPal ‘Pay in 4': As a globally recognized payments platform, PayPal's ‘Pay in 4' service allows US customers to pay for products in four installments, applicable for purchases between $30 and $600.

Uplift: Specializes in the travel industry, allowing businesses to offer installment options for transactions up to $25,000 with terms between six weeks to 24 months. Uplift does not charge late fees or pre-payment penalties.