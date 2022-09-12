Affleck Returns as Batman and Snyder Fans are Relishing a Small Victory

It's no secret that Zack Snyder fans have demanded DC restore the SnyderVerse since his departure due to family devastation in 2017.

After Joss Whedon (first two Avenger films) interjected his comical stylings to Snyder's Justice League, fans demanded Snyder's cut be released. And eventually, all four hours and two minutes of it were released.

#RestoretheSnyderVerse has trended before, but fans believe they are being heard and winning this time after Jason Momoa announced that Ben Affleck is returning to the DCEU as Batman in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Ben is Back

Fan account @BatfleckMovie announced,

“Bens coming back…He…we have a lot of surprises” #MakeTheBatfleckMovie #RestoreTheSnyderVerse.”

Momoa told Access Hollywood,

“I love Ben. I love him deeply. And um, yeah. Ben's coming back. Yeah. It's wonderful. He's a; we have a lot of surprises. So it's a fun journey, and a lot of laughs, and um, I'm excited for everyone to see it.”

Batfleck fan @nina_selena_sam exclaimed,

“Welcome back to the Bat cave, Master Affleck/Wayne! You've always been and will always be our Batman; 1 quarter of the DCEU Trinity! I'm so freakin' happy for you. Your resilience and perseverance in life are admirable! #MakeTheBatfleckMovie #RestoreTheSnyderVerse.”

They Want Snyder

One user @someblackk1d confidently expressed,

“Like I said, Clay Staub was being literal when he said #RestoreTheSnyderVerse is in our hands. Ben is back in Batman, and in October, you will find out Henry is back too. Once Hamada is gone, say hello to Ray Fisher as Cyborg. The last domino to fall is Zack's return.”

Tweeter @restoreZSJL confirmed,

“Gal in Shazam2. Cavill in BlackAdam. Affleck in Aquaman2. It definitely looks like #RestoreTheSnyderVerse is happening.”

He continued,

“However, I don't care for any of these movies. Maybe Aquaman, but I don't want a buddy-cop comedy & Rock is trying to be the center of it all! How do we show support for Gal, Cavill, and Affleck without showing support for these mediocre comedy movies? We want the trinity, but we don't want those comedy movies! It's a hard one.”

Several DCEU fans tweeted #MakeTheBatfleckMovie upon hearing the news.

@Signs2323

“Respect to all the actors who've played Batman. Ben Affleck, under Zack Snyder, is the best Live action Batman of all time. He NEVER got his chance for a solo film. Now that Ben is back, there is NO EXCUSE NOT to make it. #MakeTheBatfleckMovie and ZSJL -2 #RestoreTheSnyderVerse.”

Seriously, They Really Want it

Some DCEU Snyder fans had more to say about the meaning behind the hashtag #RestoretheSnyderVerse.

For instance, @GomezAndromeda shared,

“Friendly reminder. #RestoreTheSnyderVerse is also about righting a wrong. Not only for Snyder but also for Ben, Gal, Jason, Ezra, and Ray. They were promised a complete universe too, and were forcefully removed by greedy execs. We just want what we should have had years ago.”

Tweeter @CineWad agreed, “Exactly #RestoreTheSnyderVerse is about every staff that worked, including #ReleaseTheAyerCut.”

However, tweeter @SorialofVorti argued,

“I didn't realize that there's such a thing as a right to star in $300 million movies regardless of whether they make money or not. Show me where it says that in the Constitution. Also, someone tell Timothy Dalton. He really got screwed.”

Regarding the David Ayer cut of Suicide Squad, several DC fans are dying to see the additional footage of Jared Leto's Joker. So they were quick to jump aboard the trend.

Tweeter @patrick96231388 admitted,

“Waiting to see David Ayer's cut of Suicide Squad. #RestoreTheSnyderVerse, #ReleaseTheAyerCut.”

Batman fan @John_Corven_007 shared Alex Ross' art in Batman's Death in the Family (1988) comic next to live-action photos of Jared Leto's Joker, and it's compelling.

An Ayer's Cut fan account @CutAyer stated,

“If you have doubts about Jared Leto's performance in Suicide Squad, then remember that Zack Snyder would have got to view The Ayer Cut being an executive producer on it and six years later fought to have Jared's Joker included in his Snyder Cut #ReleaseTheAyerCut #RestoreTheSnyderVerse.”

Finally, Snyder fan @Signs2323 explains, “In order to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse, yes actors as in Cavill and Ben, etc. must comeback. But the tone, style, and vision Zack Snyder gave to the DCEU are what we crave the most.”

He continues,

“A Man of Steel two, Batman solo, Justice League two and three — under that blueprint, with Snyder's creative hand guiding them, is the key.”

This article was produced by C Nation syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.