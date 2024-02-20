20 Surprisingly Affordable Colleges and Universities

If paying for college seems more challenging than ever, that’s because it is. It is becoming increasingly difficult to find affordable colleges and universities to attend in the U.S. Since 1980, the average cost of attending college has nearly tripled, with inflation-adjusted annual costs rising from approximately $10,231 to $30,000 for tuition, fees, room and board.

However, some schools have made greater efforts than others to enhance affordability. The Princeton Review has ranked the top 10 public and private schools in terms of financial aid. Here is the complete list of these 20 schools, presented in alphabetical order.

California Institute of Technology

“Caltech” was founded in 1891 in Pasadena, California. It has an undergraduate enrollment of 987, with 1,410 graduate students. CIT is a world-renowned science and engineering institute that accepts only 3% of applicants. 99% of its students graduated in the top tenth of their high school class. The private school’s tuition is $58,479, but the average freshman received need-based aid of $63,160, with any surplus going toward the $18,606 room and board cost.

Carleton College

Carleton College is a small, private liberal arts college in Northfield, Minnesota. It costs about $82,000 annually to attend Carleton. Still, the college boasts an average need-based financial aid award of $56,996, leaving the average student with about $22,000 in annual tuition, room, and board costs.

City University of New York – Hunter College

Founded in 1870, Hunter College is part of the City University of New York system. City University of New York – Hunter College says that 75% of its 23,000 undergraduate students graduate debt-free. Its tuition, $18,600 out-of-state and $6,930 in-state, is offset by an average need-based financial aid award for first-year students of $8,892.

Haverford College

Haverford College is a small, private liberal arts college in Haverford, Pennsylvania. The campus is located eight just miles from the bustling city of Philadelphia. Its 1,472 students can pick from 39 majors to study. Tuition is $86,540, but after the average need-based financial aid award of $62,237, the average annual cost is $24,303. Haverford has a no-loans policy for students with families that earn less than $60,000 a year.

New College of Florida

New College of Florida is a public liberal arts college in Sarasota. Virtually all first-time admitted college and transfer students are guaranteed scholarships that vary in amount based on need and merit. About 66% of students graduate with no student loan debt.

New College of Florida is relatively less costly for Floridians but more expensive for out-of-state students. Its in-state tuition of $6,916 falls well below the national average of $9,374, but its out-of-state tuition cost of $29,944 exceeds the national average of $27,457.

North Carolina State University

With 37,500 students, North Carolina State University in Raleigh offers the big school feel. With more than 100 majors, there’s something for just about everyone. Its 39,855 first-year applications for fall semester 2023 set a school record, with a 39.5% acceptance rate.

After scholarships and grants, the total annual cost for an in-state student to attend North Carolina State University is about $14,328. About 43% of students receive financial aid; the average aid package is $14,492.

Pomona College

Pomona College is a small liberal arts college in Claremont, California. It was founded in 1887 and is patterned after schools in New England. Pomona College promotes a “need-blind admissions” policy, meaning it doesn’t consider an applicant’s financial status when determining admission.

About 43% of Pomona students receive some form of financial aid. Need-based students are entitled to $2,800 for work-study, while all students, regardless of need, receive student employment allotments of $1,400.

Princeton University

Princeton University is a private, highly selective Ivy League school. It was founded in 1746 in Princeton, New Jersey, and is the nation's fourth-oldest college.

While Princeton University sits at the top of the list for tuition costs nationwide, the university claims students can meet 100% of their demonstrated financial needs with grant aid. This makes it less expensive than a typical Ivy League school if a student meets the requirements for aid. The school says 83% of recent seniors graduated debt-free.

Truman State University

Truman State University is a public university founded in 1867 in Kirksville, Montana. The total annual attendance cost for in-state students is $26,452 before financial aid and scholarships, while for out-of-state students, it is $34,852.

These figures encompass indirect expenses like personal expenses, transportation, and living costs. Half of all Truman students graduate debt-free. Full-time students (taking 12 to 17 credit hours) pay a flat fee.

University of California San Diego

As colleges go, UC San Diego is young, founded in just 1960. It’s part of the massive University of California system yet maintains its identity with six undergraduate colleges, five academic divisions, and four graduate and professional schools.

The average student pays $17,074 per year when grants and scholarships are factored in. About 56% of first-year students receive financial aid, an average of $18,237 per student.

University of Michigan – Ann Arbor

The University of Michigan, founded in 1817 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, combines the amenities of a Big Ten campus with the elite academics of an Ivy League school. The university’s Go Blue Guarantee pays four-year undergraduate tuition for students with family incomes up to $75,000 and assets below $75,000.

University of Minnesota – Twin Cities

Founded in 1851 in the twin cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota, the university claims to be one of only five in the nation containing medical, engineering, veterinary medicine, law, and agriculture schools on the same campus. On average, the university meets 77% of the needs demonstrated by students receiving financial aid, and 45% of students receive federal aid.

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is a public university founded in 1789. It claims to be the nation’s oldest public university. Beginning in fall 2024, the university will pay full tuition for all in-state students with family incomes up to $80,000.

University of Virginia

In addition to helping found the nation, Thomas Jefferson founded the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 1819. Princeton Review ranked UV as the nation's top public university for financial aid. UV meets the full amount of students' demonstrated aid needs, and 35% of students receive need-based aid.

University of Wisconsin – Madison

Founded in 1848, Wisconsin’s first year of statehood, the University of Wisconsin–Madison is a public university enrolling 50,662 students in 2023-24, a record high for the school. Like a growing number of other Big Ten schools, the university started using private gifts in 2018 to cover eight semesters of tuition for in-state students with family incomes up to $56,000.

Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University is a private school founded in 1873 in Nashville, Tennessee, with donations from rail and shipping magnate Cornelius Vanderbilt. With an enrollment of 12,686, Vanderbilt accepts just 7% of applicants. About 65% of Vanderbilt undergraduates receive financial aid, and the school meets 100% of students’ demonstrated financial need without loans.

Vassar College

Vassar College is a private liberal arts college in Poughkeepsie, New York. It was founded in 1861 as the nation’s second-ever women’s college and began admitting men in 1969.

Vassar provides financial aid to meet the full demonstrated need of all students. Although the total attendance cost is $85,220, which is relatively high, the average monetary award for students is $51,508, and about two-thirds of Vassar students receive aid.

Washington University in St. Louis

Founded in 1853 as Elliot Seminary, Washington University in St. Louis took its modern name just four years later in 1857. It is a private research university with an enrollment of 16,552 in 2023-24.

Under its $1 billion Gateway to Success initiative, the university no longer considers applicants’ financial needs while determining admissions. The university’s average no-loans award of financial assistance is $65,000, and its WashU Pledge covers all attendance costs for need-eligible applicants from Missouri and southern Illinois.

Williams College

Williams College is a private liberal arts school founded in 1793 in Williamstown, Massachusetts. With about 2,000 undergraduate students, Williams College offers an intimate campus experience. Williams College claims to be the nation’s first college to offer “all-grant” financial aid, eliminating the need for loans or mandatory earnings contributions. Just over 50% of students receive aid.

Yale University

Rich in history and long seen as one of the Ivy League’s most elite schools, Yale was founded in 1701 in New Haven, Connecticut. Following the national trend, Yale has embraced need-blind admissions and meets 100% of students’ documented aid needs without loans. Families earning less than $75,000 annually are not required to pay beyond grants and scholarships.