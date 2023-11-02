Best Affordable Foodie Destinations in Europe

According to an American Express travel report released earlier this year, 47 percent of Gen Z and millennials plan their entire trip around food.

Visiting a country is becoming less about the sights you see than the delicacies you eat. Many young people's ‘travel bug’ resides in their stomach. Food is a strong motivator for travel among young people and drives planning and destination choice. Significantly, 81 percent of respondents said they looked forward to culinary culture the most when abroad.

The most popular culinary activities in descending order:

Visiting local restaurants Food festivals Local food tours Wine tastings Dining with live entertainment Brewery tours Chef tasting menus Cooking classes

When traveling, food and accommodation are often the most costly parts of the trip. Even when planning a food-focused trip, cost can be a significant factor when choosing a destination.

Most Affordable Dining Destinations in Europe

In response to the upswing in European travel, Sail Croatia conducted a study that revealed the top ten cheapest cities on the European continent for food lovers looking to dine out. These cities represent the most searched destinations based on Google Flights data in 2023.

Note: this indicates the average cost of a fine dining experience and a mid-range three-course meal.

1. Budapest: The Undisputed Leader in Affordable Dining

Budapest, Hungary, takes the crown as the most affordable city for dining out in Europe this year, with an average meal cost of just $56.04. The city's cheap eats, with an astonishingly low average of $9.90 per plate, make it an ideal destination for budget-conscious travelers.

2. Warsaw: A Close Runner-Up

If you're considering venturing into Eastern Europe, visit Warsaw, Poland. It's the ninth most searched city this year and the second most affordable, with an average meal price of $56.42. The city's fine dining options are comparable to others on the list, making it a viable travel destination for food lovers.

With richly flavored options like goulash, chicken paprikash, and langos (a traditional pizza), food lovers can enjoy diverse and delicious options that won't break the bank.

3. Barcelona: A Taste of Luxury on a Budget

With an average meal price of $58.77, another Spanish city, Barcelona, Spain, comes in third among the cheapest European cities for food lovers.

What sets Barcelona apart are its Michelin-star restaurant dining options, which are more budget-friendly than those in other cities. This makes it an excellent choice for travelers looking for luxury without emptying their wallets.

4. Paris: Affordable Mid-Range Dining

Paris, France, ranks fourth on this list, with an average meal price of $68.21. Known for its exquisite fine-dining experiences, the cost of high-end dining is high, but mid-range meals are comparable to those of its Western European counterparts.

The range of options opens Paris to travelers of all budgets, making it a more accessible city for food lovers.

5. Rome: Balancing Affordability and Luxury

Rome, Italy, secures the fifth spot on the list, with an average meal price of $71.84. Rome offers a balanced dining experience, with mid-range meals perfectly catering to travelers who seek both affordability and luxury.

6. Madrid: An Option Where You Can't Go Wrong

Madrid, Spain, ranks sixth with an average meal costing $74.33. Madrid is another highly diverse foodie city with fine dining options ($180-$200) and mid-range meals (less than $30) to cover different tastes and preferences.

7. Amsterdam: Standard Pricing for Mid-Range Dining

Amsterdam, Netherlands, holds the seventh spot for the cost of dining out, with an average meal price of $78.27. Notably, Amsterdam is the second most researched travel destination according to Google Flights data from this year.

8. Dublin: Gourmet Experiences for Those Willing to Splurge

Dublin, Ireland, is the eighth most affordable destination for foodies, with an average meal price of $90.90. Dublin has a buzzworthy fine dining scene and prices on par with other fine dining destinations, with some plates costing over $200. The good news is that a mid-range three-course meal can still be found for less than $50.

Depending on what you're looking for, Dublin has a lot to offer and is sure to satisfy any foodie's culinary curiosity.

9. Stockholm: Luxury Dining with a Price Tag

Stockholm, Sweden, occupies the ninth spot on the list, with an average meal price of $92.04. The city's fine dining prices are second only to London's, making it more ideal choice for travelers seeking an opulent dining experience.

While the city is ideally seen in the summer when the weather is best, the shoulder seasons offer fewer crowds and milder weather, and the winters present an opportunity for viewing the Northern Lights.

10. London: The Pinnacle of Culinary Costs

Rounding out the list as the most affordable city for dining out, London, United Kingdom, boasts an average meal price of $103.65. Despite its high costs for fine dining options, it remains the most searched-for travel destination with over 300,000 searches.

Budget-Friendly Options Will Turn Anyone Into A Foodie

This list shows that dining out in Europe doesn't have to put a significant dent in a travel budget and can be evocative of the region.

Budapest's affordability shines through, making it the go-to destination for cost-conscious food lovers. However, each city on this list offers unique dining experiences, catering to a range of budgets and culinary preferences. Whether you're a frugal traveler or a gastronomic enthusiast, there's a European city for you and your wallet.

This article was produced by The Female Professional and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.