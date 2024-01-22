29 Most Affordable Romantic Getaways for Newlyweds

Weddings are becoming increasingly expensive these days, along with everything else. Some couples spend thousands of dollars or even take on debt just to tie the knot! Don't add to that expense by planning overpriced romantic getaways too!

Affordable Romantic Getaways for Newlyweds

While everyone's dream wedding looks different, you might find yourself looking to save money and budget wisely for your honeymoon—or even for vacation the next few years following your nuptials! Whatever your budgetary reasons, we've collected the most affordable romantic getaways that newlyweds can take advantage of all around the globe. Looking to get away with your honey on the cheap? We've got you covered!

1. Sante Fe, New Mexico

Sante Fe was recently named one of American Express Travel's 2024 trending destinations, and it makes a beautiful romantic getaway nestled at the bottom of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains — which just so happens to provide free recreation! The Museum of International Folk Art on Museum Hill also offers the world's largest international folk art collection.

2. St. Kitts and Nevis

Looking for a beachy, salty romantic getaway that doesn't cost an arm and a leg in airline tickets? St. Kitts is just outside the US Virgin Islands, so you can get the full Caribbean experience. No need to head to the Pacific or Mediterranean — these beautiful beaches and rainforest hiking trails offer plenty of adventure at no extra cost.

3. Tulum, Mexico

For United States travelers, Mexico is an ever-popular destination for romantic getaways. With its very own customer service representatives, Tulum is willing to help you cut out the cost of a middleman travel company. With Mayan ruins and beautiful World Heritage beach sites, there's a lot of inexpensive fun.

4. Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

You might not immediately think of Idaho as one of the top romantic getaways for newlyweds, but Coeur d'Alene has hiking and relaxing resorts that outdoorsy couples will love. This US destination is a hidden gem and, therefore, a lot less expensive than major destinations.

5. Savannah, Georgia

Savannah is romantic and charming. If you love the idea of strolling under trees dripping with Spanish moss or a location that stays relatively warm all year round, this Southern beach town might be the right choice for you!

6. Gulf Shores, Alabama

With dozens of relatively affordable condo and hotel rentals and family-friendly beaches, Gulf Shores is a popular beachside vacation destination. Kayak rentals, mini-golf, and beach walks all offer relatively affordable fun, too!

7. San Juan, Puerto Rico

Looking for a romantic getaway that feels international but doesn't require a passport? Puerto Rico is home to the only tropical rainforest in the National Forest system, and there are plenty of historic districts to explore that don't require staying in fancy boutique hotels.

8. Kohler, Wisconsin

Snuggle up to your sweetie and stay warm in this Midwestern city just an hour north of Milwaukee. Kohler offers a five-star resort at a fraction of the cost, as well as yoga and other well-being spa services in a lakeside setting.

9. Clearwater, Florida

Only a short drive from its bigger sister, Orlando, Clearwater offers beautiful beaches and 600 art murals to explore on a free downtown walk. It's also home to the Dalí Museum, which features many of Salvador Dalí's most famous works.

10. Cannon Beach, Oregon

The Pacific Northwest's natural beauty is nearly unparalleled, and Cannon Beach delivers. It was recently named one of America's most romantic coastal destinations. Only 80 miles northwest of Portland, visitors will love strolling by Haystack Rock, the iconic rock feature that's located right on the shoreline.

11. Niagara Falls, New York

For almost 200 years, newlyweds have been visiting Niagara Falls in New York State — no wonder it's called the Honeymoon Capital of the World! The beautiful falls make for the perfect couple's adventure.

12. Vancouver Island, Canada

Vancouver Island isn't quite as popular a vacation destination as some other major Canadian cities, making it more affordable—but it's home to British Columbia's capital city and has tons of historic charm that doesn't cost a thing to see and explore.

13. Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Located just outside the Great Smoky Mountains, Gatlinburg has tons of outdoor adventures. It's also home to cozy little cabins, some of which even have heart-shaped hot tubs! For those who do want to shop, local souvenir shops, malls, and candy shops offer inexpensive options.

14. Atlanta, Georgia

As the capital city of Georgia, Atlanta has a lot going on — including bumping downtown nightclubs if you're into dancing with your honey! Alternatively, the Porsche Experience Center offers uber-cool driving simulators.

15. Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville offers tons of options for an affordable romantic getaway, including hiking the Appalachian Mountains and stargazing. The historic Biltmore Estate offers a beautiful day adventure without needing hiking shoes, and admission generally hovers around $70 per person.

16. Big Sky, Montana

Talk about romance! Big Sky offers the rugged beauty of the American West, and with little to no light pollution, stargazing here is a must. With backcountry hikes, beautiful wildflowers, and white water adventure, you'll love cozying up to your sweetheart in Montana.

17. Budapest, Hungary

With centuries of history and iconic Hungarian architecture, Budapest was recently listed as one of Condé Nast's most inexpensive global travel destinations. While you could dine at a Michelin-starred restaurant, it doesn't cost a thing to explore the city on foot and take in the sights!

18. Mokpo, South Korea

Mokpo bills itself as a “romantic port” city in the country of South Korea and lies at the end of the Honam railroad that services Seoul. Full of art, hiking, and even mountain climbing, Mokpo is less expensive than larger Korean cities and even has special tourist zones!

19. Ha Noi, Vietnam

Founded more than 1,000 years ago, Ha Noi is Vietnam's capital city, and you couldn't ask for more stunning architecture to explore. Street kitchens and local art offer inexpensive day trips and the local lake in the heart of the city is full of yoga and other daily exercise classes.

20. Bali, Indonesia

Bali, also called the Island of Gods, is a province in Indonesia and has been a popular travel destination for United States travelers for years precisely because of its affordability. Couples will find cozy accommodations for as little as $15 per night, and there's no shortage of beaches to explore.

21. St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis is home to the famous City Museum, a play space kids and fun-loving adults will want to see again and again. It's also known for its self-titled pizza style and is an affordable city to visit in the heart of the US!

22. Montego Bay, Jamaica

As Jamaica's third most populous city, the beaches here are a little less crowded than others. Visit the famous Usain Bolt statue, dedicated to the country's famous Olympic runner, or head to the Montego Bay Cultural Center for a dose of affordable history and fun.

23. Las Vegas, Nevada

Sure, you could go wild buying show tickets and blowing money in the casino, but Las Vegas has a lot more to offer! There are tons of UFO and alien attractions for those looking for something less serious, and the newly-built Sphere offers a jaw-dropping attraction that's worth visiting even from just the outside.

24. Havana, Cuba

Full of music, food, and culture, the capital city of Cuba is full of colorful buildings, street performances, and more. Old Havana and its Fortification System are UNESCO World Heritage Sites, giving adventure-seekers and history lovers plenty to enjoy.

25. Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis provides plenty of romantic getaway opportunities for couples, whether it be through touring Elvis' iconic Graceland home or taking a stroll down Beale Street for a beer and live jazz. Much smaller than Nashville, Memphis is an affordable Tennessee locale that doesn't involve mountains or hiking if that isn't your thing!

26. Chicago, Illinois

With international food options, outdoor art galore, and Lake Michigan beaches so vast it feels like the ocean, there's a lot to love about Chicago on the cheap! Like many major cities, Airbnb and public transportation make accommodations and getting around frequently very affordable.

27. Panajachel, Guatemala

Panajachel has a little piece of nearly everything Guatemala has to offer—from Indigenous artisan markets to hole-in-the-wall bars and extremely affordable hotel accommodations. Stroll the streets down to Lake Atitlan, or grab a bite from a street vendor with your loved one!

28. Yachats, Oregon

Yachats is home to the 804 trail, a relatively easy hiking experience that's part of the Oregon Coast Trail. Couples will love the sightseeing, sure, but the coastline is also frequented by whales, another element of that classic Pacific Northwest beauty!

29. Weed, California

Tucked away at the base of Mount Shasta, the small city of Weed is one of the more affordable locations couples can visit in California. Scenic drives, local art, and festivals make this a must-see for inexpensive locations in the state.

Whether you're looking for a vacation with your significant other or need a tried and true honeymoon destination, these global destinations are some of the trendiest for couples and newlyweds. While many require a love of the great outdoors, there are also plenty of options for urban dwellers, too. Pack a bag and get ready to see the world with your sweetheart!