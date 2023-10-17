The Most Affordable States for Retirees Do Not Include Florida

More than 78,000 senior residents from other states relocated to Florida for their retirement in 2021. Another 25,090 headed to Arizona and 19,004 to South Carolina. But none of these states rank as the most affordable for retirees.

The prospect of retirement is a source of anxiety among Americans. Economic challenges as well as rising healthcare costs and living expenses led to affordability being the top criteria with people who are choosing a place to retire. A new study shows the Mountain State region is the most affordable for retirees.

Economic Concerns Dominate

Retirement is one of the most significant transitions in life. Retirees today face higher inflation, economic uncertainty, and political turmoil, in addition to the typical concerns of healthcare costs, living too long, running out of money, maintaining a certain standard of living, and being able to fulfill bucket list items. Unsurprisingly, this transition creates a lot of anxiety, leading to growing concerns that they may never reach a financially secure retirement.

About 4% of self-identified retirees were still employed, and 14% reported engaging in some form of paid work, per the Federal Reserve, reporting on the economic period between 2021 and May 2022.

Given the prevailing uncertainties, the consideration of affordability now holds a more significant role in the decision-making process regarding retirement destinations compared to previous times.

Most Affordable States for Retirees

The Mountain State region stands out as the most economically feasible option for retirees, according to a study by Seniorly. Wyoming, Utah, Montana, Idaho, Colorado, and New Mexico emerge as frontrunners in the top 10 states.

Furthermore, six of the 10 most affordable states boast living costs that are slightly higher than average. They compensate for the higher costs through lower Medicare spending per beneficiary, reduced home utility costs, and lower senior poverty rates.

Wyoming Utah Montana Idaho Virginia Colorado New Mexico Delaware West Virginia Tennessee

Wyoming ranks as the most cost-effective state for retirees in the U.S., supported by its favorable cost of living, Medicare expenses, and a low senior poverty rate. These factors demonstrate retirees' ability to sustain a comfortable lifestyle in the state. Furthermore, most homeowners allocate less than 30% of their income toward housing expenditures.

Least Affordable States for Retirees

The Northeast and West Coast regions rank as the least affordable for seniors on a budget. Specifically, Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, and California occupy the bottom five positions.

These numbers are primarily because of high real estate costs, residential utility costs, and other housing-related expenses. In Connecticut, for instance, one out of every three older homeowners allocate over 30% of their income towards housing.

Three of the top five least affordable states also rank high on the list of states losing population.

Massachusetts New York Connecticut New Jersey California Rhode Island Texas Hawaii Florida Washington, D.C.

Seven out of the 10 states with the lowest affordability for seniors are located on the East Coast, with the remaining three being Hawaii, Texas, and California.

Tax Rates Do Matter

States with no state income tax are financially attractive for retirees. If we consider that many retirees will be drawing off their pre-tax retirement accounts like 401(k)s and IRAs, avoiding that additional expense can have an impact on finances. Retirees also have to consider things like property taxes and sales tax.

Among the top 10 states, Wyoming, Idaho, Colorado, Delaware, and Tennessee have been identified as particularly tax-friendly for retirees based on a comprehensive analysis by Kiplinger. This analysis covered various factors, including taxes on income, sales, property, gasoline, cigarettes, and more.

Cost of Living Is a Major Factor

The correlation between the cost of living and retirement income is pivotal for seniors when contemplating their retirement destination, as affordability significantly impacts their quality of life.

Generally, older individuals strive to optimize their retirement income — contingent upon their savings, pensions, and Social Security benefits — by minimizing living expenses, ensuring a good retirement experience.

According to the 2022 Social Security Trustees report estimates, retirees in 2034 will receive only 77% of their benefits if Congress does not update the program.

Healthcare is a crucial factor for seniors when choosing a retirement destination. It encompasses access to preferred medical practitioners, services, and associated expenses. Seniors cite healthcare as the foremost annual expenditure after housing and transportation.

Although Medicare provides coverage for most elderly individuals, out-of-pocket costs exist for long-term care and dental treatments. These expenses can accumulate significantly.

Data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services shows that Medicare spending per capita is highest in the three most populous states, namely Florida ($13,652), California ($13,564), and Texas ($13,458). In contrast, it is lowest in Vermont ($8,726), Montana ($9,338), and New Mexico ($9,796).

These figures, representing government expenditures, indicate that seniors may encounter comparable out-of-pocket expenses.

Hawaii, which typically has a higher cost of living in terms of property costs, has one of the lowest Medicare expenditures per beneficiary at only $9,837.

Lifestyle Trumps Affordability

Despite its reputation as a haven for retirees, Florida's overall ranking is 43rd, which is primarily because of its elevated annual Medicare spending per beneficiary ($13,652), expensive monthly utilities, and a senior poverty rate of 11%.

It’s essential to note the Sunshine State is widely acknowledged to be very tax-friendly for retirees. When considering factors such as weather and lifestyle, Florida gets a more favorable ranking in studies. According to the National Association of Realtors, Florida ranked as the top state for migration in 2022, followed closely by Texas.

One of Justin Williamson, CFP, clients decided to relocate from Michigan to Florida in retirement. Their retirement assets totaled around $1,500,000, and their annual income, including distributions from their retirement accounts, was about $160,000 yearly. The clients were just snowbirds to start, but as time went on, they began spending more time in Florida than they did in Michigan.

He says, “From a financial standpoint, Florida's cost of living and property taxes combined are similar to that of Michigan, but the lack of a state income tax in Florida is a savings of $3,000-4,000 per year. Though I don't believe that was their impetus for making the move, it helped make the decision easier.

“However, most of our clients today are not considering ‘affordability’ as their number one determinant of where they would like to be in retirement. Many factors come into play in their decision-making. Still, family, friends, community, and, importantly, climate are more important factors than the cost of living.

“That's not to say that cost of living has no impact on their decision. One of the reasons so many people move to Florida in retirement is that it also is a very tax-friendly state for retirees with a middle-of-the-road cost of living, and happens to have a climate that is tough to beat in the winter months.”

This post was produced by Financial Freedom Countdown and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.