10 Affordable Video Games You Need To Play Right Now

Several game makers, including Microsoft announced adjustments to the base-level pricing for their games. Although the price of electronic entertainment hasn't kept pace with inflation, paying $70 a game when you're finally used to $60 feels like a huge price bump.

Thankfully, while the price of eggs continues to rise, there are several budget-friendly games that offer plenty of bang for their buck.

Gaming experts at Solitaired.com analyzed data from the Nintendo eShop, PlayStation Store, and Microsoft Store. From there, they determined the ten best affordable games available today. These games are available for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

Fall Guys

Developed by Mediatonic, Fall Guys is a free-to-play battle royale platformer. Players are tasked with completing over-the-top obstacle courses for a chance at fame and glory.

Despite being originally released with a price tag, Fall Guys went free-to-play in June 2022. It is available for all major platforms. In addition, Mediatonic continues to support Fall Guys with additional content, making it one of the more active budget-friendly games on the market.

Rocket League

Developed by Psyonix, Rocket League debuted as a free PlayStation Plus game in 2015. Since then, it has gained popularity, with a global search volume of over 1 million.

Players are tasked with playing a game of soccer against opponents. The catch is that you're driving a rocket-powered car. This results in hilarious and sometimes frustrating moments during a match. The game has even grown as eSport.

Today, Rocket League is free-to-play for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows, macOS, and Linux.

Among Us

While the popular imposter game from InnerSloth LLC isn't free, it's still one of the most affordable games you can play today. For $4.99, Among Us is the perfect impulse purchase.

Among Us grew in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic as streamers played the game on Twitch. From there, others fell in love with the hidden identity gameplay. In addition, cross-platform play means you can play with your friends, whether they're on mobile, console, or PC.

Quiplash

The Jackbox Party Pack games are always a good time. However, none may be more popular than Quiplash, one of the most successful games from the Jackbox Games team.

A standalone title, Quiplash allows players to answer questions with user-generated responses. From there, the only limit is your imagination.

At $9.99, it may be one of the more expensive options on this list of affordable games, but you'll easily get your money's worth.

Screencheat: Unplugged

While playing local split-screen first-person shooters, there's usually a house rule regarding “screen looking.” This is the practice of looking at your opponent's screen to determine where they are and gain an advantage.

With Screencheat, screen looking is the entire point of the game. Players are otherwise invisible and must use visual cues from other screens to determine where everyone is. It's a unique twist on the split-screen shooter genre that makes for a good time.

Death Squared

Developed by SMG Studio, the next title on the budget-friendly games list is all about cooperation and teamwork.

Death Squared tasks players with solving puzzles that require constant communication. If you decide to go rogue, you'll sabotage your objective and piss off your friends.

The Last Campfire

One of the highest-rated titles on this list of affordable games, The Last Campfire, was released in 2020 to widespread critical acclaim.

Developed by Hello Games, best known for No Man's Sky, The Last Campfire is a narrative-driven puzzle-adventure game. Beloved stories and folk tales inspire it. This is a single-player adventure, unlike the other games on this budget-friendly games list. Still, it's an adventure worth having.

Boomerang Fu

Developed by Cranky Watermelon, Boomerang Fu is a physics-based party game for up to six players. This helps it stand out from other party games, which generally only can handle up to four players.

Cranky Watermelon continues to support the game following its 2020 release. At a price tag of $14.99, it's one of the more expensive options on the budget-friendly games list. Still, if you're looking for fun local multiplayer options, look no further.

Overcooked

Few games romanticize working in a restaurant kitchen like Overcooked. The original title, released in 2016, is often bundled with its sequel, allowing budget-minded gamers to double dip without straining their wallet.

Gameplay requires players to communicate together as they work in a chaotic kitchen in over-the-top environments. From busy street corners, haunted mansions, exploding volcanos, and more, Overcooked is one of the best co-op games you can play today.

Trivial Pursuit Live!

We wrap up the list of affordable games with a classic.

Trivial Pursuit Live! brings the popular board game to your favorite gaming console. Best of all, it's1 cheaper than the traditional tabletop game and requires less setup.

This article was produced by Boss Level Gamer and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.