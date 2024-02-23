African-American Marvel Actors Who Deserve More Screen Time in the MCU

The MCU shines by showcasing characters from diverse cultures and backgrounds.

During Black History Month, highlighting African-American Marvel actors who have delivered outstanding portrayals of Marvel Comics' most emblematic figures deserves special mention. These actors deserve more screen time and recognition in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther

Topping the list of African-American Marvel actors, the incomparable Chadwick Boseman left an enduring mark on the MCU. Despite his heartbreaking departure in 2020 due to pancreatic cancer, Boseman made a splash as Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War, captivated audiences in 2018's Black Panther, and continued to inspire in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

Boseman captivated with his charm and masterful performances, quickly securing his place as a leading hero poised to guide the Avengers after Iron Man and Steve Rogers stepped aside. Tragically, his untimely death passed the Black Panther torch to his on-screen sister, Shuri. Beyond his iconic role, Boseman's legacy endures as a monumental talent and a profoundly good human being, cherished by countless millions.

Michael B. Jordan – Killmonger

Michael B. Jordan, as Killmonger, ranks among the MCU's most formidable villains. Amid a roster of often forgettable antagonists, Jordan's portrayal stands out alongside Thanos as memorable and complex. Killmonger radiates empathy yet also illustrates the destructive paths of hatred and vengeance.

Although Killmonger fell in his clash with Black Panther, his subsequent appearances in the What If…? series hint at a possible return in live-action. The forthcoming Disney+ series Eyes of Wakanda could serve as an ideal platform for reviving the renowned villain.

Idris Elba – Heimdall

Idris Elba captivated as Heimdall in Thor, with his striking golden eyes and formidable presence. Tasked with protecting the Bifrost and vigilantly overseeing the nine realms, Heimdall has yet to receive the attention his character deserves within the MCU. Heimdall's demise came at Thanos's hands in Infinity War, and as suggested by the post-credits scene in Thor: Love and Thunder, he now dwells in Valhalla, the afterlife for Asgardian warriors.

However, with the MCU's expansion into the vast multiverse, the appearance of a Heimdall variant, untouched by Thanos's brutality, remains a distinct possibility.

Winston Duke – M'Baku

Winston Duke's portrayal of M'Baku marks him as another underrated African-American Marvel actor. Debuting in Black Panther, Duke's performance immediately wins fans' hearts, making M'Baku a beloved figure. His comedic timing consistently hits the mark, and his role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever shines, providing levity and partially filling the void left by Chadwick Boseman's absence. Fans clamor for more M'Baku screen time, and the upcoming Eyes of Wakanda on Disney+ offers ample opportunity for his character to charm and engage audiences with humor and bravery.

Zoe Saldana – Gamora

Zoe Saldana's Gamora storms into the MCU in Guardians of the Galaxy as a formidable living weapon, despite the unwanted title of Thanos's “daughter.” Audiences soon discover her deep-seated loathing for her adoptive father. Gamora wins Marvel fans' loyalty as she unites with her fellow misfits to forge the Guardians, thwarting cosmic threats with her lethal combat techniques, strategic prowess, and leadership.

Saldana's interactions with the Guardians, especially her evolving romance with Peter Quill, captivate viewers. Although fans mourn the original Gamora's demise by Thanos for the Soul Stone, hope rekindles with the introduction of a past Gamora variant in Endgame. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 reveals her newfound bond with the Ravagers, leaving audiences anticipating the future adventures of this fierce warrior.

Don Cheadle – War Machine

After Terrence Howard's exit, Don Cheadle effortlessly assumes the role of Tony Stark's best friend and ally, Colonel James Rhodes—also known as Rhodey, Iron Patriot, and War Machine. From his entry in the second Iron Man film, Cheadle perfectly syncs with Stark, demonstrating a trust level Stark reserves for only Pepper and perhaps Happy Hogan.

Secret Invasion unveils Rhodey as a shapeshifting Skrull impostor since Captain America: Civil War, casting doubts and diminishing the true Rhodey’s experiences from Infinity War through Endgame. Yet, Rhodey's potential for redemption looms in the anticipated Armor Wars, where he will reportedly battle to secure Stark's technology from falling into the wrong hands. Fans of War Machine can rest assured that his journey continues.

Lupita N'Yongo – Nakia

Nakia, portrayed by Lupita Nyong'o, bursts onto the scene in Black Panther as a formidable spy and T'Challa's partner, instantly proving her mettle. Critics suggest the MCU has yet to fully explore Nakia's character. Even in Wakanda Forever, her screen time could have showcased more of her character's layers, a reflection of plot decisions rather than N’Yongo's expansive talent.

Nakia secretly bears T'Challa's child, ensuring the Black Panther's legacy endures. Missing from the battles in Infinity War and Endgame, fans eagerly await more of Nakia's distinctive combat skills and presence.

Danai Gurira – Okoye

Danai Gurira‘s Okoye swiftly rises as a fearless and unwavering member of the Dora Milaje, Wakanda's elite female warriors. Her command as a spear-wielding warrior makes her a standout in both Wakanda and the entire MCU.

Okoye's stoic presence, combined with her sharp wit—evident in quips about opening a Starbucks in Wakanda—solidifies her status as both a fan favorite and a character who captivates audiences. The future holds much for this Wakandan force, and fans eagerly anticipate her next move.

Angela Bassett – Queen Ramonda

Angela Bassett‘s Queen Ramonda must feature on any list celebrating Wakanda's influential women. Bassett's performance in Wakanda Forever commands attention, worthy of an Oscar. Marvel fans worldwide felt the sting of Ramonda's tragic demise amid the clash between Talokan and Wakanda.

The loss of Ramonda marks a grave moment for both Wakanda and the MCU. Yet, the advanced technology of Wakanda and the ingenuity of Shuri and her peers leave room for speculation: could Queen Ramonda return from beyond? This possibility sparks hope among Marvel enthusiasts for the return of the queen.

Samuel L. Jackson – Nick Fury

Samuel L. Jackson, as Nick Fury, stands as the MCU's quintessential spy and the architect behind the Avengers' assembly. Jackson's portrayal is so definitive that imagining another in the role proves challenging.

Despite Fury's central role in the underwhelming Secret Invasion, which failed to capture the essence of his legacy, fans remain eager for more of the master spy who has been a staple since the MCU's inception. They are not ready for Nick Fury to retire his espionage expertise.

Letitia Wright – Shuri

Letitia Wright's Shuri ascends as Wakanda's defender and the new Black Panther in Wakanda Forever after her brother's heartbreaking death. While Chadwick Boseman's legacy as T'Challa is irreplaceable, Shuri demonstrates her worthiness as his successor, battling Namor with her formidable intellect and physical prowess.

Reluctantly embracing the role out of necessity, she establishes herself as a capable leader. Shuri is set to play a crucial role in leading the Avengers against looming multiversal threats.