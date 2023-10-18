After a Rocky Debut, Robotaxis Are Getting Some Much-Needed Updates

Things have yet to be Golden for General Motors Cruise Robotaxis during their launch in the Golden State thus far.

At first, there was a public outcry from San Francisco residents and taxi drivers over introducing these autonomous vehicles. There were accidents (one of which involved a robotaxi running someone over) and numerous incidents where these self-driving vehicles could not figure out how to respond to various law enforcement and emergency services vehicles appropriately.

However, the Golden State's tech-friendly governor, Gavin Newsom, and the companies bankrolling these autonomous vehicles have clarified that these self-driving cars are here to stay. (Money always talks, or at least gets its way while everything else seems to fall on deaf ears.)

But some of the criticisms (San Francisco's Fire Chief and Chief of Police have been vocal about the public safety issues these self-driving vehicles have caused) being lobbied at these Cruise robotaxis are getting addressed.

What’s Changing?

Reportedly, GM Cruise will be reprogramming their robotaxis to become more proficient in detecting emergency service and law enforcement vehicles. For starters, robotaxis will now slow down to driver no faster than 30 percent under the posted speed limit when it detects a siren nearby, even if the vehicle's cameras do not detect the emergency vehicle.

Robotaxis are also being reprogrammed to recognize emergency scenes from greater distances. These program updates will make the cars better at recognizing things like emergency tape and fire hoses and improve navigation around emergency vehicles that have been double parked.

Another feature Cruise is adding is improved “emergency vehicle prediction.” This feature will reportedly allow robotaxis to more accurately detect if firetrucks, ambulances, or police cruisers might accelerate to run through a red light when called to an emergency. This feature also allows the robotaxi to scan for the best places to pull over before reaching an intersection if sirens are detected.

In one of the most promising updates, Cruise has announced that they will be communicating directly with first responders so that they can have real-time updates about what street or route might be compromised by emergency activity.

What Does This Mean for Autonomous Vehicles in The Future?

To sum up, the criticisms that San Francisco’s Fire Chief and Chief of Police had for these self-driving vehicles – their current technology isn’t ready for the big stage, and these tech companies (and the government) are rushing it forward, causing problems. (Money makes the world go round, after all.)

When it comes down to it, the challenging real-time decision-making that’s required to prevent these robotaxis from getting entangled with emergency vehicles is beyond the scope of this current technology.

The decision-making of that ilk is the realm of SAE Level 5 autonomous vehicles, and these robotaxis are currently running on Level 4 software.

Hopefully, these proposed program updates will reduce the issues robotaxis has been causing because the powers that be want them on the street, regardless of whether they operate smoothly or pose public safety risks.