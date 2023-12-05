Aftermarket Accessories for the Cybertruck Are Available and They’re Unsurprisingly Expensive

Tesla's Cybertruck has been making waves after debuting last week.

Most notable was an Elon Musk tweet that showed a Cybertruck beating a Porsche 911 in a race while towing another Porsche 911 behind it. While that video impressed some, many remain skeptical of the electrified stainless steel truck's prospects. One financial analyst argued that Tesla should scrap the Cybertruck.

Musk initially promised the Cybertruck would have a price tag of around $40,000, a price he's since redacted. The base model is available for $60,990. At that price point, working-class buyers will not be lining up to purchase the Cybertruck. So, if the Cybertruck is for more affluent consumers, does it stand to reason that the electric pickup's accessories also come with a hefty price tag? Oh, yes!

Expect To Spend a Lot More Money on the Cybertruck's Aftermarket Accessories

According to Motor Trend, the Cybertruck's aftermarket accessories range from a 2.5-inch lift kit (almost $10,000) to a front bull bar (slightly under $2,000) and a beadlock wheel option (around $2,000). The upgrades for the James Bond-inspired truck are a surefire way to make an expensive truck even more so.

Did we mention that among these upgrades is a $75 Starlink mount? And that's just the mount; the actual satellite dish and Starlink service are not included. The Starlink mount and service is a good idea, considering how truck enthusiasts like off-roading in rugged, remote places that tend to be dead zones for cell service. (Though iPhone 15 users can already do that.)

For fans of carbon fiber add-ons, nearly a $2,000 hood can be attached on top of the truck's stainless steel one. And if someone feels like spending around another $600, they can add on an LED light bar, too. There's also a roof rack about as pleasing on the eyes as the Cybertruck itself, which someone can add for around $1,400. And if anyone wants to add extra side panels, don't worry; those are available for about $1,000 more.

Hopefully, there will be a lot of wealthy buyers in the market for an expensive electric pickup truck with pricy accessories. However, any eccentric truck buyers in Europe will be out of luck.

Motor1 recently reported that the Cybertruck is unlikely to cross the pond.

Here's Why the Cybertruck Is Unlikely To Be Sold in Europe

The Cybertuck is too heavy for European drivers with a category B license (meaning they can drive regular passenger vehicles). Due to its weight of more than 9,300 pounds (including the Cybertruck's payload), the stainless steel truck exceeds the 7,716-pound limit for what European drivers with a category B license can operate. Motorists on that side of the Atlantic wishing to drive the Cybetruck legally must obtain a category C (or trucker's) license.

Additionally, Europe is a tiny truck market, unlike the United States, where many of the best-selling vehicles are pickup trucks, like the Ford F-150 or the Chevy Silverado 1500. Musk expressed hope in October that by 2025, Cybertruck production would ramp up to 250,000 trucks a year, a number he confessed was his best guess.

Regardless of how many Cybertrucks Tesla can produce in the future, it's clear that they will not send any of them to Europe.