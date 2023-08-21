Eternal Icons: 15 Timeless Celebrities Who Defy the Years

Facts are facts: Some celebrities seemingly age like fine wine, defying the odds and getting better looking with time. Recently, enterprising fans met in an online forum, discussing which men and women exemplify aging gracefully. So today, we raise a glass to these celebrities who defy age stereotypes, somehow becoming more attractive with each passing year – if only the rest of us could be so lucky!

1 – Steve Carrell – The Office (2005)

In 2005, Steve Carrell introduced the iconic Michael Scott character to an unsuspecting American viewing audience. An underachieving sad sack in every sense of the word, Carrell brought an everyman feel to the regional manager of Dunder Mifflin. He and his fellow cast members were styled very ordinarily to fit in with the drab workplace feel of The Office.

1 – Steve Carrell – Today

I need to find out what Steve Carrell's secret is – because he's transformed into a silver fox that would make George Clooney proud! Ladies and gentlemen, Carrell has turned into quite the looker.

2 – Gillian Anderson – The X-Files (1993)

When Gillian Anderson burst onto the scene in 1993, her success was arguably due to the success of The X-Files, not because of her traditional good looks. Anderson quickly became a household name – alongside David Duchovny – as The X-Files captured the imagination of audiences across the country.

2 – Gillian Anderson – Today

Thirty years later, Gillian Anderson is more beautiful than ever, and people who've followed her career for decades acknowledge it. While David Duchovny is handsome in his own right, fans believe that Gillian Anderson has aged even better than he has.

3 – Anne Hathaway – The Princess Diaries (2001)

Despite being 18 when filming 2001's The Princess Diaries, Anne Hathaway possessed a rare combination of elegance and beauty that shone through even though she was just a teenager. She built an impressive Hollywood resume throughout her 20s and 30s because of her traditional girl-next-door looks and natural acting ability.

3 – Anne Hathaway – Today

Flash forward to 2023, and Anne Hathaway is 40 years old – and it's safe to say that in the 22 years since she filmed The Princess Diaries, she's immune to the traditional aging process!

4 – Chris Pine – Starsky & Hutch (2004)

Make no mistake; Chris Pine has always been a heartthrob, and his appearances in films like Starsky & Hutch enabled him to attract millions of adoring fans over his illustrious career. However, not even the most obsessed Chris Pine fan could imagine the transformation he would undergo nearly 20 years later.

4 – Chris Pine – Today

Let's be honest: This is the epitome of a perfect man. Many people believe Chris Pine to be utterly flawless in 2023, from the hair to the beard to his five-star smile.

5 – Timothy Olyphant – The Girl Next Door (2004)

Early in his career, Timothy Olyphant was firmly typecast in traditional “bad boy” roles as he carved out his niche in Hollywood. Fans were understandably enthralled with the talented Olyphant due to his work in movies like The Girl Next Door and Dreamcatcher, but nobody could have prepared themselves for what he would look like later in his career.

5 – Timothy Olyphant – Today

Perhaps no actor in history has leveled up in the looks department as much as Timothy Olyphant. It seems that time has only helped Olyphant over the years, creating the man we know today!

6 – Stacey Dash – Clueless (1995)

Despite sharing screen time in 1995's Clueless with legendary female actors like Alicia Silverstone and Brittany Murphy, Stacey Dash was immediately labeled as beautiful as they came as soon as fans saw this unforgettable classic.

6 – Stacey Dash – Today

It's increasingly clear Stacy Dash started drinking from the fountain of youth very early because she hasn't changed since her Clueless days – like, at all. How is this even possible? Conventional wisdom says all human beings must age, yet Stacey Dash triumphantly laughs in the face of that specific aspect of humanity.

7 – Andrew Garfield – The Social Network (2010)

With his boyish good looks and impeccable acting skills, British-born Andrew Garfield became a prime representative of young Hollywood in the early 2010s. The sky was the limit for the young actor as Garfield pushed forward in his quest to become one of the movie industry's A-listers.

7 – Andrew Garfield – Today

By 2023, Andrew Garfield had turned himself from a young heartthrob into a full-on handsome man. As a result, the world will see Andrew Garfield in many more leading-man roles moving forward.

8 – Justin Timberlake – Edison (2005)

While it's no surprise most of the known universe regarded him as one of the sexiest musicians ever when he and his NSYNC bandmates became overnight sensations in the late 90s, Justin Timberlake worked hard to become a legitimate actor once his NSYNC days were over. So if fans thought he was drool-worthy in the early 2000s, they'd be in for a treat twenty years later.

8 – Justin Timberlake – Today

Long removed from his boy band days, Justin Timberlake has evolved into handsomeness personified. From his impeccably-curated facial hair complementing his naturally curly locks to his stunning body, Timberlake is quite the looker in 2023.

9 – Jennifer Connelly – Inventing The Abbotts (1997)

Like Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Connelly was immediately slotted into girl-next-door roles as she quickly became America's sweetheart in the late 90s. Her performances in films like 1997's Inventing the Abbotts captivated audiences and cemented her status as a beautiful yet-utterly-likable celebrity.

9 – Jennifer Connelly – Today

According to countless fans, Jennifer Connelly has aged more gracefully than anyone could have predicted. In 2023, many perceive her as the ultimate combination of beauty and grace. As a result, Connelly is more popular than ever.

10 – Bob Odenkirk – Mr Show With Bob and David (1995)

As a comedic actor with an iconic hairline, Bob Odenkirk didn't have to worry much about this appearance when he first broke into Hollywood. Odenkirk focused on making people laugh rather than ensuring he was the best-looking man in town. As a result, he carved out a comedic niche spanning countless shows and films early in his career.

10 – Bob Odenkirk – Today

Thanks to recent roles, like the title character of television's Lucky Hank, Bob Odenkirk has embraced more drama-focused work – and as a result, he's changed his appearance drastically. The man cleans up well, and his fans appreciate his superb acting skills and recent professional makeover.

11 – George Clooney – ER (1994)

Early in his career, few people acknowledged George Clooney as one of the world's most handsome men. Instead, his acting ability stood head and shoulders above his peers – his iconic role as Doug Ross in E.R. put him on the map, preparing Clooney for future roles as a Hollywood leading man.

11 – George Clooney – Today

In 2023, George Clooney is the envy of all other men in their 60s. It's been quite a fantastic transformation for Clooney over the years. He's still just as popular now and he was when he was younger!

12 – Julie Bowen – Happy Gilmore (1996)

Although Adam Sandler was the unquestioned star of Happy Gilmore, Julie Bowen stole the show – and the hearts of many red-blooded American men – with her performance as Virginia Venit. She played the “everywoman” to Sandler's “everyman” – and as a result, the general public took notice.

12 – Julie Bowen – Today

Thanks to an impressive Hollywood career, including a memorable starring role in television's Modern Family, Julie Bowen became a household name. What's more impressive, however, is that many fans can't believe she looks just as gorgeous as she did in the mid-90s.

13 – Paul Rudd – Clueless (1995)

Paul Rudd was Josh in the 1995 movie, Clueless, where a lot of people probably developed a crush on him. He might have been the complete opposite of Cher, but he was a winner after this movie!

13 – Paul Rudd – Today

Paul Rudd has only grown in population in the past few years, especially as he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Ant-Man. Rudd has aged like fine wine, and while he looks very similar to how he did in his 20s, he now looks older and more rugged nowadays.

14 – Steve Martin – Dead Men Don't Wear Plaid (1982)

Dead Men Don't Wear Plaid was one of Steve Martin's first movies after he rose to fame on Saturday Night Live. Here he played a detective who was trying to uncover a sinister plot in this film noir parody.

14 – Steve Martin – Today

Now at nearly 80 years old, Steve Martin still has it! He's been starring in his new show, Only Murderers in the Building, and let's be honest, he looks just as good as he did 20 years ago!

15 – William Shatner – Star Trek (1966-1969)

For three years in the 60s, we had the first Star Trek series on TV. Shatner played the all-so-popular, Captain Kirk, a role he has continued to revive a few times in later years!

15 -William Shatner – Today

Surprisingly, William Shatner is in his 90s now and he looks like he is maybe in his 60s. He's still doing a lot of tours for Star Trek and he even became the oldest person to fly in space in 2021 when he boarded Blue Orgin's spacecraft and launched into space for a few minutes.

Source: Reddit