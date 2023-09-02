Life’s Reality Check: 15 Aspects of Aging Nobody Prepares You For

Getting older isn't something most people look forward to. Sadly, it is something everyone must go through. Older folks in an online forum shared their experiences with getting older. We hope you learn a thing or two from their reality check.

1. Health Issues

It shouldn't come as a surprise, seeing as every part of you deteriorates each second of the day. The older you get, the more likely you will develop health issues. These issues can range from not-so-serious and annoying to life-threatening. We've seen people get broken ribs from sneezing. It is not a drill, people!

2. The Temporary Nature of Life

Someone mentions that nobody prepared them to accept just how temporary life is. Things change, and nothing lasts forever. One minute, you are young and feel you have all the time in the world; the next, you are old with memories. On that note, the best thing would be to live one moment after another and place value on the things that truly matter.

3. Watching Your Parents Get Older

Nothing kicks you in the sack about getting older than watching your parents get older, too. This is one thing that screams, “Hey you! You're getting older!”

4. The Possibilities Aren't Endless

Getting older means you will have fewer options than you did when you were younger. You now have to accept that you have limited options and opportunities. We understand that we always like to feel like “anything is possible,” but that ship will sail sooner than we expect, and it would change to “some things are possible.” It might get to where it would be, “Maybe this and that are possible?”

5. The Societal Expectations Failure

Firstly, remember that society's expectations usually need to be more realistic and more varied if you ask us. There's this script: go to school, graduate, get a job, get married, buy a house, have kids, work till you retire, grow old. It doesn't help that the script comes with a timeline. The older you get, the more you are supposed to realize that societal milestones shouldn't be your milestones. You get to pick that yourself. Life doesn't end at 30; it doesn't even end at 50. Go at your pace.

6. Living With Regrets

It can be hard not to regret some wrong choices we made or the right ones we didn't make. The older we get, the more regrets we tend to have. It's a superpower when we get to a point where we understand we did the best we could and no amount of regrets would change that. You can't keep dwelling in the past, but you can start making better choices for the future.

7. You're Not as Old as You Think

Most people believe that turning 30 years old means they are getting old. That is not true; it's all in your mind. If you choose to be old at 30, then you will.

8. Some Facts Were False

The older you get, the more you realize that some things adults used to say to you while growing up were true and some weren't. You also understand that no matter how much you try to warn the youths, they won't listen — just as you didn't. That's just the circle of life.

9. There's a Second Puberty in The Future

For men, this could mean going bald on your head while hair migrates to other parts of your body that you didn't use to have hair. For the women, it could be their version of baldness where the hair starts to thin out in the front and might decide to move to the chin.

10. Finding It Harder To Make New Friends

Have you noticed how hard it is to make new friends as you age? It was easier when you were young and in school and found it easier to say hi to someone and get to know them while forming strong bonds. Now, you are too busy, and when you try to make the time, they are too busy. It's pretty sad.

11. Feeling Like a Failure Yourself

We're curious if it makes it better or worse when it isn't that we didn't work hard enough; it's just that things didn't work out as we planned. But no matter how hard we plan, life will still be life. We can only do our best while dealing with whatever life throws us.

12. Getting Old Comes With an Overwhelming Desire To Give Up

Someone shared that they hoped to give up and stop trying. But of course, that isn't possible. It was scary seeing people agree and relate to the comment, too. Getting up every day to try again and hoping it would get better gets more challenging, but that is all we can do — try again tomorrow.

13. Trying To Lose Weight

In case you don't know, the older you get, the harder it is for you to lose weight. That's why there's all this advice on watching what we eat and being healthy and fit when we are young. We aren't saying you can't do it when you get older; it will be harder. A solid piece of advice? Focus on what you eat and get to move twice as much, and you should be fine.

14. Life Was Simpler When You Were Younger

We can see this realization in different scenarios, from making friends in school to dating without the excess baggage, losing friends because of life, and the ever-increasing bills — everything gets more complicated as time passes. But life will always go on, no matter what.

15. Trying To Remain Interested in The World

Even youths in their 20s and 30s find it hard to remain interested in many things; how about an 80-year-old human? It's exhausting keeping tabs on the world; the best we can do is prioritize the things we care about and ignore the rest as much as possible.

Source: (Reddit).