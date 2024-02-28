Navigating Aging: 24 Signs and How to Combat Them

It’s no secret that as we age, our skin does too. Aging is a natural part of life, but that doesn’t mean we can’t slow the process down to minimize the signs. Clear, dewy, and youthful skin is the ultimate goal, and with the proper anti-aging skincare routine, you can naturally combat the signs of aging and achieve your dream skin.

Keep your skin looking and feeling its best with these tips to help you navigate aging skin.

1. Fine Lines

Fine lines are typically one of the first signs of aging skin. As we age, our body naturally loses collagen, which causes the skin to lose elasticity and tightness, resulting in fine lines and wrinkles. To combat fine lines, invest in a serum with retinol. Retinol increases skin cell production as well as collagen production and reduces the appearance of fine lines.

2. Dull Skin

Dull skin is another pesky sign of aging that you may notice with the years. Our skin’s cell turnover rate slows down, resulting in dull skin that loses its shine. To fix this, incorporate regular exfoliation with an exfoliating mask at home. Use the mask twice a week to boost your skin’s glow and brightness.

3. Dry Skin

Dealing with dry skin can be a pain. No matter how often you apply moisturizer, your skin stays in a continued state of dryness. If this sounds like you, it may be time to upgrade your anti-aging skincare routine. Opt for a moisturizer that contains hyaluronic acid and ceramides, as both ingredients help hydrate the skin.

4. Uneven Skin Tone

While covering your uneven skin tone with foundation may seem like a good idea, it’s only a temporary solution that doesn’t address the real issue. Add a brightening serum with Vitamin C to reduce the discoloration in your skin tone and increase your skin’s brightness.

5. Rough Skin Texture

If you’ve started to notice that your skin has a less-than-smooth feel, this could be due to aging. As your skin cell turnover rate slows down, layers of dead skin cells begin to build up. Fortunately, you can combat this with an exfoliant. Exfoliate your skin twice a week, and use a moisturizer with hyaluronic acid and glycerin for a hydrating boost.

6. Blotchiness

Our skin becomes thinner and more sensitive as we age, so you may see blotchy, red, or discolored patches start to show up. When choosing your cleanser, toner, and serum, go for those that are fragrance-free and hypoallergenic, as these work best on sensitive skin. Calming ingredients like aloe vera and oatmeal are key for soothing irritation.

7. Sun Spots

Typically a sign of high sun exposure, sun spots are one of the most significant signs that you need a change in your skincare routine. To treat sun spots, use a product with hydroquinone, as it helps fade brown spots. Retinol is also excellent for speeding up cell turnover and reducing pores and sun spots.

It’s also crucial to start working to prevent more sun spots with daily use of a broad spectrum SPF of 30 or higher. This will be the most vital product in your defense against aging.

8. Puffy Eyes

There's nothing worse than waking up looking as tired as you feel. Puffy eyes are a common sign of aging, as the skin is extra thin and delicate in that area. To combat this, ensure you practice healthy lifestyle habits like getting enough sleep every night and limiting super salty foods and alcohol, as these will only make you retain more water. Use an ice roller in the morning, and apply your cream with a cold metal rollerball applicator to roll out any puffiness.

9. Crow's Feet

Crow’s feet are a common sign of aging, one of the first changes we notice in our skin. Invest in a high-quality eye cream to target the unique skin under and around your eyes. An eye cream with retinol or peptides should be at the top of your list of must-have products. Peptides can lead to firmer and more plump, youthful-looking skin.

10. Drooping Skin

As skin elasticity decreases with age, it also loses its youthful tightness and can even start to droop or sag. To keep the collagen flowing, use moisturizers and products that contain niacinamide. Niacinamide helps improve uneven skin tone, reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and combats dullness for a beautiful glow.

11. Irritable Skin

Irritable skin, whether on your face or neck, is typically a sign of a compromised skin barrier — a common symptom of aging. Fortunately, you can repair your skin barrier by adding a suitable serum to your skincare routine. Use a serum with antioxidants, as they can improve collagen production in the skin, reduce inflammation, and support the healing process.

12. Patchy Skin on Neck

Blotchiness and patchiness don’t just affect the face, especially when aging is a factor. If you notice hyperpigmentation, dark spots, or an uneven complexion on your neck, this often points to photodamage from the sun. Try a vitamin-filled serum to reduce and repair the signs of sun damage and brighten the skin.

13. Neck Lines

While most of us focus our skincare efforts on our faces, the neck deserves just as much care. Use a retinol-based cream or serum to increase cell production and reduce the appearance of your necklines. To prevent deeper lines, be mindful of tech neck! Looking down at your phone can cause your neck to develop fine lines and creases over time.

14. Wrinkles Along the Cheeks

Wrinkles that emerge in the middle of or along the cheeks are a typical sign of aging and sun damage. Look for skincare products that contain retinol, AHAs and BHAs, hyaluronic acid, and collagen, as these powerful ingredients all work to tighten the skin for a youthful, plump look.

15. Sagging Skin on the Jawline

Sagging skin on the jawline, also known as jowls, can be quite a shock when you first notice it. As your skin loses some of its collagen, fat, and elastin, it’s essential to maintain your skincare routine. Along with using retinol and hyaluronic acid to improve skin elasticity and collagen production, you can also incorporate facial massages into your routine. They can increase blood flow and improve the appearance of wrinkles.

16. Hyperpigmentation

Hyperpigmentation can be detrimental if a glowing, even complexion is your goal. Try a dark spot solution or serum to fade the uneven spots on your skin and boost hydration.

17. Visible Pores

It turns out that pores and acne aren't just a problem for the young. As we age, our pores indent further into the skin and become more noticeable. Fortunately, there are endless skincare products formulated to clear the skin. Add a glycolic acid peel to your routine to help target acne and pores. Glycolic acid peels work to remove blackheads and pimples for smooth, clear skin.

18. Smile Lines

Smile lines, also known as laugh lines, are a sign of a joyful life. For some, they’re also an unwanted sign of aging. If these etched lines bother you, invest in a pro-collagen cream to smooth out the lines and plump your skin.

19. Loss of Facial Volume

Hyaluronic acid restores your skin to a more full and youthful appearance, making it the perfect ingredient to combat loss of facial volume. If you’re trying to navigate hollow or droopy skin, give yourself a facial massage to increase blood flow and plumpness.

20. Thinner Lips

As the structural integrity of our skin declines, our skin and lips begin to get thinner. To achieve fuller, plump lips, you can employ a few natural methods. Keep your lips hydrated with lip masks and balms, and stay hydrated to encourage collagen production in your lips.

21. Itchy Skin

Skin becomes drier and more sensitive as we age, leading to irritated, itchy spots. Opt for skincare products that contain oatmeal, aloe vera, and honey, and avoid those with fragrances and alcohol, which can cause more irritation.

22. Thin Skin Under the Eyes

Thin skin under the eyes is a natural part of aging, but it can lead to visible blood vessels and spots on the skin. For a brighter, more even complexion, hydrate the skin under your eyes regularly with an eye cream for the best results.

23. Dark Circles

Dark circles are a common sign that you’re tired and need extra sleep, but it could be time to revamp your routine when you start noticing them regularly. Ensure you’re getting enough sleep and use an ice roller or cold press underneath your eyes to reduce puffiness and combat dark circles. Incorporating an eye cream formulated explicitly for under-eye circles will aid in brightening your complexion.

24. Changing Eye Shape

You might be surprised to see this one on the list, as most people don’t know eye shape changes with age. The eyes can lose some of their roundness and turn more horizontal due to sagging skin. Treating the skin around your eyes will help maintain the overall appearance of your skin. Invest in a refreshing eye cream to tighten and smooth the skin around your eyes for a restored, youthful glow.