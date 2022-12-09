12 Things Millennials Agree With Boomers On, Finally

While taking my daily scroll, I found an interesting post and decided to share it with you. Someone asked, “Reddit, what's your most ‘I'm with the Boomers on this' opinion? Here are the top-voted responses.

12. Be Respectful of Others in Public

“When you're in a public place, you should respect others around you and not be disruptive with your behavior—for example, not playing music on your phone without headphones while on a bus, in a restaurant, etc.,” said one commenter.

“Or those jerks who walk around having loud phone conversations on speaker in stores. It makes me want to slap their phone out of their hands,” a second person commented.

11. Standard Headlights Are Too Bright

“Standard headlights on new automobiles are too bright. So I'm being blinded by every other car DURING THE DAYTIME. I'm wondering if their brights are on,” a user stated. Another shared, “I have light sensitivity issues, a severe problem. So driving at night causes some pain if I'm lucky and migraine if I'm not.”

10. Clothes Should Be Made to Last

“Screw fast fashion,” said one. “My clothes should be made to last. I'm not rich, so it's unavoidable. Still, I'm willing to spend extra on clothes that aren't made of plastic, and I do my best to repair my damaged clothing instead of throwing it out.”

Someone shared, “The documentary Untold: Inside the Shein Machine is about the working conditions of the people who make those clothes, which is horrific. Also, fast fashion's environmental impact is much higher than anyone would think.”

9. Music in Bars is Too Loud

“The music in bars is too loud. I want to find just one bar where I can talk to my friends without screaming,” someone replied. Another joked, “WHAT?” Before a third said, “HE SAID HE WANTED TO TALK TO US WITHOUT SCREAMING!” “And shops. I've left clothes shops because the music is irritatingly loud and I can't talk to my partner,” a final person commented.

8. TV is Getting Too Dark

“TV is getting too dark,” one confessed. “Not emotionally – it is visually too dark, and I can't see it.” Another added, “Too dark and too quiet. I swear we have to turn the volume up twice as loud as we usually have to watch Yellowstone. But you better believe the commercials have plenty of volume, though. There's almost no show I watch anymore without captions on.”

7. Sometimes, We Want to Plug In

Someone replied, “Sometimes it's faster and easier to plug something in instead of dealing with Bluetooth connectivity. There's also something nice about knowing how to get it connected and being able to connect and disconnect physically.”

Another shared, “One of my hobbies is computer gaming, and I am not a fan of how everything needs to be wireless. Keyboards, mice, headsets, speakers. I like the simplicity and don't like having to charge things. You can make cables look clean if you need to.”

6. Physical Keyboards are Better than Virtual Keyboards

“Physical keyboards are better than virtual keyboards. There is nothing like the smashing of keys JUST TO GET YOUR POINT ACROSS,” one person stated. Another added, “If your keyboard doesn't sound like a dog tap dancing on a hardwood floor, you're doing it wrong—also, wired keyboards and mice. You'll have to pry them from my cold dead hands.”

5. Usernames and Passwords to Join

“Having to create a username and password to join just about anything online is a royal pain in the tush,” a user stated. “Also, make sure you have one upper case letter, a number, and a symbol; it has to be 12 characters long.”

“It can't be a password you've used in the last month, and we will make you reset your password every month, forcing you to come up with new passwords you will never remember constantly!” Another joked, “Don't forget that even if you've ticked the box to remember you, we'll randomly log you out anyway.”

4. You Don't Need a Subscription for Everything

“I don't need a subscription for everything. Also, no, you don't need my phone number or email. Just let me buy my shirt and get out of the store,” one said. Another added, physical media: owning books, movies, and music, is far superior to a subscription service or digital content.”

“You also don't need my email or phone number for any in-person transaction,” a third person replied. “I play up the Boomer angle and ask what email is. I've been working in IT for 35 years!”

3. Not Everything Needs to Connect to the Internet

“Not everything needs to connect to the internet or have an app attached,” one user replied. “I want my fridge to keep stuff cold. I don't understand why we must bring WiFi into this situation.”

Another shared, “I just talked a friend out of purchasing a smart automatic litter box with an app. The price difference was $300 more than just a regular automatic scooping box, and you get what? Notifications that your cat just took a turd?” “My nose does that for free,” a third joked. Finally, someone confessed, “My freaking TOOTHBRUSH has an app. Why? WHY???”

2. Car Features Deserve Buttons

“Most features in cars should have buttons,” shared one. “Want to turn on your heated seat, button, not scroll through three screens. Crazy that they ban the use of cell phones but allow the permanent installment of whole tablets.” Another replied, “Please give me a backup camera, power windows, and Bluetooth connectivity. That's it. Thanks for leaving the other junk and taking $8k off MSRP.”

1. Menu Apps

“I'm not downloading an app to use your menu,” was the number one voted response. Someone added, “And I don't need an app for every website, shop, or restaurant I visit. So please just put your menu and hours on a standard website and stop trying to clog up my phone.”

“Also, Have a REAL website, not a Facebook page or Instagram account. Those might be good in addition to your website, but if the only way I can place an order is through your Insta DMs, just freaking forget it.”

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.