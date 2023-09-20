‘Ahsoka’ Episode 6 Visits a Galaxy Farther Away, Reveals Thrawn and Ezra

Ahsoka episode six finally revealed the live-action debuts of Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and Ezra (Eman Esfandi) after teasing them since the premiere. Until yesterday, the two characters appeared only in animated form on Star Wars Rebels, in which Mikkelsen voiced Thrawn.

Since 1977's Star Wars: A New Hope, the opening crawl describes the action taking place in “a galaxy far, far away.” For the first time in a Star Wars movie or TV show since then, Ahsoka episode six journeys to a different galaxy as Morgan Elsbeth and company arrive at her ancient homeworld of Peridea. Soon, a Star Destroyer docks, and we meet blue-skinned, red-eyed Thrawn, a Chiss alien who knows how to make an entrance by saying, “What was first just a dream has become a frightening reality for those who may oppose us.” Noted! As CNN reports, Thrawn bridges the gap between the fall of the Empire at the end of Return of the Jedi and the formation of the First Order in The Force Awakens.

Eman Esfandi Plays the Live-Action Ezra on Ahsoka

The search for Ezra has motivated the heroes in Ahsoka since the premiere. In episode six, Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) encounters some turtle-snail-hybrid creatures called Noti before reuniting with Ezra. “I knew I could count on you,” says Ezra. “Though it sure took you long enough.” The two banter and embrace before Ezra says, “I can't wait to go home.” Two episodes remain to find out whether or not that happens.

When Mikkelsen took the stage at Star Wars Celebration earlier this year, the 59-year-old Danish actor says he felt overwhelmed. He told Entertainment Weekly, “It was a very emotional moment that I didn't expect to have. But I think there's a lot of love to be taken care of from the audience. And I felt enormous gratitude. It was amazing. Never tried anything like that. I had a hard time actually keeping my tears back. I was really tearing up. I didn't expect that.”

Mikkelsen says he didn't expect Ahsoka creator Dave Filoni to ask him to reprise his Thrawn role. “When David finally asked me if I wanted to do it, there were no doubts,” says Mikkelsen. “Of course, I wanted to do that, so I'm very excited. But [as far as] the transition between Rebels and the actual live-action character? I hope it works!” He continues:

“[Thrawn is] a top strategist. He's always seven paces ahead of anybody else. And ruthless, of course. But only when it's needed, actually. I think he thrives also with the creativity of the surroundings. I mean, he's not using people in a bad way. He's using their creativity to reach his goals.”

The penultimate episode of Ahsoka airs on Disney+ on September 26.