‘Ahsoka’ Finale Leaves Some Jabba-Sized Questions Unanswered

The Ahsoka season one finale leaves some big questions unanswered. It's unclear whether the Disney+ Star Wars series starring Rosario Dawson as the titular character will return for a second season.

In an episode that featured Ahsoka, Sabine, and Ezra battling zombie stormtroopers resurrected by the Grand Mothers' magic, some key stories did wrap up. Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) wields the flaming-green Blade of Talzin to battle Ahsoka.

Entertainment Weekly reports:

“As Morgan and Ahsoka circle each other, Thrawn's Star Destroyer prepares to depart. With help from a little Force push by Sabine (who's finally managed to connect with the Force), Ezra makes it on board. But Sabine stays behind to help her master, and together, Sabine and Ahsoka dispatch Morgan and the remaining stormtroopers. It's no victory, though: Thrawn has escaped, bringing his hordes of zombie troopers back to the regular Star Wars galaxy. He hopes to rebuild the Empire, and we last see him on the outskirts of Dathomir, home to the Nightsisters. Whatever he has planned, it's bad news for the burgeoning New Republic.”

Ezra, stranded in a different galaxy for years, hitches a ride back to his home galaxy and steals a ship to reunite with Chopper and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) in the New Republic. At least his character gets a satisfying ending.

Several Ahsoka Characters Are Left Stranded on Peridea in a Galaxy Farther Away Than the Known Star Wars Galaxy

Several key Ahsoka characters get left stranded in the galaxy far, far away from where the rest of the Star Wars saga takes place. Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) and her former master Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson), part ways and chase different destinies. Since Stevenson passed away suddenly earlier this year, it's unlikely that viewers will see Baylan Skoll again, even if Ahsoka does return for a second season.

Ahsoka, Huyang, and Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) all get stranded on Peridea. They meet up with the snaillike Noti and seem resigned to making the best of their lives in a new galaxy. Ahsoka looks to the horizon, and we get one last shot of Force ghost Anakin (Hayden Christensen) before the credits roll.

The end? Fans will have to wait and see. Entertainment Weekly reports, “Series creator Dave Filoni is currently developing a film for the big screen, which is expected to reunite characters from Ahsoka and The Mandalorian for a climactic, Avengers-style showdown. (It sure seems like he's setting up Thrawn to be the overarching big bad.) There's also the possibility that Ahsoka characters could pop up on other Star Wars shows, similar to what we've seen on The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.”

If Ahsoka doesn't return for season two, leaving the character stranded in a galaxy far removed from the regular Star Wars galaxy does explain why the character is notably absent from Episodes VII-IX of the big-screen saga.

“If more comes next, I'd be really excited and grateful,” said Dawson to Entertainment Weekly. “I feel like every time I get to step into her shoes, I learn more. I experience what I could never experience otherwise, and I feel like I keep getting better.”