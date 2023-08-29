‘Ahsoka’ First Episode Registers 14 Million Views Worldwide According to Disney

Disney announced that the first episode of Ahsoka clocked 14 million views worldwide. This makes Ahsoka the most-watched title on Disney+ the past week, refuting earlier reports that the series underwhelmed.

Previously, Deadline reported that the first episode only clocked 1.2 million views, according to Samba TV. That number is less than the views the first episodes of The Book of Boba Fett, The Mandalorian, Andor, and Obi-Wan Kenobi each got during their first five days.

Many news outlets interpreted the Samba TV data as evidence that Ahsoka had a disappointing start. Still, Cole Strain, Samba TV’s VP of Measurement Products, put a positive, feminist spin on it, saying, “Disney+ continues to find success with live-action Star Wars series, with Ahsoka serving as the latest show to draw in more than one million households across its first six days. Rosario Dawson’s portrayal of the Jedi shows that not only are fans eager for more adventures in the Star Wars universe, but that they’ll gladly watch shows led by female characters. With women serving as five of the six main characters, this opens a new chapter in the Star Wars saga.”

Disney's Ahsoka Numbers Are Very Different from Earlier Reports

Disney does not always publicize its viewership numbers, but the Samba TV data and the subsequent media interpretation of it prompted Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy to issue a glowing statement today about the official Ahsoka viewership data. “Ahsoka has become a fan favorite with people of all ages and it’s wonderful to see her continue to resonate with viewers in her very own headlining series,” says Kennedy. “I want to recognize the fantastic work done by our creative team, led by Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau, the incredible cast led by Rosario Dawson, and our talented crew — and on behalf of the team and all of Lucasfilm, we give our thanks to all the fans who have been with Ahsoka on every step of her journey and to all those who are just learning about her now in Ahsoka on Disney+.”

It's unclear if Samba TV calculates its views differently than Disney, but the latter defines a view as the total stream time divided by the total runtime available. Netflix also defines a view this way and, like Disney, reports global numbers, not just domestic viewership.

New episodes of Ahsoka premiere at 6 p.m. PT every Tuesday on Disney+.