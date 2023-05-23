Ahsoka Tano’s Complete Chronological History in Star Wars

She may not be as universally well-known as her mentor, Anakin Skywalker, or her later acquaintance Luke Skywalker, but Ahsoka Tano undoubtedly remains one of the most interesting characters in all of Star Wars.

Originally introduced as the quick-witted padawan assigned to Anakin in The Clone Wars film and subsequent TV series, Ahsoka has become an incredibly popular character within the Star Wars universe, filling a prominent role in The Clone Wars, Rebels, and her upcoming TV show, Ahsoka, on Disney+.

Despite not physically appearing in any of the main Star Wars movies, there’s much to know about this plucky Togruta Jedi Knight, including her chronological appearances in Star Wars from The Clone Wars onwards.

From her debut in 2008’s The Clone Wars to her cameos in The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and The Rise of Skywalker, here is every canonical appearance Ahsoka makes in the Star Wars universe.

The Complete Linear History of Ahsoka Tano

For a brief, straightforward guide to every one of Ahsoka Tano’s chronological appearances in Star Wars, we put together the following list of every TV series and movie to feature Ahsoka in a prominent or minor role.

The Clone Wars (film)

The Clone Wars (TV series)

Forces of Destiny

Star Wars: Ahsoka

Tales of the Jedi

Rebels

The Mandalorian

The Book of Boba Fett

Ahsoka

The Rise of Skywalker

While the above list is fairly brief and easy to comprehend, we also detailed more specific information summarizing Ahsoka’s appearance in each of the abovementioned films and TV shows.

The Clone Wars (film)

A few short months into the Clone Wars at around 22 BBY, the 14-year-old Togruta padawan learner is assigned by Yoda to learn the ways of the Jedi under the reckless but talented Jedi Knight, Anakin Skywalker. Initially hostile towards one another owing to their similarly abrasive personalities, the two soon develop a grudging respect for one another’s abilities, with Anakin soon agreeing to take the young Jedi on as his pupil.

Their first assignment together sees Anakin and Ahsoka tasked with rescuing the kidnapped son of Jabba the Hutt from Separatist forces (commanded by Sith acolyte Asajj Ventress). The mission is a success, ushering in a treaty between the Hutts and the Republic. More importantly, the events also help introduce Ahsoka to individuals who would become her closest friends and foremost allies in the years to come, including Anakin, Obi-Wan, and Captain Rex.

The Clone Wars (TV series)

Set almost immediately after The Clone Wars film, The Clone Wars TV series covers the titular conflict as it wages from 22 to 19 BBY. During the course of the war, Ahsoka serves faithfully alongside her master, combating Separatist and Sith threats wherever they crop up. Despite her dedicated service to the Republic, Ahsoka’s loyalty is called into question after she’s framed for bombing the Jedi Temple by her close friend, the disillusioned Jedi Barriss Offee.

Though her innocence was later proven by Anakin, Ahsoka – devastated by her treatment at the hands of the High Council – willingly leaves the Order, embarking on her own adventures across the galaxy.

In 19 BBY, just prior to and during the events of Revenge of the Sith, Ahsoka is approached by her former master with a valuable assignment. Aided by Rex, Bo-Katan Kryze, and a task force of Mandalorians and the 501st Legion, Ahsoka is ordered to liberate Mandalore from the yoke of crime lord, Maul. Though successful, Ahsoka’s mission is cut short when Order 66 is issued by the Chancellor. Narrowly surviving an assault by the Clones, Ahsoka manages to surgically remove Rex’s inhibitor chip, the two overcoming their former squad mates before separately fleeing from the Chancellor’s forces.

Forces of Destiny

Set at around 21 BBY – one year before Order 66 – Ahsoka is featured in the canonical animated web series, Star Wars Forces of Destiny, appearing in several episodes of the series. In terms of her appearances in the show, each of the four episodes Ahsoka is featured in takes place during the Clone Wars. Within the series, Ahsoka is shown continuing her training under Anakin and Yoda, who both openly praise her continued growth as a Jedi.

Additionally, Ahsoka is seen interacting with Padmé Amidala, bonding with her through shared conversation, instructing her how to pilot a starfighter, and even saving her from a Clawdite assassin.

Star Wars: Ahsoka (novel)

As the Republic transitions into the totalitarian Galactic Empire and the Empire asserts her control over the galaxy – hunting down the surviving remnants of the Jedi Order – Ahsoka goes into hiding, a primary focus of the YA novel, Star Wars: Ahsoka. Set in 18 BBY, about a year after Revenge of the Sith, Ahsoka assumes the alias Ashla, struggling to hide her abilities and blend in with the non-Force sensitive galactic population.

Avoiding detection from Imperial authorities, Ahsoka works as a mechanic on the moon of Raada. Sickened by the Empire’s treatment of the local farmers, Ahsoka organizes an unsuccessful resistance movement that subsequently reveals her true powers, attracting the attention of an Inquisitor.

Realizing that hiding is no longer an option, Ahsoka joins Senator Bail Organa’s underground rebellion, defeating the Inquisitor and using his lightsaber’s kyber crystals to construct two new white-bladed lightsabers of her own design. The novel ends with Ahsoka taking the new code name of Fulcrum, with the Empire dispatching their cunning Grand Inquisitor to locate and destroy her.

Tales of the Jedi

Like Forces of Destiny, the anthology series, Tales of the Jedi, jumps around a lot in terms of its chronological exploration of Ahsoka. The first episode in which she appears, “Life and Death,” depicts an infant Ahsoka’s childhood on her homeworld of Shili at around 36 to 35 BBY (three to four years prior to The Phantom Menace). In particular, it shows a young Ahsoka using the Force to hold off a wild animal menacing her village, prompting the elders to realize she possesses a strong connection to the Force.

In the fifth episode of the series, “Practice Makes Perfect,” Ahsoka is seen training under the watchful eye of Anakin, sometime during the early period of the Clone Wars. As part of her training regimen, Ahsoka is made to ward off a heavy attack from a squad of Clones, providing a feasible explanation as to how she was able to survive an actual attack from her troops during Order 66.

The show’s season finale, “Resolve,” adapts much of the aforementioned Star Wars: Ahsoka novel for the small screen. Set in 18 BBY, it depicts Ahsoka living in anonymity as an ordinary farmer on Naboo. Adopting the name Ashla, Ahsoka uses the Force to save another farmer one day. Now aware of her presence, the Empire attacks the farm she’s been working on, though Ahsoka quickly manages to defeat the Inquisitor sent to capture her. With Bail Organa’s help, she and the other farmers are rescued, with Ahsoka officially accepting Organa’s offer to join his resistance movement.

Star Wars Rebels

Jumping ahead around 15 years after her previous appearances in Tales of the Jedi, Ahsoka returns in The Clone Wars’ follow-up series, Rebels, set from 5 to 0 BBY. Now an adult of roughly 31 years old, Ahsoka is introduced as a primary agent attached to the fledgling Rebel Alliance, organizing strategic strikes against the Empire and providing Lothal’s Rebel cell with supplies and information.

At first an anonymous source for the Lothal Rebels, Ahsoka eventually reveals her identity to the Ghost’s crew, helping them in various missions. While assisting them at one point, Ahsoka comes to realize that Anakin – whom she’d long since assumed killed during Order 66 – is still alive, and has turned into the notorious Sith Lord, Darth Vader. Horrified at what her former master has become, Ahsoka duels with Anakin on Malachor, the former refusing to believe Anakin has completely fallen to the Dark Side. Seemingly killed during this battle, Ahsoka is later saved by Ezra Bridger via time travel, vowing to reunite with the Ghost crew on Lothal after she’s returned to her proper place in the timeline.

Years later, after the Battle of Endor in 5 ABY, Ahsoka finally returns to Lothal, fulfilling her promise from years earlier. Meeting with Sabine Wren, the two depart from the planet in search of Ezra, who’s since gone missing with Grand Admiral Thrawn.

The Mandalorian

For the next four years, Ahsoka scours the galaxy trying to find Ezra. Believing that he’s likely still in the hands of Grand Admiral Thrawn, Ahsoka combs the universe in search of influential Imperial personnel, interrogating them to learn more about Thrawn’s whereabouts. Ahsoka’s quest is covered to a small degree in The Mandalorian’s second second. Set in 9 ABY, Din Djarin initially seeks Ahsoka out upon the advice of Bo-Katan Kryze, hoping Ahsoka will adopt Grogu and train him in the Jedi Arts.

Meeting on Corvus, Ahsoka communicates with Grogu through the Force, revealing his traumatic experience on Coruscant during Order 66. Sensing great fear in him, Ahsoka refuses the opportunity to instruct Grogu, fearing he’ll fall to the Dark Side the same way Anakin had previously. Offering advice on where to find another Jedi Master, Djarin and Grogu depart from Corvus, Ahsoka resuming her search for Thrawn and Ezra.

The Book of Boba Fett

A few short months after their initial encounter on Corvus, Ahsoka and Djarin meet again on Ossus, the planet chosen by Luke Skywalker as the site for the new Jedi Academy. Reuniting her old friend R2-D2, Ahsoka advises Djarin against seeing Grogu – who’s training is now being undertaken by Luke – citing strict Jedi codes forbidding emotional attachments.

After Djarin leaves, Ahsoka meets with Luke, who confesses his uncertainty over whether Grogu is fully committed to his Jedi training. Speaking frankly, Ahsoka encourages Luke to trust his feelings, reflecting on her own apprenticeship with Anakin decades prior.

Ahsoka

At the time this article was written, the Ahsoka TV series had yet to be released. However, preliminary details surrounding the show’s production clarify that it takes place around the same time as The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, putting it at around 9 ABY. From the show’s premise and promotional material, it also seems to focus heavily on Ahsoka’s continued search for Ezra and Thrawn.

More likely than not, judging from Hayden Christensen’s presence in the series, it will also address Ahsoka’s continued torment over the loss of her master, whose fall to the Dark Side she feels partially responsible for. (Owing to her leaving the Jedi Order and not being there for him when he was tempted by Darth Sidious).

The Rise of Skywalker

Except for The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka, the timeline between the Original Trilogy and Disney’s Sequel Trilogy is still largely unexplored. Like many characters in the Star Wars universe, what happened to Ahsoka following the end of the Civil War is mostly unknown. However, she does figure briefly into the plot of The Rise of Skywalker, albeit via an entirely unseen appearance.

During Rey’s climactic battle with Palpatine on Exegol in 35 ABY, numerous Jedi Knights are heard reaching out to Rey through the Force. Among the voices Rey hears are Obi-Wan, Yoda, Luke, and Ahsoka, reminding her of her immense power and connection to the Force. It’s not yet known whether Ahsoka is physically alive at the time of this communication (if she were, she'd be 72-years-old), or whether she has since passed on and become one with the Force.

This post was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.