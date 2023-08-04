AI: A Brighter Future or Unforeseen Challenges

61% of polled adults in America told Reuters they feared AI could threaten humanity when ChatGPT was being used. With its release in late 2022, and explosive growth, ChatGPT put artificial intelligence (AI) front and center in the headlines. Since then, the conversation around AI has gone from excitement to fear as people wonder about AI's capabilities.

From envisioning flying cars to robots performing human jobs, people have always tried to predict what's next in the tech world. Artificial intelligence is the next great tech mystery. So, will AI change the world for the better or worse?

What Is AI and How Is It Changing The World

Artificial intelligence is a fairly broad term. While chatbots with the capabilities of ChatGPT are relatively new, AI has been around for some time now. The term commonly refers to smart machines trained to carry out tasks usually done by humans.

The technology has been used since the 1950s, when computers were very different. In 1952, Arthur Samuel developed a program where a computer could learn to play checkers, and from there, humans developed the ability to build robots, Tesla automobiles, and much more.

With new technology, AI continues to grow and advance in society.

Expedite Processes

People use AI every day, whether they realize it or not. We use smartphones with Siri, Cortana and Alexa. ChatGPT is rising in popularity. This technology makes life easier, saving money and time. Many large companies also use Artificial Intelligence. According to CompTIA, a significant percentage of leading companies — 91.5% — invest in AI on an ongoing basis.

The possibilities are endless. Improvements in key industries include AI healthcare tools for diagnostics, self-driving cars, virtual tutors, and robots that can code and program. These changes may save lives, time, and transform the world.

Some of the changes that people foresee coming from AI include:

Performing duties as virtual assistants

Automatically shopping for consumers

Personalizing medicine recommendations

Improving foreign policy

Potential To Eliminate Jobs

AI has already eliminated jobs in many sectors. It can take over tasks from humans and provide a user-friendly experience for clients.

For example, retail stores in the U.S. are rapidly changing with the addition of AI-powered self-checkout machines. Between 2017 and 2019, the retail industry in America lost over 140,000 jobs to automation, according to CNBC. This is a small percentage compared to the report by Goldman Sachs that theorizes AI could replace up to 300 million full-time jobs due to recent advancements in the technology.

Indeed, the potential for AI to take away people's careers is one of the reasons why Hollywood actors and writers are striking in 2023. Both creative groups are seeking compensation for the use of their likeness or work, even when AI is involved.

If these estimates are correct, the job market could suffer the consequences of a rapidly advancing world. However, some find this change exciting, as robots performing human jobs may be the wave of the future.

Brings New Ideas

There are two sides to the generative AI debate: those who believe that AI's creations are unique and made by AI, and those who feel the creations are by the humans who trained the AI, knowingly or unknowingly.

AI art and writing tools are viewed in awe, making people wonder how a computer could create such beautiful art or exciting stories. However, the nature of generative AI is that the intelligence is artificial and compounded of information from real human artists, authors, and writers.

When considering the new creations that could come from generative AI tools, there is an ongoing debate about whether or not the results are original or plagiarized. If an AI tool writes the script for an award-winning movie, is there a human somewhere out there who deserves the award? The US Supreme Court recently ruled that Generative AI creations cannot be copywritten, while human creations can.

AI can write somewhat interesting scripts and come up with new combinations of ideas that humans may not have envisioned on their own. AI art can be used by human artists to brainstorm, sketch, and plan new pieces. AI writing tools can outline stories, solve plot problems, and even generate character names that could help human authors create books.

The jury is still out on whether or not AI's ability to produce pseudo-creative material is good or bad for society.

What Will The Future Hold for AI

The truth of the matter is this technology is under human control. It's up to humans to decide how far they want to take this AI. Human developers create the tools, and human users interact with them. So, when you look to the future, AI is undoubtedly a part of it. No one knows what the future may look like or what to expect.

This article was produced by The Money Dreamer and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.