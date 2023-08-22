Copyright Quandary: AI Art Ruling Sparks Questions in Entertainment Industry

Production companies intending to use generative Artificial intelligence to pen scripts and replace background actors might want to hold off on their plans after a federal court ruling reaffirmed that copyright can only be granted to work created by humans, describing it as a “bedrock requirement.”

One of the growing areas of debate in the current wave of industrial action gripping Hollywood is fears studios will use AI and scanning technology to replace background actors and take control of known stars' likenesses. While writers are concerned that large language models like ChatGPT could be used to pen scripts or make significant alterations.

Although it's unlikely that this will happen within the current three-year contract being discussed, both unions and execs know that concessions given in one contract are often hard to claw back in the next. Since both sides acknowledge the use of AI technology to some extent is inevitable, each is desperate to establish legal and creative control over it.

Writers Are Taking a Decisive Stand

Speaking to BBC, actor and writer Johnathan McClain says, “It's easy to marginalize what we do because it's entertainment, and I get it. But I feel, on some level, we are, as far as this tech conversation is concerned, a little bit of a canary in a coal mine. This is an important moment, and we've got to make a decisive stand.”

One of the Writer's Guild of America's main demands regarding the use of AI is that studios and production companies agree the technology can only ever be used for research purposes, not to write complete scripts. Cup of Love writer Melissa Rundle says she was shocked by quickly AI has become a core issue of the ongoing labor dispute.

“It's likely here to stay, and we need to cope with the disruption,” she explains. “Writers are not trying to stop progress – we're just trying to build in some basic protections against employers who have proven time and time again they won't hesitate to exploit us if given the chance.”

Is AI-Created Work Covered by Copyright?

This is why Friday's ruling by U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell is a welcome one for creatives. The ruling upholds findings from the U.S. Copyright Office that work made by AI is not open to protection under Copyright law.

In 2018, Thaler, chief executive of neural network firm Imagination Engines, attempted to list his AI system, The Creativity Machine, as the author of an artwork called “A Recent Entrance to Paradise.” The Copyright Office denied the application stating that “the nexus between the human mind and creative expression” is crucial to copyright protection.

Judge Howell's ruling, part of an order turning down Stephen Thaler's bid challenging the government's position, says that Copyright law has “never stretched so far” to “protect works generated by new forms of technology operating absent any guiding human hand.”

Howell stresses: “Human authorship is a bedrock requirement.”

What Was Stephen Thalers Complaint?

Thaler then sued the copyright office by contesting the office's human authorship requirement, arguing that AI should be acknowledged “as the creator when it meets authorship criteria,” with any ownership reverting to the owner of the AI.

In his complaint, Thaler called the office's refusal “arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion and not in accordance with the law.”

The question presented to the court was whether a work generated only by a computer falls under the protection of copyright law.

In summing up her findings, Judge Howell wrote: “In the absence of any human involvement in the creation of the work, the clear and straightforward answer is the one given by the Register: No, U.S. copyright law protects only works of human creation.”

Adding: “There's been a consistent understanding that human creativity is at the core of copyrightability, even as that human creativity is channeled through new tools or into new media.”

Howell cited a federal appeals court case in her ruling in which a monkey was deemed unable to be the copyright holder of a photograph it took, stating: “Plaintiff can point to no case in which a court has recognized copyright in a work originating with a non-human.”

What Is The Purpose of Copyright Law?

On the purpose of copyright law, Howell says it should encourage “human individuals to engage in” creative works. “Copyrights and patents were conceived as forms of property that the government was established to protect,” the ruling explains, “and it was understood that recognizing exclusive rights in that property would further the public good by incentivizing individuals to create and invent.”

“The act of human creation — and how to best encourage human individuals to engage in that creation, and thereby promote science and the useful arts — was thus central to American copyright from its very inception.”

The ruling has been delivered at a time when many courts are weighing in on the legality of companies training their AI systems using copyrighted works made by others. This includes a suit filed by artists in California federal court that alleges copyright infringement by the AI companies and could result in the firms being ordered to destroy their large language models.

In March, the copyright office clarified that works generated by AI aren't covered by copyright law but that materials created by an individual qualify with the help of AI can be if a human “selected or arranged” the work in a “sufficiently creative way that the resulting work constitutes an original work of authorship.”