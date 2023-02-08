AI-Generated ‘Seinfeld’ Spoof Banned for Shocking Reason

An artificial intelligence-fueled Twitch sitcom has received a temporary suspension from the streaming service just days after it spiked in popularity.

Nothing, Forever has been slowly climbing up the Twitch stream charts in recent weeks due to its innovative premise: the show is entirely generated by AI and runs continuously 24 hours a day. It loosely follows the format of the hit NBC classic Seinfeld, which ran from 1989 to 1998. The show suffered its first stoppage on Monday, as Nothing, Forever earned a two-week ban Twitch ban due to transphobic comments made by the lead character Larry.

The character, on stage during his stand-up routine, begins to wonder why nobody is laughing at his jokes. Larry goes on to threaten the audience with telling transgender and gay jokes before ultimately deciding against it – since nobody in the audience was laughing.

It is arguably the first time AI-generated content has ever been suspended from Twitch, and social media cannot stop commenting on the news.

Many Think the Cancelation is Funny, Although Not Surprising

This user thinks it's funny that the show passed the Turing test by being transphobic, which shows it undoubtedly can pass as human:

ai jerry seinfeld being transphobic and getting banned from twitch is probably the funniest way anything has ever passed the turing test — jenny_tightpants🪑 (@halomancer1) February 6, 2023

It was only a few days ago that the internet fell in love with the show, only to collectively witness its untimely demise seemingly “5 seconds later,” as Twitter user jasonschreier notes:

The whole internet loves AI Seinfeld, a lovely AI that creates infinite Seinfeld! *5 seconds later* We regret to inform you the AI is transphobic https://t.co/fHWoioGk3p pic.twitter.com/0e2xZtZhol — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) February 6, 2023

The AI sitcom wasn't scheduled to ever end, as its programming enabled new content to continuously stream, although this user thinks the manner in which the show got banned from Twitch “might be the funniest conclusion.”

ai seinfeld getting banned off twitch because larry went on a transphobic rant might be the funniest conclusion actually — Michiru 🐾 (@TanukiGirlMichi) February 6, 2023

User PepperTroopa is not surprised at all, calling this “the exact kind of headline” expected in the year 2023:

“AI Seinfeld gets banned for Transphobia” is the exact kind of headline I would expect in 2023 — pepper (c0mms 3/3)🌶️ (@PepperTroopa) February 6, 2023

Other Users Aren't Surprised at All

This user brought us back to the 90s, sharing an old NBC graphic containing the words “will he say it?” It turns out to be eerily prescient with the news of the AI sitcom's banning:

I cannot believe the AI Seinfeld recreated this moment pic.twitter.com/at5WyoRd0r — ☆Not that Emily☸🔜Evo Japan (@gyarugarou) February 6, 2023

Parallels have been made between the show's artificial intelligence and real-life comedians. Twitter user conureCC notes that it “feels like it's making fun of comedians who turn to bigotry for cheap laughs when their career dips.”

ai seinfeld mighta got banned for this but it's funny bc i heard it as “nobody's laughin at my set so i was gonna make some transphobic jokes – but nobody laughed at that either”



feels like it's makin fun of comedians who turn to bigotry for cheap laughs when their career dips🤔 https://t.co/Q2DCHG2hTe — conure 💀🐦 (@conureCC) February 6, 2023

Not everyone is lamenting the show's temporary cancelation. User MaxKriegerVG thinks that since the laughs are over, “maybe it's best if they stay banned.”

the ai seinfeld is run by a bunch of dudes who are seeking to Disrupt The Entertainment Industry so now that we've had our laughs maybe it's best if they stay banned — 〽️ax krieger's planning moves (@MaxKriegerVG) February 6, 2023

Even though the show's future is in jeopardy, many users, like jimmynixx, declares the show as being “relatable” as he passes along a harmlessly funny clip from the AI-generated show:

why is AI Seinfeld so relatable pic.twitter.com/yP7Mz0V7go — big jim (@jimmynixx) February 3, 2023

