AI’s Game-Changer: Google’s Bard Becomes Your Personal Guru

Google has boosted their AI chatbot Bard by allowing it to access the company's most popular apps, hoping it will become more like a virtual “personal assistant” for users.

Google announced on Tuesday that Bard can now retrieve information from YouTube, Maps, and Google's Flights and Shopping search functions.

If given permission from users, it can also summarize Gmail, Docs, and Drive content; for example, you could ask the AI to bring together information from several emails about an upcoming vacation or add maps information to a list you previously made about restaurants you wanted to visit in Docs or ask it to find relevant YouTube videos based on a photo you uploaded to Lens.

These new features are thanks to a new, more finely tuned version of Google's PaLM 2 large language model.

But Is Our Information Safe?

Google's Sissie Hsiao, the general manager of Assistant and Bard, told Insider any information the AI uses from Gmail or Docs would not be used for advertising or training Google's AI models.

Hsiao compared the updated AI to a “personal assistant, adding, “This is really the first step in taking a large language model (LLM) and not just as a text model, but actually bringing it into what we call agentive capabilities.”

Regardless of its new tricks, Bard can still get things wrong and spit out misinformation. To help curb this and allow users to spot false information, the bot may have invented, Bard will now highlight responses corroborated by a website with a green hyperlink, while responses that the AI cannot confirm with a website will be highlighted yellow.

Google's GPT-4 Competitor in The Hands of Developers

Google is also hard at work putting the finishing touches on Gemini, the tech giant's conversational artificial intelligence software intended to compete with OpenAI's GPT-4 model, and an early but relatively large build of the AI is reportedly already in the hands of developers.

Gemini is a collection of large-language models used to power chatbots, summarize text, or generate original written content based on prompts from existing sources like email drafts, music lyrics, or news stories, reports The Information.

The AI is also expected to help software engineers quickly write and check code as well as generate images based on users' prompts.

Last month, Google introduced generative AI to its Search functions for users in India and Japan that show text and visual results based on prompts and made its AI-powered tools available to enterprise customers for $30 a month per user.

Source: Information