AI Makes SEO Less Expensive

The latest Google core algorithm update – taking place from August 22, 2023 into early September – radically affected thousands of websites previously established search engine presence and ranking. The update gave even more weight to experience as a driver of search engine results.

One of the factors driving Google's recent updates is the proliferation of generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) content. However, when used properly, business owners who want their websites to be found in search engines might benefit from the advent of AI. Menial tasks, that a computer can do faster and more efficiently could be handled by AI instead of human beings, freeing up business owners for more valuable tasks.

What Is SEO?

SEO stands for search engine optimization. It refers to the process of getting a website to rank well in search results.

When looking at a page of Google search results, for instance, one result sits at the top of the list – most likely as a result of the business owner's SEO work, in some form or fashion.

The payoff for companies who work the SEO process effectively is that they don't have to pay for organic traffic. The hits that come to their site through higher ranking on Google enables them to not have to pay for ads to reach the top positions on Google search results page. They just have to work the SEO process to get there.

Cost of SEO

Playing the SEO game the right way is easier said than done. Many people would like their websites to be at the top of Google's search results. Companies have to be better at SEO than their competitors to get the number one spot on search results.

SEO also requires time and money.

One aspect of SEO is publicizing a website in a way that Google recognizes. One common tactic among those working SEO is to write articles and ask blog owners to publish the articles on their blogs. In the article, there might be a mention of and link to the target website.

When Google sees another website is mentioning and linking to the target website, it regards that website as having some degree of importance. This tends to improve the site’s ranking in Google's search results.

However, there are multiple costs associated with that process. First, a site owner has to spend time finding blog owners who are open to this sort of arrangement. Blog owners also often charge a fee.

After that, the site owner has to write the actual article itself, or hire someone to do it. That also takes time and/or cash to hire a writer to do the article.

How AI Affects SEO

With AI, the costs associated with writing the article might be reduced. AI can be used to write excellent articles.

Generally, all that’s necessary is to give the AI engine some sort of input, such as a study, a press release, or a transcript. Then the person can ask the AI engine questions about the given input. When AI responds to the questions, that can be the basis for an article. Or someone could simply ask the AI to write an article based on the input by choosing a stance for an opinion and defending it.

By using AI in one of these types of ways, an article can be unique, written, and much less expensive than having a human manually create the article.

Impact of SEO Being Less Expensive

Those who capitalize on this potential cost savings have an edge over their competitors by being able to employ SEO techniques more affordably. They can make their resources go further by using AI in their SEO efforts.

One SEO company that is already using this approach for its clients is SEO Dude. They offer a full-service SEO package where they use AI as needed to get more bang for their buck on SEO exposure for their clients.

The owner of SEO Dude, Eric Ferguson, says, “When it comes to SEO, to be the very first result in the search engine means you have to do SEO better than every one of your competitors. That means you're always looking for an edge, and with the advent of AI, it looks like those who use it to reduce their writing costs might be able to gain an edge over some others.”

Many AI platforms are free at this point, such as ChatGPT.

So long as they continue to be free, it looks like SEO might potentially be less expensive than it used to be. It's yet another way that AI might change the way our economy works.

