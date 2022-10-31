Designed to be Your Ultimate Travel Companion, This AI-Powered App is Disrupting the Travel Industry

A recent study found that 89% of all travelers experience stress, and at least half of that is related to planning the trip.

But travelers can finally forget about the countless hours wasted browsing online, multiple booking attempts with hotels and airlines, and any anxiety regarding their plans. A new app now employs travel experts and machine learning algorithms to design the perfect trip – all available on your smartphone.

Origin, a luxury travel company based in Palo Alto, California, has raised over $5 million in funding from top investors, including Project A, Cavalry Ventures, and notable angels like David Rosenthal (cohost of Acquired), Brad Klingeberg (CAO of Daily Harvest and previously Stitch Fix), John Johnson (co-founder of BuzzFeed).

Brilliant Minds

Eli Bressert serves as CEO and brings deep knowledge of machine learning, AI, and scalability. Eli, a Ph.D. astrophysicist, was instrumental in scaling Stitch Fix, one of the most effective high-touch workforces in e-commerce. Under Eli’s leadership, Origin applies similar techniques to scale and superpower travel experts alongside highly scalable machine learning services.

“We created Origin because modern travel has become extremely complicated, and we believe that transformational travel allows people to live out their dreams,” said Eli Bressert, Origin CEO and Co-Founder.

“The barrier of travel planning, the time it consumes, and insider knowledge on destinations are holding people back from maximizing their travel experiences. Origin removes all those obstacles and makes the end-to-end experience a breeze.”

All-in-One-App

With the new Origin app, you’ll never be without your personalized itinerary and expert advice.

Imagine having a personal travel assistant to curate your entire trip and itinerary and make all the reservations, bookings, and tickets for you while providing expert advice along the way – all of which is delivered straight to your app.

The app comes with personalized recommendations, tailor-made itineraries, and 24/7 trip support, both online and on the ground.

Christian Gibney, a Travel Curator with Origin, comments, “In the past, when I’ve communicated with clients, it’s primarily been through email correspondence or scheduled phone calls. With Origin, however, I can chat directly with my clients just as I organically converse with loved ones over text messages.”

With Origin, you can access all of its self-service tools in one place. No longer will you have to worry about emails with embedded documents or boarding passes that vanish once you open them. The intuitive app allows easy navigation by accessing support options within it, avoiding old-fashioned phone support and self-help tools.

Origin’s Head of Travel Curation, Rick Lunt, says, “The Origin app allows our users real-time communication with expert travel curators through the app’s chat feature. This is available both throughout the trip planning process and when clients are on-trip. This eliminates slow email communication or tedious scheduling of phone calls. We also update the itinerary live while clients travel, so their app will quickly reflect any changes they request.”

Origin is a company that caters to those who want more than just expedited travel. With one simple login, you can connect with an expert travel curator who will work with you to craft the ultimate personalized experience.

Insider tips are customized to every traveler, which could be chef’s table dinner reservations, an off-the-beaten-track excursion, or even a playlist of music to get you in the vacation mood.

Ninety-three percent of people say that travel is revitalizing and necessary – now it can be stress-free as well.

The new Origin app keeps all the details together and organized, so you can focus on enjoying your trip instead of planning it.

Recent Upgrades

The app recently underwent some updates to make it even more user-friendly and easy to navigate.

The app makes it more “proactive” and shows relevant information at the right time when users need it. Previously, users had to scroll through their itinerary in order to find information.

The updated app is more contextual and set up to give users quick access to the information and/or actions they are most likely to need at any given point on a trip based on the date/time, the itinerary, and their current location.

There are now specific views for specific information, such as the day-by-day schedule, destination guide, payments, and important documents. This improves the user experience when looking for information needed on the go.

Whether a traveler’s dream is to book an African safari, visit Greenland and the Faroe Islands, travel from Las Vegas to the Grand Canyon, or tour Scandinavia, Origin will take care of all the details utilizing cutting-edge technology and human expertise.

Origin is the next generation of travel planning. It’s powerful, personalized, and gets better with every trip. Origin can personalize your next adventure with just the touch of a button.

Interested travelers can sign up to be a member ($3,000 annual membership for unlimited trip servicing) and use the Origin app to tell Origin exactly how they like to travel.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.