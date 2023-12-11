AI Recreates Jimmy Stewart’s Voice in App as a Sleep Aid

The drawl of actor Jimmy Stewart gets more familiar this time of year as the 1946 Frank Capra movie It’s a Wonderful Life gets played over and over.

Now the famous voice that spoke for the troubled character George Bailey's coming to realize how loved he was in the holiday season classic is being marketed to help people sleep.

The sleep and meditation app Calm has released a new story told by what sounds like Stewart’s voice. But the voice is not really that of Stewart, who died in 1997. It is one generated by artificial intelligence.

App Calm Aided by Ukrainian Firm

Calm got help from Ukraine-based Respeecher, which uses AI technology to produce synthetic speech and clone voices.

Respeecher fed recordings of Stewart’s voice into its system, training it to recognize the voice. It then combined it with that of a voice actor who mimicked Stewart's speech style.

“James Stewart is one of the most remarkable actors in U.S. history,” Respeecher CEO Alex Serdiuk said. “Recreating his voice with AI was both a huge responsibility and an honor for Respeecher. It was a way to pay tribute to his incredible career and all the good memories he left to people.”

Respeecher had received the approval of Stewart’s family and his estate, which is managed by CMG Worldwide, for the voice project, Variety reported.

“The ability to replicate and integrate the unique voices of artists into contemporary works introduces a dynamic fusion of tradition and innovation,” CMG said in a statement.

“This technology not only allows for the continuation of the artistic contributions of those who have passed away but also provides living artists with new and groundbreaking avenues for expression.”

Respeecher, which was founded in 2018, has synthesized voices for 150 projects, including that of the legendary pro football coach Vince Lombardi for a video at a Super Bowl.

Creating Content in a New Way

The company says on its website: “Now we're sharing our technology with top Hollywood movie studios, video game creators, and many more businesses. They’re using our technology to create content they’ve never been able to create before — and they’re saving time and money in the process.”

As for replicating Stewart’s voice, Serdiuk told The New York Times in a video interview from Kyiv: “The voice is iconic. It’s very recognizable. It’s just a cool story [Stewart’s AI voice narrates) and it contributes a lot to mental health awareness.”

Respeecher is currently working with Warner Music France on an “animated biopic” of the French artist Edith Piaf, who died in 1963.