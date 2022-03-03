Understanding AI Technology

We see machines and robot-based creations in everything from movies and video games to books and comics. It reflects our vision for the future, but it reflects what we know of the current transitional world we live in.

We are in an age that relies heavily on Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems to operate. What was previously completed by workers is now done by robots and machines. No matter where you decide to go, you will most likely see machines and electronic systems utilized.

Where is AI Primarily Used?

Hospitals, automotive factories, electronics systems, and even printing companies utilize different forms of artificial intelligence systems.

Did you know that robots are used to assemble cars, print labels, and even perform specific surgeries?

Certain companies even keep an entire tech team on a property to ensure that these machines are always running in tip-top shape. For example, the Radiation Oncology department in most hospitals has high-end machines that require constant attention and maintenance. They typically have at least one person dedicated to their machines alone.

Machine Vision and Machine Learning

According to Robotics Tomorrow, “Machine vision is the capability of a computer to perceive the environment. One or more video cameras are used with analog-to-digital conversion and digital signal processing. The image data is sent to a computer or robot controller.”

This goes hand in hand with machine learning, which is the concept behind how machines compute information and learn from it. Machines can study patterns (or algorithms) and learn through the process.

All companies like IVS, or Industrial Vision Systems, specialize in these products and services. They both create artificial intelligence as well as service them. They can be described as “Global specialists in high-performance machine vision and vision systems for quality control, sorting, inspection, and guidance.”

Companies like IVS make it possible for companies to have the level of Artificial Intelligence that we used only to believe would be obtainable in movies or the distant future.

Importance of AI

Artificial Intelligence is important because it combines human capabilities such as learning, understanding, and planning, by putting those aspects into a machine. Doing so gives more opportunities to expand our horizons into new areas.

AI also gives companies a competitive edge by incorporating the speed and intelligence of machines into their operations. Faster output results in a quicker return on investment. Thus, resulting in a higher return on investment.

AI is also essential in locations such as hospitals. It enhances surgical procedures and allows doctors to perform new surgeries that would not be possible otherwise.

The Bottom Line

Artificial intelligence is always evolving as it changes to meet the demands of a fast-paced society constantly craving new and improved technological advances. Whether through the latest release of the latest gaming system or a highly advanced surgical suite machine, we all interact with these brilliant machines.

AI is here to stay, and it will continue to serve as an enhancement for the world we know.