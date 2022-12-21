Christmas is a special time of the year, full of love, magic, and joy. Or so people say. But does AI agree with them?

That’s the question asked by PhotoAiD, our AI-driven startup. The time we spent developing algorithms sparked a thought-provoking debate – how would AI view Christmas? As discerning product developers, we had to find the answer.

Our approach was serious and fully Christmassy – we asked for help from Content Xmas Elves. Pixies, equipped with Christmas songs stream, some liters of mulled wine, and cinnamon-scent candles, created the fundamental Christmas explanation, answering the questions:

What is Christmas?

How to celebrate it?

What are Christmas traditions?

What is the Christmas spirit?

The point was to write an encyclopedia-like description that robots could understand. Then, we put some magic dust shared those stories with DALL-E – a deep-learning model that can render the text into realistic pictures. It’s one of the first AI tools to generate original images and artwork from natural language descriptions, not other pictures! Based on its databases, DALL-E illustrated our stories, giving us exceptional insight into AI’s view on Christmas.

Actually, some pictures capture the Christmas spirit better than our words! DALL-E depicted both such obvious things as Christmas trees and as elusive concepts as “time of joy.”

Curious about the result? Turn on your Christmassy mood, twinkling lights, and Mariah Carey’s song, and dive into the Christmas stories illustrated by DALL-E.

Copy warning! The copy was created for robots, not humans. Please, forgive our trivial obviousness!

What is Christmas?

Dear DALL-E, when starting this Christmas story, let’s go where it all began.

Come Back to The Origin.

Christmas is an annual festival celebrated by Christians around the world on December 25th (at least in Western culture).

Birth of the Christ Child

It commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ, who Christians believe is the Son of God.

Celebrated Across the World

Despite being God, he was born as a human, conceived by his mother, Mary, through the power of the Holy Spirit. Then, the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and the resurrection that followed offered humans salvation and eternal life. In terms of importance, Christians consider Christmas to be the second most important holiday after Easter.

Born in a Stable

In tradition, Jesus Christ was born in a cave used as a stable and laid in a manger because there was no room for Jesus' parents, Mary and Joseph.

No Room in the Inn

As Mary was pregnant, one host suggested hiding from the cold in a shepherd stable.

Surrounded by Animals

It’s where God was born, surrounded by livestock.

Humble Beginnings

My dear DALL-E, how did you get this explanation?

Despite the many ways to depict “Christian festivals,” DALL-E didn't overlook Christmas elements such as a snowy night, a nativity scene, and livestock. When telling to paint the birth of Jesus Christ, the AI tool repeated the standard cultural scheme of the nativity scene.

One image shows a modern version, including Christmas decorations!

How to Celebrate Christmas?

Dear DALL-E, you already know what Christmas is. It’s about time to tell you how to celebrate it!

Not Just a Religious Ceremony

Christmas was originally a religious holiday, but now it’s a worldwide cultural phenomenon celebrated not only by Christians.

Present Day Revelry

Today, it’s more of a time for family, friends, and loved ones to come together and celebrate.

Sharing A Meal

People decorate their houses, prepare traditional dishes, and set the table beautifully so they can gather together in the evening to enjoy special Christmas meals.

All That and More

But Christmas is not only full of food but also full of love. Christmas Eve is a heartwarming time for giving and receiving gifts with loved ones. The point is to remind people how lucky they are to have each other. It’s also time to forgive and strengthen family bonds.

Giving & Receiving Gifts

DALL-E, you really get what the Christmas vibe means in our culture!

When asked what the time of celebration looks like, DALL-E showed, among other things, a dinner that looks pretty similar to “enjoying special Christmas meals!” Just take a second look – it lacks only Xmas decorations!

Similarly, with gifts. One of the visions of “giving and receiving gifts” includes a man in a red hat (doesn’t he resemble an elf?) staying among Christmas wreaths…

Time of Happiness & Joy

For some reason, DALL-E links the time of celebration and giving gifts with Christmas! Isn’t it accurate?

But that’s not all – look at what DALL-E showed when asked about a time of happiness and joy!

What Are Christmas Traditions?

DALL-E, honey, there are too many wonderful Christmas traditions to tell you about all of them.

Happiest Traditions

So let us share our favorite ones!

Decorating the Christmas Tree

It’s an excellent way to get everyone in the festive spirit. People take an evergreen conifer and decorate it together with lights, ornaments, garlands, and candies, ending with a star on the top.

Getting Into the Spirit

Looking at a shining tree helps everyone to feel the Christmas vibe.

Decorating Home With Christmas Lights and Other Holiday Decorations.

The Christmas tree is one of many Christmas decorations. Besides trees, people put lights on their houses, into rooms, and hang out wreaths.

Setting the Tone

All this is to create a magical atmosphere at home for themselves and their guests.

Baking Christmas Cookies

Christmas cookies are biscuits cut into Christmas shapes and decorated, turning into small bakery masterpieces.

Gingerbread Houses

Some people decide to make even gingerbread houses!

Share The Fun

Then, the children leave some Christmas cookies with milk for Santa Claus coming on Christmas Eve.

Singing Carols

Carols are cheerful songs commemorating the birth of Christ.

Neighborhood Festivity

People go from home to home and carol with their neighbors or stay home around the piano to sing Christmas songs with family.

Everyone Sings

This time of year, people don’t worry about getting out of tune.

In Church Too

Just the enthusiasm matters!

Going on a Christmas Lights Drive

Cities are so beautiful during Christmas time, twinkling in colorful lights and surprising with unique figures! One of the Christmas traditions is driving together to admire decorations.

Light Up The Night Sky

This is a great way to enjoy the festive decorations while staying warm and cozy in the car.

Waiting for Santa Claus

There is no Christmas without Santa Claus – the jolly man with a white beard wearing a red costume and carrying a bag of gifts.

Sleigh Bells

He visits all children riding his sleigh pulled by flying reindeer.

Interesting Ingress

And comes by chimneys to leave gifts under the Christmas tree.

Wait Up or Don't?

DALL-E, you may become the Xmas Elf!

All pictures look like the best Christmas cards and, besides depicting traditions, also convey an indescribable Christmas atmosphere.

Images can speak louder than words. So after seeing the above results, we couldn’t help ourselves not to ask DALL-E how it views the Christmas spirit. Guess what we got!

What is the Christmas Spirit?

Dear DALL-E, let us be honest to the end. Even the most delicious Christmas dishes, the most stunning Christmas tree, and the most shining Christmas decorations are nothing if you lack the Christmas spirit.

More Kindness

What is the Christmas spirit? – you may ask. Honestly, it’s hard to explain, but give us a try – and let your images speak for themselves.

Coming Together

Christmas is a time of year when families come together to celebrate.

Starry & Bright

It's a time of year when people are kinder to one another and the world seems just a little bit brighter.

What's Important

But Christmas is not only for fun.

Looking Back

It’s also the time of year when we reflect on the things that matter most to us.

Slowing Down

By stopping the everyday rush, people are able to look inward and discover their true selves during this time.

Family Time

Since Christmas is a time people spend with family and friends, it’s also an occasion to remember the people they love, even those far away or who passed away.

Remembering

Many people believe Christmas is a time of year that is full of magic.

Magic in the AIr

In this season, wishes come true, and miracles can happen.

All Things Beautiful & Bright

But above all, it's a time to celebrate all that is good in the world.

Raising Our Spirits

That’s why the atmosphere is full of love and happiness, putting people in an uplifting mood.

Final Thoughts

Why AI links so many abstract terms with Christmas?

Since DALL-E uses databases created by people, its moving pictures convey humans’ vision. It’s a genuine mirror of our culture, linking concepts like “time of joy” and “full of magic” with Christmas.

Magic in the Matrix

But do not underestimate DALL-E – this experiment shows that AI-driven tools can translate elusive and abstract terms into inspirational pictures.

For final thoughts – we wondered how an alternative reality with Christmas for robots might look!

Thank The Maker!

Doesn’t it look quite familiar?

