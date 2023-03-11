AI Writing: The Fast and Easy Way to Ace Your College Essays? Not So Fast

The pressure to perform, especially in a master's program, can be overwhelming. Whether you're naturally competitive or endure expectations from family, the stress can be daunting.

Considering most graduate programs are at least two years and require even more financial burden on the student, the need to achieve excellent marks can sometimes cloud a person's judgment.

It's common to try and cut corners to score the highest possible grades and best marks. Still, when it comes to plagiarism, the line between artificial intelligence software and your own work can get blurry.

Reddit user @Brattonismybae posted their issue on Reddit's “What Could Go Wrong” thread and got plenty of responses. According to the original poster, they used ChatGPT, an Open AI software, to complete a 4,000-word essay.

After turning in the paper, they got an email returning their assignment with a note that it had been flagged for plagiarism and had used a ‘3rd party tool' to complete the project.

Distraught over the situation, OP wanted to know what they could do to correct the issue. While they didn't get a lot in the way of advice, Redditors had some things to say.

1. Dumb/Smart

User @Shinikage1 wants to know how the OP can be so ‘dumb' for being ‘smart,' saying, “How can you be smart enough to get into a masters program but dumb enough to submit an AI written paper?”

2. Show Your Work

User @Sahareaovnight wants to know if OP can submit any work they did for the paper before using ChatGPT. This is what they said: “OP can you show them your work up to that and the program you used to write it? Today we have so many devices to use. Let us know the outcome. Fingers crossed one of them know the program and see you put it together.”

3. School Debt

Redditor @Hollowsong wishes they only had $30,000 in debt. “LMFAO .. “30k debt”… that's like one semester of school in the US. I WISH I only had 30k debt.”

4. Fact Checker

User @SpinnyBoye thinks the professor likely used an AI checker like GPTZero to see if the essay was generated by artificial intelligence, instead of the student's own work.

“There's a tool called GPTZero which is much better than the hugging face tool for checking if something is ai generated and it's aimed at teachers and academia so they probably used that.”

5. Zero Sympathy

Redditor @Tsarn had a ‘loading error.'

“Loading sympathy…………. Loading Error………..”

6. Cheater Cheater

User @UCFfuturespaceman remembered an instance of cheating in grade school.

“I cheated in elementary school once and the teacher obviously knew and asked me to lead a math competition versus another class since I scored so well. This was the most embarrassing thing I remember.”

7. Free Money

Reddit user @Maxcalibur thinks there's something wrong with getting grants to do a master's program and then cheating in a class.

“Dude is doing a masters and received grants to study what he wrote about and he's got the audacity to ask what he does from here? Lmao.”

8. Real Advice

Redditor @NoBSforGma had some sound advice.

“Write a real paper. Confess and own up that you were an idiot and stressed out and made a bad decision.

Good luck. You're going to need it!”

9. No Ethics

User @Ry90Ry hopes Ethics isn't what the student is mastering in.

“Hopefully ur master had nothing to do w ethics lol”

10. Just Because You Can

User @KabookOxyCln hopes our grad student thinks twice before trying to cheat again.

“Right. Just because you can do something a certain way, doesn't always mean that you should. AI is a powerful tool but when you are developing your own skill sets, it should stay that way. A tool.”

While cheating is likely a rampant problem at all grade levels, including graduate school, reports are not likely to be accurate as the cheaters have to get caught. One surefire way to do that is to use artificial intelligence to do your work, claiming it as your own after the fact.

Of course, the issue with this is that AI always leaves something of itself behind, easily seen if you don't know how to ‘scrub' those little HTML texts, as one Redditor @Freezy1111 pointed out. The lesson here should hopefully be, don't cheat!

What do you think? With AI becoming more and more mainstream, we have actually even heard of professors and teachers allowing students to use AI.

