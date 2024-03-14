Navigating Privacy and Security: The Ban of Airbnb Indoor Cameras
Airbnb announced yesterday that indoor security cameras in property listings would be banned globally from April 30 this year. To date, indoor cameras are permitted in common areas such as hallways and living rooms as long as their presence is disclosed to guests.
“These changes were made in consultation with our guests, hosts, and privacy experts,” says Airbnb's Head of Community Policy and Partnerships, Juniper Downs. “We'll continue to seek feedback to help ensure our policies work for our global community.”
Privacy and Security Concerns With Airbnb
Both hosts and guests have concerns about privacy and security. Guests want a stay where they feel comfortable in their accommodation rather than like they're in an episode of Big Brother. On the other hand, hosts want to know that their properties are being taken care of and that things like house parties aren't occurring without their permission.
Not all security cameras will be banned. Airbnb will continue to allow doorbell cameras and noise decibel monitors for security, but hosts must disclose outdoor camera locations to potential guests. Indoor monitoring, including certain outdoor areas like saunas and hot tubs, will be banned for privacy. Noise monitors will be permitted in common spaces, measuring decibel levels without recording or transmitting audio.