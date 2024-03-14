Navigating Privacy and Security: The Ban of Airbnb Indoor Cameras

Airbnb announced yesterday that indoor security cameras in property listings would be banned globally from April 30 this year. To date, indoor cameras are permitted in common areas such as hallways and living rooms as long as their presence is disclosed to guests. 

“These changes were made in consultation with our guests, hosts, and privacy experts,” says Airbnb's Head of Community Policy and Partnerships, Juniper Downs. “We'll continue to seek feedback to help ensure our policies work for our global community.”

Privacy and Security Concerns With Airbnb

Both hosts and guests have concerns about privacy and security. Guests want a stay where they feel comfortable in their accommodation rather than like they're in an episode of Big Brother. On the other hand, hosts want to know that their properties are being taken care of and that things like house parties aren't occurring without their permission. 

Not all security cameras will be banned. Airbnb will continue to allow doorbell cameras and noise decibel monitors for security, but hosts must disclose outdoor camera locations to potential guests. Indoor monitoring, including certain outdoor areas like saunas and hot tubs, will be banned for privacy. Noise monitors will be permitted in common spaces, measuring decibel levels without recording or transmitting audio.

Non-Disclosed Cameras in Private Spaces

Regrettably, there have been instances of hosts unlawfully recording guests in vacation rentals. One such incident involved a newlywed couple on their honeymoon in Malaysia who discovered a camera aimed at their bed. Another occurred in August 2023 when a couple noticed a flashing light coming from the smoke detector while at a vacation rental in Silver Spring, Maryland. “It’s my understanding the police searched the home and found multiple cameras in other locations of the house,” the couple’s lawyer, Dan Whitney Jr., said. They also found incriminating footage on the host's laptop.

While Airbnb is updating its policy that comes into effect at the end of April, hidden cameras or cameras in non-disclosed spaces in your vacation rental are illegal, and you should report them to the authorities. PCMag suggests checking for surveillance cameras in your Airbnb or rental by using a slow and thorough search method. Turn off lights and use a flashlight to look for reflections that may indicate lenses, particularly in hidden spots like smoke detectors, clocks, and mirrors. Check mirrors for two-way capabilities by holding a flashlight against them in the dark.

Balancing privacy and security is crucial for the continued enjoyment of hosts and guests in the Airbnb community. By prioritizing trust, transparency, and respect for privacy rights, Airbnb can foster positive relationships while maintaining the safety and security of its platform.

