Navigating Privacy and Security: The Ban of Airbnb Indoor Cameras

Airbnb announced yesterday that indoor security cameras in property listings would be banned globally from April 30 this year. To date, indoor cameras are permitted in common areas such as hallways and living rooms as long as their presence is disclosed to guests.

“These changes were made in consultation with our guests, hosts, and privacy experts,” says Airbnb's Head of Community Policy and Partnerships, Juniper Downs. “We'll continue to seek feedback to help ensure our policies work for our global community.”

Privacy and Security Concerns With Airbnb

Both hosts and guests have concerns about privacy and security. Guests want a stay where they feel comfortable in their accommodation rather than like they're in an episode of Big Brother. On the other hand, hosts want to know that their properties are being taken care of and that things like house parties aren't occurring without their permission.