Host and Design Expert Bobby Berk Shares 10 of His Favorite Airbnb Listings

Bobby Berk recently announced he is one of the newest hosts on Airbnb, listing his own home Casa Tierra for design enthusiasts around the world to enjoy! Now, Berk is sharing his ten favorite Airbnbs within the Design Category, including 27,000 of the world's best-designed spaces to immerse guests in outstanding architecture and aesthetically inspiring interiors.

These Bobby-approved listings are curated by hosts worldwide, including architects and designers. They exemplify how Airbnb listings have become not only a place to stay but a place to admire.

“I am obsessed with exploring the Design category on Airbnb and discovering new stays dreamt up by fellow artists, designers, and hosts,” says Berk. “I've always believed that a space can instantly transport you to somewhere else, even if that means a different state of mind, and I feel inspired not only by the destinations listed below but by the curated, thought-provoking designs within!”

Design Virtuoso Bobby Berk Invites Guests to Desert Oasis

Step inside Casa Tierra, a Spanish-style getaway with more than 5k square feet and modern yet cozy touches. The overall design reflects the color and textures of desert landscapes with indoor amenities to match your outdoor lifestyle in Southern California's beautiful high desert country.

Casa Tierra is the perfect location to get away from it all while still just minutes away from El Paseo. You will leave this home relaxed and rejuvenated, thanks partly to its special touches ensuring everything is done with care.

“Having visited homes and Airbnbs all over the world, I know exactly what I want as a guest. With this in mind, I was able to lean into my passion for design and renovation to transform my Palm Desert Home in a way that future guests will be excited about,” said Berk. “This project has been a fun and rewarding experience that’s resulted in a remarkable and captivating space – one that I’m proud and excited to host for special guests.”

MarAlto – “La Tagua”

This cottage is located in the Lagunillas area of Chile. The view from this coastal cottage is like no other. Built on stilts, the large windows create an illusion that you're floating above sea level with amazing views for miles in every direction.

Award-Winning Forest Getaway

The design of this house is a work of art. The interior spaces are all beautifully crafted, from the natural wood floors to vertical-grain Douglas fir walls that give it depth and dimensionality without being overbearing. Just enough, so you know there's something special about this space.

Located in a serene setting, this house has two great decks to enjoy nature and the outdoors. The redwoods provide ample cover, and a hiking trail takes you quickly near the Gualala River.

The New York Times describes this area as “a cluster of homes on the California coast called Sea Ranch lifts the souls of design aficionados with its style forged by A-list architects and its deference to nature.”

Coast Modern House

This unique open concept house and 3/4 acre property is just minutes from the city but feels like you're miles away with its lush gardens and picturesque views of Vancouver's outdoor beauty. The living room opens onto a patio where guests can enjoy their coffee as they watch birds flutter around. There are plenty of hikes in the Vancouver area, including the Capilano River and Cleveland Dam.

Kūono at Volcano

Kūono at Volcano is your home base for exploring the beauty of Hawaii Volcano National Park and all it has to offer. The views from the 14-foot floor-to-ceiling windows are unforgettable, as you enjoy both outdoor adventures in this serene forested area.

This property is a dream come true for anyone who loves to spend time in the great outdoors. The lanai offers privacy and space while including amenities like a hot tub and fire pit.

Luxury Avondale Guest House

The Luxury Avondale Guest House is an excellent choice for those looking for accommodations in the historic neighborhood of Avondale in Jacksonville, Fl. It underwent a full renovation/restoration in 2020. The kitchen and bath were stripped down to bare walls and floor and rebuilt with fresh new cabinetry, countertop, high-end fixtures, lighting, and appliances.

Villa Kuro – A Serene and Minimal Hideaway

At first glance, Villa Kuro appears to be a simple, modern structure nestled against a rocky hill. However, upon closer inspection, it becomes clear that this minimalist hideaway has been designed with both tranquility and luxury in mind.

The property spans 3.6 acres and includes an unfenced area extending up to the mountain's peak. This allows guests to enjoy unobstructed night sky views from the firepit or salt water hot tub. This home, originally built in the 1960s, has been thoughtfully updated to create a unique desert oasis in Joshua Tree, California, less than an hour from Palm Springs.

‘The Quonset' Close to Beach

Come experience a new style of living in this Quonset hut that was used during World War II to store ammunition. All the ammunition has been removed, but there's still plenty for you to do. With over 2200 sq ft on offer and enough bikes/kayaks provided by the homeowners, this four-bedroom, two-bath home restoration is an incredible opportunity to experience its vintage charm in Tiverton, RI.

The Rum Runner – A Modern Homestead Cabin

Imagine taking in the breathtaking views of nature from your own private backyard. Retractable windows allow for this, giving you an unmatched indoor-outdoor experience that is perfect considering the town is just 5 minutes away in Yucca Valley, CA.

The first thing you'll notice about this homestead cabin is its comfort. It was designed with your needs in mind, from the king-size Tuft & Needle bed to the vintage chesterfield couch inside–you can unwind after a long day of hiking in the 6-person hot tub while marveling at the Milky Way!

Pieces Homes Kennebunk

One of the most beautiful homes in all Kennebunk, Pieces Homes by An Aesthetic Pursuit is a stunning vacation property designed and furnished with care. This charming Kennebunk home was built over 130 years ago and has four bedrooms, perfect for group getaways to this quintessential New England seaside town.

Pieces Homes are designed to be shoppable, so you can find the perfect gift or spoil yourself with something new. The hosts have partnered with some of their favorite brands in different categories like home goods and toiletries for guests who want a little more luxury during their stay.

