Airbnb Guests Ready To Toss in The Towel Over Excess Cleaning Fees

For a long time, hotels were the only place to stay when you traveled. The more adventurous went for a bed-and-breakfast or hostel. The economically-minded would opt for motels. But then, Airbnb came to the scene and shifted the way we traveled. Now, some people will only stay in Airbnb's. Or, they were.

If you've been traveling, you know about all of the fees that come along with simply booking a flight. Extra fees span across all industries and have gotten so bad that President Joe Biden had to step in, which he did last week with the unveiling of the Junk Fee Prevention Act.

Airbnb customers are no strangers to fees, including for cleaning. But customers have been getting angry feedback from hosts if they don't clean — despite high fees meant to specifically cover cleaning.

“I know I'd been warned, but I think Airbnb is over for me — a host is angry with us because we didn't *vacuum*. mind you, we paid a $185 cleaning fee, stripped the beds, and took the trash to the local trash center” user Adriana Porter Felt tweeted yesterday morning.

Like several other like threads, this one took off getting over 60k likes and 1.5 comments. Adriana wasn't alone. Other furious commenters began chiming in.



“Yes @Airbnb cleaning fees (which are far too high) plus having to clean the place yourself is a deal breaker for me too,” said New York-based documentarian Jia Wertz.

Airbnb Guests Charged Extra Fees After Their Stay

“Last time I used Airbnb they filed a claim against me for not raking tire marks from the muddy part of the driveway. It was a campsite with a picnic table and a porta-potty,” Cher Scarlett, prolific tech whistleblower, chimed in from Washington.

Shady Hosts Are Another Major Airbnb Problem

“Once had host attempt blatant insurance fraud. She knew we’d paid to insure against damages (had small children+dog), but we didn’t damage anything. She claimed a giant stain on a huge sectional&filed for replacement. Luckily, we had video from our departure, showing no damage,” PhD Emily Willingham said. While Willingham was fortunate enough to dodge those attempts at fraud, it wasn't without the help of technology to back her up.

Hosts Don't Understand Customer Service

“Hilarious business model. Have apartment owners (well known for their compassion a and high quality customer service) run mini hotels in the service industry and see how it goes,” user GammaSheets quipped.

Hosts Blame Airbnb

“As an @Airbnb superhost that hosts 340 reservations a year—I’m sorry. That is absurd and insulting. We tell our guests to not clean up. Do NOT do the dishes. Do NOT make the beds. Most of the time they do it anyway, I suspect because we don’t expect it. You should expect more,” senior product designer Mike Rapp said defensively.

Airbnb's Response

“An Airbnb supervisor reached out and was very nice. There isn't anything specific that Airbnb did wrong; my issue is with the overall model of cleaning fees and unpredictable hosts. Hotels don't reach out to you two weeks later to complain about crumbs,” Porter Felt said of her experience since tweeting about the issue.

Are The Costs Even Worth It Anymore?

“At this point, every Airbnb rental has the same copy pasted requirements and rules. Overly strict and just created to ensure an added fee at the end. Renting a hotel tends to be the smarter move now,” Salinas-based content creator Mike Rodrqiuez added.

Some users are clearly ready to throw in the towel over this Airbnb? Where do you stand on the debate?



