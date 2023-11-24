Airbnb Host Who Refunded $2,400 Booking Makes It All Back, and More, After Going Viral

An Airbnb host is the true definition of fortune knocking at your door. When Kyle Toomey took to TikTok to share his Airbnb management story, explicitly highlighting the challenges of last-minute canceled bookings, he didn't know others would relate to his plight.

Although he works as a real estate agent, Toomey runs an Airbnb business as a side hustle. Considering this, he spent time and money getting his property in shape. In passing, a property neighbor mentioned that they found a mouse near their home and informed Toomey they were setting up traps to catch it. As such, Toomey set out his own traps to ensure no rodent guests checked into his Airbnb, even though he maintained regular pest control services at the property.

When a group of guests booked an 11-night stay at his property, Toomey felt like the money gods had smiled upon him. As the perfect host, Toomey gave his guests a heads-up about the traps they'd find outside the home. He didn't hear back from the guests after sending them a welcome message hours beforehand.

Shortly after the guests arrived, Toomey received a call from Airbnb support, who informed him his guest was canceling their booking. The reason? Toomey's property didn't have a private parking spot- even though the listing states there is no driveway instead of street parking. Once Toomey showed Airbnb support proof that the listing said street parking was available, he was informed the guest felt “unsafe” due to the rodent traps outside the property.

The guest never directly communicated with Toomey during this process and was entitled to a full refund, thanks to Airbnb's cancelation policy.

Toomey did not receive compensation for the last-minute cancelation and could not book other guests, meaning his lucrative property sat empty for over a week. Toomey claimed to be out of over $2000 due to the cancelation.

With over a million views and 5,000 supportive and non-supportive comments on Toomey's TikTok video, Airbnb caught a whiff of his complaints as some commentators posted on the brand's pages. After a few days, Tooney told his viewers the company reached out and refunded the entire booking amount from the 11-night stay. He offered screenshots of his conversation with the company to back his claims. To add to the good news, he said other guests booked to stay on his property.

Commenters met the news with joy, and Toomey offered to share $100 with everyone who tagged Airbnb on the story.

Airbnb spokesman Aaron Swor said, “Our team reviewed the situation and offered a refund. We are taking steps to review our refund policies.”

Source: Business Insider