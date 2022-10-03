Thousands of Airbnb Hosts Are Now Back in the Classroom.

It's a common refrain that teachers aren't paid what they're worth. Data from The Pew Center and the U.S. Department of Education show that approximately one in six teachers in America have a second job or side hustle. For 15,000 of those teachers across America, their extra earnings come from also being Airbnb hosts.

Why Teachers Work More Than One Job

According to Salary.com, the average public teacher salary is $55,294 in America, with most teachers earning between $46,182 and $67,417. That places a teacher's paycheck right in the national salary range for all U.S. workers, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. So why are they working two jobs or more?

Averages don't tell the whole story. Education Week data shows that half of America's teachers do not make a living wage across the country. For example, New Jersey teachers make above the national average, but their cost of living is one of the highest in the nation. Even veteran teachers working more than 20 years in Bergen County, with many of the highest paying districts in the state, have second jobs like working at the local Crate & Barrel retail store.

“As a teacher, you are devoted to helping students grow, but you must also have the opportunity to save and afford things for yourself and your own family. Unfortunately, as prices rise and teachers' pay stays relatively the same, it can be hard to make ends meet,” said Steve Cummings, teacher, and Founder of The Frugal Expat.

“They face a couple of options. Either move, leave the profession or find secondary income elsewhere. Many teachers I know coach, referee, teach additional courses online, or work in retail and grocery stores.”

How Much Are Teachers Earning on Airbnb

While tutoring is a common second job, teaching-related gigs make up only 25 percent of teachers' side hustles today.

Twenty percent of all Airbnb hosts are a teacher or live with one. Last year, U.S. hosts who self-identified as teachers collectively earned more than $276 million renting their properties on Airbnb. During the summer months, teachers earned $98 million alone.

Not So Lazy Days of Summer

According to Airbnb data, four of the seven most lucrative times to rent out a property are during the summer. Echoing the top money-making period for all Airbnb hosts, teachers earned one-third of the cumulative yearly rentals during the summer.

If you live in California, Florida, New York, Texas, Colorado, North or South Carolina, Washington, Oregon, or Massachusetts, consider becoming an Airbnb host. These ten states are where educator hosts earned the most money in 2021, totaling $158 million in rentals alone.

However, “there is increasingly an opportunity for hosts to make money anytime and anywhere,” according to Airbnb, as remote work policies, once thought as temporary, are here to stay.

A Tale of Two Hosts

Four years ago, Wendy, a high school teacher and mom of three grown boys, decided to use her recently vacated basement space for an Airbnb property. Together with her husband, they remodeled it into a one-bedroom suite to help cover mounting college tuition bills. One year later, she earned enough income to purchase their neighboring Victorian home as an additional Airbnb property.

Today, Wendy is a proud super host with top-rated stays in the heart of Marquette, Michigan. She takes great pride in sharing the best local running and bike trails with her guests. A big foodie, Wendy also enjoys sharing restaurant recommendations, though she confesses having a soft spot for locally-owned restaurants and bars, including her husband's local brewery.

Los Angeles Airbnb host and 8th-grade teacher Jennifer Bankston is another example. She decided to become an Airbnb host, sharing her guesthouse with travelers.

“I've met some amazing people from around the world and keep in touch with many of them,” Jennifer explained. “Hosting lends itself well to a teaching schedule – you can welcome guests after class and do it over the summer when school is out,” she said.

More Articles From the Wealth of Geeks Network:

This article was produced by Planner at Heart and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.