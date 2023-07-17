Airbnb Gives Millions to Prioritize Refugee Support

With the recent announcement of a $2 million sponsorship initiative, Airbnb's support for refugees in Ukraine and Afghanistan continues to grow strong.

Since the launch of Airbnb's charitable arm and non-profit organization Airbnb.org, the company has supported emergency response efforts around the world with free accommodations for refugees fleeing conflicts, displaced individuals, disaster survivors, and relief workers.

They have partnered with global aid agencies such as International Rescue Committee (IRC), HIAS, International Organization for Migration IOM, Nova Ukraine, Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), and everyday hosts.

The new initiative will enable the organization to deepen its support and continue its impactful work supporting refugees and asylum seekers as they rebuild their lives in a new country.

The organization has already “connected nearly 200,000 refugees and asylum seekers with free, temporary stays.” Of the total refugees assisted, the company states that 135,000+ were refugees from Ukraine, 34,000+ from Afghanistan, and 30,000+ from other countries, including Syria and Venezuela.

These emergency stays are hosted by the generosity of Airbnb hosts and customers worldwide who willingly opened their homes and provided accommodations to people in need.

The Role of The Airbnb Host in This Initiative

The inspiration for Airbnb.org started with a single host who extended their home to people impacted by a natural disaster. Since its humble beginnings, the program has grown exponentially, empowering Airbnb hosts worldwide to offer free shelter to individuals in need.

This extension of support plays a crucial role in addressing and alleviating the immense challenges faced by those forced to flee from the humanitarian crises in Afghanistan and the war-torn regions of Ukraine.

Airbnb continues to recruit new hosts “to offer short-term stays for free or at a discount, or donate toward stays for people in times of crisis.” Hosts will have to provide a furnished space with a comfortable bed, clean sheets, towels, and other basic amenities.

Airbnb.org will screen refugee guests for eligibility and provide Hosts with liability insurance and damage protection via their AirCover program. The program gives hosts an added layer of security when hosting refugee guests, especially in cases where hosts do not meet guests in person and simply provide remote access.

With an estimated 100 million people forced to leave their homes as of 2022 and more than 37 million being refugees and asylum seekers, hosts continue to play an essential part in Airbnb.org's mission to provide free temporary housing for those most vulnerable.

To date, over 91,000 Hosts across 189 countries and regions have committed to hosting refugees, asylum seekers, and other guests at no cost or at a discounted rate through Airbnb.org since the organization's inception.

Airbnb Partner Support

“Airbnb.org gives grants to non-profits that connect people to temporary housing, resources, and specialized support in times of crisis.” The company emphasizes its commitment to promoting equity within communities and directs its investments towards organizations with aligned strategies and programs.

Airbnb.org has forged alliances with humanitarian partners and non-profit organizations such as IRC, IOM, Nova Ukraine, and GEM. These partnerships play a pivotal role in facilitating, organizing, and coordinating stays for refugee guests.

Once the refugee guest settles into their Airbnb home, these partners help to connect them with valuable resources in their new country. The type of resources often includes employment, schools, and meals. Partners like IOM screen and access them for potential vulnerabilities and risks. These risks and vulnerabilities range from human trafficking, child protection to medical and mental health concerns.

Their network of partners continues to grow, expanding to more than 40 organizations dedicated to the cause.

This collaborative approach ensures a comprehensive and well-coordinated response to humanitarian crises that reinforces the company's commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of individuals facing challenging circumstances.

Donor Funding

Hosts and partners are just one of the ways that Airbnb.org is able to carry out its mission. Another way is with the support of donors who help to fund the organization and contribute to the relief efforts.

Airbnb.org continues to welcome donations from donors all over the world. The non-profit uses the donation to support refugees and asylum seekers in crisis. These donations help to cover the costs associated with providing stays and other operational costs and fees.

With donations from the founders of Airbnb, Brian Chesky, and Joe Gebbia, to high-profile celebrity donors like Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, and other small-dollar individual donors around the world, the non-profit organization can continue its initiative of supporting emergency response efforts with free housing.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.