Airbnb Slapped With $835M Fraud Case as Customer Ratings Plummet. Do You Agree?

Airbnb, the popular platform for booking an overnight stay away from home, is coming under increasing pressure as Italy slapped the company with an $835 million tax fraud case and customer complaints come rolling in.

Italy Seizes Opportunity

What started as a couple of air mattresses on a floor quickly became a global offering of places to stay. From tents at a campground to fully furnished single-family homes, Airbnb truly has something for every traveler.

Unfortunately, their business practices are lacking, at least in Italy. The courts enforced a 21% tax that landlords must pay on rental income. The judge in the case slapped the short-term rental company with a tax bill of $835 million. Still, Airbnb did tell the BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation) it was “surprised and disappointed at the action announced by the Italian public prosecutor.”

An Airbnb spokesperson, Christopher Nutly, added, “We are confident that we have acted in full compliance with the law and intend to exercise our rights concerning this issue.”

Customers' Concerns and Revenue

When Nick Gerli, the CEO of Austin-based Reventure Consulting, sent out a tweet about Airbnb's collapse, the post got attention.

The Airbnb collapse is real. Revenues are down nearly 50% in cities like Phoenix and Austin. Watch out for a wave of forced selling from Airbnb owners later this year in the areas hit hardest by the revenue collapse. pic.twitter.com/xjGkj7bFC5 — Nick Gerli (@nickgerli1) June 27, 2023

Gorli, who used data from AllTheRooms, which showed a 48.6% drop year-over-year in average revenue per available listing, added, “The pandemic is over. Fewer people work from home or vacation in states like Montana, Texas, and Tennessee. So the demand is way down, just as the Airbnb supply went way up. So you get a crash.”

Airbnb Pushes Back

Not liking the implication from Gorli's tweet, a spokesperson for the company pushed back, saying, “The data is not consistent with our data. As we said during our Q1 earnings, more guests are traveling on Airbnb than ever, with Nights and Experiences Booked growing 19% in Q1 2023 compared to a year ago.”

As with all data, Gorli's could be faulty, as Jamie Lane pointed out. Lane, an economist and Senior Vice President of AirDNA analyzed the same metropolitan area of Austin as in Gorli's data and found only a 3.6% decline in revenue.

San Francisco saw a 28% fall in revenue in May 2023 compared to May 2019, and as revenue continues to struggle in these key cities, talk of a “doom loop” is spreading like wildfire.

Customers Weigh In

Rent prices, migration, and available spaces are all factors in Airbnb's decline in popularity, but for many current and former customers, there are other factors to consider.

Host hospitality, unique getaways, hidden fees, honesty, and other “human” elements have also significantly decreased bookings in Airbnb throughout the United States and abroad.

One commenter thinks Airbnb doesn't care about guest safety.

Airbnb does not care about neighborhood Saftey. I have filed more than 10 complaints on this property I guess this is my new full time job! @Airbnb @Airbnb @mastellavacations is Airbnb liable if something happens. — Gale Macht Walden (@enchanteeCoCo) October 28, 2023

Another complained that a bad review ruined her honeymoon.

When your Airbnb hosts writes an unnecessary, negative, public review that ruins your honeymoon. Why are some humans so unpleasant?! — Cate Davies (nee Knight)😻 MH, Kindness (@Missymusician81) July 23, 2023

Book At Your Own Risk

Airbnb has a slew of problems to tackle when it comes to host/customer interactions. Beyond the landlord tax in Italy, across the globe, hosts are charging exorbitant fees for cleaning, adding an extra guest (even when it doesn't require a second sleeping space), and many other terrible issues.

While this isn't the case for every listed Airbnb or every host, the consensus is that booking on Airbnb isn't worth the hassle. Hosts need to remember what it means to be hospitable and that reasonably pleasing their customer base is the only way they make a profit.

Source: BBC, New York Post, X.