Air New Zealand Announces New Passenger-Weighing Policy

Airline Passengers Waiting To Check In
Kiwi flight operator New Zealand Airlines announced this week that they would be asking passengers to step on the weighing scales during the boarding process. This decision will take effect at Aukland Airport in the coming five weeks, running through June.

Not What You Think

This new measure comes every few years and serves as part of the survey the airline conducts to gauge its customers' average weight. In a recent interview, Alistair James, Air New Zealand's load control specialist, explained the process.

In Good Confidence

Speaking in an interview, James says, “It’s important because we need to know the weight of everything that goes on our aircraft.” The good news is that this move isn't a new policy, and any passengers willing to be weighed will do so anonymously.

Utmost Discretion

James reassures passengers that their weight will not be visible to other customers, as this will appear on another screen. The airline will need a minimum of “10,000 passengers” for an effective study. Australian Airlines also does this every few years; in 2019, they updated passengers' average weight with a 5 kg increase.

The Internet Is Watching

This curious announcement will no doubt ruffle some Internet feathers, even though it is not an official policy, nor will it affect them! Here are some takeaways from a recent post on the matter.

We start with someone who, possibly, didn't read the small print. However, who even knows if they are wrong? “Drove to work today? No prime rib for you!”

However, this suspicious mind is put at ease by the following commenter, who understands this is all for data. Come on, now. Just read the details first!

A bemused wife wants to know whether her giant husband will be penalized for his weight even though he has “zero body fat.” Again; read the article, oh, reactionary keyboardist!

Plenty of headline skimmers are in the thread, including this funny Aussie, who now thinks the game is up.

But again, balance is restored by someone who does read full articles!

Then another deep reader appears, arguing that BMI levels are rising with the advent of fast-food and airline weight research is essential for passenger safety.

But not everyone is listening.

But hold on, just a minute. Maybe this is a good idea? Fuel economy and safety — anyone?

Nope, not this time. Just read the details, people! And what did Emirates do to catch some strays? They are a totally different airline!

(Source: Twitter)

