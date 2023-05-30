Air New Zealand Announces New Passenger-Weighing Policy

Kiwi flight operator New Zealand Airlines announced this week that they would be asking passengers to step on the weighing scales during the boarding process. This decision will take effect at Aukland Airport in the coming five weeks, running through June.

A New Zealand airline has shocked travellers with news that it will start weighing thousands of passengers ahead of their flights in coming weeks.https://t.co/swqPZDGW1h — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) May 30, 2023

Not What You Think

This new measure comes every few years and serves as part of the survey the airline conducts to gauge its customers' average weight. In a recent interview, Alistair James, Air New Zealand's load control specialist, explained the process.

In Good Confidence

Speaking in an interview, James says, “It’s important because we need to know the weight of everything that goes on our aircraft.” The good news is that this move isn't a new policy, and any passengers willing to be weighed will do so anonymously.

Utmost Discretion

James reassures passengers that their weight will not be visible to other customers, as this will appear on another screen. The airline will need a minimum of “10,000 passengers” for an effective study. Australian Airlines also does this every few years; in 2019, they updated passengers' average weight with a 5 kg increase.

The Internet Is Watching

This curious announcement will no doubt ruffle some Internet feathers, even though it is not an official policy, nor will it affect them! Here are some takeaways from a recent post on the matter.

We start with someone who, possibly, didn't read the small print. However, who even knows if they are wrong? “Drove to work today? No prime rib for you!”

Imagine when they start scanning your carbon footprint and tell you you cannot fly as you had too much steak! 🤔👍🦘🇦🇺 — MojitoMojo☮️ #PulseChain.Com LIFE IS AWESOME! 🇦🇺 (@JoeBlog00171987) May 30, 2023

However, this suspicious mind is put at ease by the following commenter, who understands this is all for data. Come on, now. Just read the details first!

It's a safety measure, knowing the actual weights rather than applying average data from 20 years ago is important. — Kevin Metcalfe (@KevinMetcalfe_) May 30, 2023

A bemused wife wants to know whether her giant husband will be penalized for his weight even though he has “zero body fat.” Again; read the article, oh, reactionary keyboardist!

My hubs is 6ft 5 inches and weighs 105 kilos which is right for his height, he has zero body fat, how is this going to work ? — Angry Goddess 2 (@AngryGoddessx2) May 30, 2023

Plenty of headline skimmers are in the thread, including this funny Aussie, who now thinks the game is up.

Well, that’s it then.



I’m screwed. — Tony McAuliffe (@PortCampbell) May 30, 2023

But again, balance is restored by someone who does read full articles!

Another article says it's a voluntary survey conducted every five years, some context would be nice 🙄 — Ming (@MightyMingz) May 30, 2023

Then another deep reader appears, arguing that BMI levels are rising with the advent of fast-food and airline weight research is essential for passenger safety.

Since the fast food era has emerged , average weights of people have dramatically increased and still increasing , airlines need to know average weights per person as flying a piece of metal at 700km/h ,10,000 metres in the air requires a bit of exact science. — Richard (@D0NT_B_Stupid) May 30, 2023

But not everyone is listening.

And rightly so. Why should people be charged the same baggage fee when some weigh 30kgs more than others – or have to spend the flight with your seat taken over by fat people. A plane must account for all its weight. Period. — Nabootique (@Vince_Noir77) May 30, 2023

But hold on, just a minute. Maybe this is a good idea? Fuel economy and safety — anyone?

The survey sounds like an excellent idea for safety and fuel management on aircraft in the future.



How many airlines actually know the weight of their passengers? — _Bob_ (@Bob_0235) May 30, 2023

Nope, not this time. Just read the details, people! And what did Emirates do to catch some strays? They are a totally different airline!

The obese must fly in business or buy two economy seats.@emirates — VibbleVobble (@VVoble) May 30, 2023

